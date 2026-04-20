The Sad Parental Advice King Charles Reportedly Gave To Prince William
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Who doesn't get teary-eyed when they hear the Harry Chapin song "Cat's in the Cradle?" For any confused youngsters, it's about a father who's always too busy with work to spend time with his son, then gets shunted aside by Junior years later ("He'd grown up just like me/My boy was just like me"). That poignant message seems to have resonated with King Charles III, whose attitude caused a royal rift between himself and his two sons. Insiders maintain that the British monarch has regrets about the way he raised William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — so much so that Charles actively advised his heir apparent not to follow his example.
Biographer Ingrid Seward appeared in a 2025 documentary about William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, in which she explained that her cancer diagnosis the previous year seemed to trigger a shift in priorities for the king. "Charles said to William, 'Please don't make the mistake that I made' and 'I want you to enjoy your family life,'" Seward disclosed (via the Scottish Daily Express). "And Charles was very insistent about this because he said, 'I was so dedicated to duty, I couldn't make way for family life in the way that I should've done,' and that's what William did."
The prince didn't need to be told twice. Becoming a father had already drastically changed Prince William, and he was determined not to be an absentee dad. Even before Catherine's illness, William was frequently seen taking his three kids, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, to school and gladly attending events with them. Once his wife began undergoing treatment, William didn't hesitate to pull back from royal duties so he could help keep the children's lives as normal as possible.
King Charles III had a pretty hands-off childhood
King Charles III's detached attitude toward fatherhood is actually the norm. Traditionally, British monarchs prioritize their affairs of state over their parental responsibilities. Young princes and princesses have nannies for their routine care; quality time with their parents occurs whenever their hectic schedule permits. So it was with Queen Elizabeth II, Charles, and his sister and brothers. While Princes William and Harry had an unconventionally doting mother in Princess Diana, Charles was a less present parent. The Duke of Sussex's tea-spilling memoir, "Spare," detailed that he "wasn't the kind of father who played endless rounds of tag, or tossed a ball until long after dark."
Once Charles and Diana separated, nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke handled the vast majority of the childrearing, with the queen helping to school William in the duties of his birthright. Though the princes love their dad, his hands-off, duty-first approach may have contributed to the tensions they experienced as adults. Harry set off a media flurry and a family fracture when he spoke out about being made to feel second-best, and even William and Charles are rumored to be feuding over the throne. Although William's children are growing up much like their royal dad, there's one key difference.
Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, enjoy a life of luxury, with a nanny for some of their practical care, the best education money can buy, and a huge estate to run around in. But they also have two parents who consistently put them first, cheering the kids on at their sports matches and baking birthday cakes with them. As something their dad and grandfather never had, it's worth a king's ransom.