Shady Face Comparisons Have Us Begging Kylie Jenner To Fire Her Plastic Surgeon

The public has discussed the looks of the Kardashian-Jenner family since they made their reality TV debut in 2007. Despite being Kris Jenner's youngest child, Kylie Jenner has been a celebrity who looks unrecognizable after a drastic transformation as a teen. Kardashian-Jenner fans praise Jenner's looks regardless of others' comments on her rumored cosmetic procedures, but the praise can't always stop shady comparisons from making their way online.

After Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their relationship public, people have picked at Jenner's looks, especially when attending her beau's award shows. In April 2026, a picture of Jenner at the 2024 Golden Globes resurfaced on X alongside a picture of Cillian Murphy at the same event. Both of them tilting their heads up highlighted how similar the peaks of their cheeks are, although Jenner's look puffier than Murphy's. Otherwise, their noses have almost the same shape, and their jawlines look similarly chiseled and taut.

imagine spending that much money on plastic surgery just to be told you look like a man in his late forties https://t.co/eR0wtwgkTB — a𝓻 𝓼𝓸𝓷 ✞ (@desi0re) April 2, 2026

One user's quote post said, "imagine spending that much money on plastic surgery just to be told you look like a man in his late forties," implying that Jenner has had an extensive list of surgeries. To make things worse, the replies claimed that Murphy doesn't have any work done and that the Irish actor is rocking the look more than his young look-alike. Jenner actually hasn't gotten that much work done herself, claiming that fillers were the only work she did on her face. Unfortunately, any cosmetic procedure can go wrong. Given that she's been compared to a man old enough to be her father, it seems like she needs her plastic surgeon to put the filler away.