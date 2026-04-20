Shady Face Comparisons Have Us Begging Kylie Jenner To Fire Her Plastic Surgeon
The public has discussed the looks of the Kardashian-Jenner family since they made their reality TV debut in 2007. Despite being Kris Jenner's youngest child, Kylie Jenner has been a celebrity who looks unrecognizable after a drastic transformation as a teen. Kardashian-Jenner fans praise Jenner's looks regardless of others' comments on her rumored cosmetic procedures, but the praise can't always stop shady comparisons from making their way online.
After Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their relationship public, people have picked at Jenner's looks, especially when attending her beau's award shows. In April 2026, a picture of Jenner at the 2024 Golden Globes resurfaced on X alongside a picture of Cillian Murphy at the same event. Both of them tilting their heads up highlighted how similar the peaks of their cheeks are, although Jenner's look puffier than Murphy's. Otherwise, their noses have almost the same shape, and their jawlines look similarly chiseled and taut.
imagine spending that much money on plastic surgery just to be told you look like a man in his late forties https://t.co/eR0wtwgkTB
— a𝓻 𝓼𝓸𝓷 ✞ (@desi0re) April 2, 2026
One user's quote post said, "imagine spending that much money on plastic surgery just to be told you look like a man in his late forties," implying that Jenner has had an extensive list of surgeries. To make things worse, the replies claimed that Murphy doesn't have any work done and that the Irish actor is rocking the look more than his young look-alike. Jenner actually hasn't gotten that much work done herself, claiming that fillers were the only work she did on her face. Unfortunately, any cosmetic procedure can go wrong. Given that she's been compared to a man old enough to be her father, it seems like she needs her plastic surgeon to put the filler away.
Kylie Jenner's business move is another kind of beauty investment
On "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" in 2015, Kylie Jenner first spoke about getting lip fillers. Four years later in an interview with Paper Magazine, she debunked the rumors that she changed her look with plastic surgery and praised fillers: "People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do."
Jenner's also interested in other ways to look good. The reality star's business ventures show that she cares about maintaining beauty from the outside as well as the inside. On top of owning Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin since her "King Kylie" era, Jenner launched an electrolyte powder brand called Sprinter in April 2026. Her promotional post on her Instagram not only featured pictures of the product, but it also showed off Jenner's looks.
Jenner posed in a white robe and wore a warm-toned makeup look. Her brown eye makeup enhanced her eye color and blended into her bronzer. She paired it with pink blush, orangeish-pink lipstick, gelled brows, and mascara that accentuated her impressively long lashes. Some fans complimented Jenner's appearance, and others swarmed the comment section with heart and heart-eye emojis. Other commenters expressed their excitement about her brand and declared that they're willing to support it. While Jenner might not escape shady comparisons to older celebrities, when focusing on her business pursuits and modeling for a new launch, she proved she can win people over.