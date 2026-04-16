Erika Kirk's Mile-Long Extensions Were So Distracting At Bettina Anderson's Bridal Shower

While Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's painful dance video felt like watching their breakup in slow motion in January, a few missteps won't hold the wedding party back. Anderson's bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago on April 12 featured several high-profile MAGA figures, including Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk.

Wearing a muddy floral chiffon dress (giving us horror flashbacks to this pink fluffy nightmare), the widow managed to overshadow even the bride herself with the longest extensions at the party by far. Reaching her waist, the infinite waterfall of platinum extensions didn't have the best blend, as photos reveal her extra tresses looked unblended and unbrushed from certain angles.

This isn't the first time Kirk's stringy extensions have made us cringe, but we're still scratching our heads at why she would be so haphazard about her locks. In a now-deleted story on Anderson's Instagram, clumps of the extensions looked matted and separated from behind. The fact that she was on the guest list alone seemed a bit off, as this is seemingly the first time that the duo has been spotted together in public. However, sources told the Daily Mail, "Everyone was really happy to see Erika Kirk and rallying around her in her time of difficulty." On a day that should have been about Anderson, it's worth questioning whether or not Kirk's extensions may have been purposefully distracting.