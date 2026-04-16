Erika Kirk's Mile-Long Extensions Were So Distracting At Bettina Anderson's Bridal Shower
While Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's painful dance video felt like watching their breakup in slow motion in January, a few missteps won't hold the wedding party back. Anderson's bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago on April 12 featured several high-profile MAGA figures, including Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk.
Wearing a muddy floral chiffon dress (giving us horror flashbacks to this pink fluffy nightmare), the widow managed to overshadow even the bride herself with the longest extensions at the party by far. Reaching her waist, the infinite waterfall of platinum extensions didn't have the best blend, as photos reveal her extra tresses looked unblended and unbrushed from certain angles.
This isn't the first time Kirk's stringy extensions have made us cringe, but we're still scratching our heads at why she would be so haphazard about her locks. In a now-deleted story on Anderson's Instagram, clumps of the extensions looked matted and separated from behind. The fact that she was on the guest list alone seemed a bit off, as this is seemingly the first time that the duo has been spotted together in public. However, sources told the Daily Mail, "Everyone was really happy to see Erika Kirk and rallying around her in her time of difficulty." On a day that should have been about Anderson, it's worth questioning whether or not Kirk's extensions may have been purposefully distracting.
Erika Kirk's eyebrow-raising extensions can't distract from her bad seating arrangement
Erika Kirk's extensive hair is a trademark at this point, but even all that hair is barely visible in photos of Bettina Anderson's bridal shower. More expired Instagram stories from Anderson's account show glimpses of Kirk at the tail-end of the table. In a recap video posted by the future Mrs. Trump, Kirk had to strain her neck to stay visible from the third row of a group photo.
While Anderson did include clips of her posing for one of the few pictures taken with the TPUSA leader, it can't help but feel like a recycled photo-op. The pair have never been linked as friends, and while there are a handful of pictures of the women together at the event, Kirk didn't quite make the cut for Anderson's Instagram dump. The former pageant queen may not have gotten as much of the spotlight as she would have hoped, but she did a lot better than Anderson's future mother-in-law, Melania.
The first lady's absence may seem like a jab at Don Jr.'s questionable love life, but it could ultimately have had more to do with a lack of attention. Her step-daughter Ivanka allegedly didn't receive an invitation to the premiere of her documentary because Melania wanted all eyes on her — with both the first daughter and Donald Trump's ex-wife, Marla Maples, attending the bridal shower, Melania likely didn't want any attention at all. However, Kirk seemed more than content with any positive attention, making her official excuse for skipping the April 14 TPUSA event all the more misleading.