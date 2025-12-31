Melania Trump's Petty Behavior In Upcoming Doc Revives Those Ivanka Feud Rumors
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Though the Trump family is full of its own messy feuds, one has been rising to the surface of late. There's been plenty of evidence that the two matriarchs of the family, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump, have been at odds with each other. With Melania's upcoming documentary taking up all the air in the room within the White House on the cusp of being released, sources are coming to the surface. According to insiders who spoke to blogger Rob Shuter, the first lady just might be using her documentary to poke at the feud between herself and Ivanka by removing the latter from it entirely.
In regards to the relationship between Ivanka and Melania, one source said, "There's real tension," adding, "Melania made it clear she didn't want Ivanka anywhere near this film." To make things even messier, an anonymous crew member for the "Melania" doc divulged that "Ivanka's absence is intentional." A source who had access to an early screener of the film reaffirmed that "Ivanka is gone, and the spotlight never leaves Melania."
Of course, the first lady is well within her rights to make her film all about herself, however, this won't be the first time Melania has tried to erase Ivanka from a major event. In fact, it seems that Melania just might want to make being the center of attention the center of the feud.
Melania Trump has tried to erase Ivanka Trump before
It seems that part of the feud between Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump includes the first lady trying to ensure that her eldest stepdaughter is out of the limelight. Former aide to Melania, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff wrote in her memoir "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady," that Melania did her best to keep Ivanka out of the spotlight during Donald Trump's first inauguration in 2016. It seems that once again, Melania would like all eyes on her, at the expense of Donald's possible favorite daughter. Though, Melania's reasons for this remain a bit murky.
It could be easy to chalk this all up to Melania's competitive desire to be seen at the front and center, especially within her relationship with her husband. However, considering Melania's glaring absence from the White House, there might be something else lingering beneath the surface. According to sources who spoke to Rob Shuter, Melania was very intense about what would be shown in her self-titled documentary.
"She signed off on every take, every frame, every line," yapped one insider, adding, "Nothing happened without her approval." Considering how Ivanka has distanced herself from politics and her family, this could just be Melania doing her best to present a unified front. Besides, with signs that Ivanka and Donald's relationship is strained, there's a chance the eldest daughter didn't want to be in the film anyway.