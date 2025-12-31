Melania Trump's Petty Behavior In Upcoming Doc Revives Those Ivanka Feud Rumors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though the Trump family is full of its own messy feuds, one has been rising to the surface of late. There's been plenty of evidence that the two matriarchs of the family, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump, have been at odds with each other. With Melania's upcoming documentary taking up all the air in the room within the White House on the cusp of being released, sources are coming to the surface. According to insiders who spoke to blogger Rob Shuter, the first lady just might be using her documentary to poke at the feud between herself and Ivanka by removing the latter from it entirely.

In regards to the relationship between Ivanka and Melania, one source said, "There's real tension," adding, "Melania made it clear she didn't want Ivanka anywhere near this film." To make things even messier, an anonymous crew member for the "Melania" doc divulged that "Ivanka's absence is intentional." A source who had access to an early screener of the film reaffirmed that "Ivanka is gone, and the spotlight never leaves Melania."

Of course, the first lady is well within her rights to make her film all about herself, however, this won't be the first time Melania has tried to erase Ivanka from a major event. In fact, it seems that Melania just might want to make being the center of attention the center of the feud.