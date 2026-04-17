Lauren Boebert's Viral Soundbite Backfires As The Internet Revives Her Most Infamous Scandal

Capitol Hill is undergoing a bit of a reckoning at the moment, with not one, but two members of the House of Representatives — California Democrat Eric Swalwell and Texas Republican Tony Gonzales (not to be confused with Lauren Sánchez's football player ex, Tony Gonzalez) — resigning in disgrace amid serious allegations of sexual impropriety. However, while lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle have disavowed Swalwell and Gonzalez, one individual who probably should have sat this one out or, at the very least, condemned her now-former colleagues in a way that involved less moral posturing, is Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert. Because so far, her comments on the matter have only succeeded in getting people to dredge up one of Boebert's messiest controversies ever.

While speaking to reporters, the controversial congresswoman did not mince her words when asked about the disturbing accusations that have been levelled against the two men. "Go to church. Find Jesus. Like, I mean, why is everybody so horny here?" she asked (via X, formerly known as Twitter). If you're at all familiar with Boebert, you can probably see where this is going. Netizens were only too happy to remind the outspoken politician about the 2023 incident that saw her removed from a performance of the "Beetlejuice" musical.

#NEW: Rep. @laurenboebert talks sexual misconduct allegations on the Hill "Why is everybody so horny here?" She says people need to "go to church. Find Jesus." pic.twitter.com/KASrfx7lkc — Vinay Simlot (@VinaySimlot) April 16, 2026

Among other things, Boebert appeared to get overly handsy with her date in clear view of other audience members (and security cameras)."She found Jesus in the 6:00 showing of Beetlejuice," one X user quipped in response. Another joked, "Just an incredible thing to hear from a congresswoman who was kicked out of a musical for groping her date in the auditorium." A third user remarked that while Boebert was correct to condemn Swalwell and Gonzales, the elephant in the room was unmissable.