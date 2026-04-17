Lauren Boebert's Viral Soundbite Backfires As The Internet Revives Her Most Infamous Scandal
Capitol Hill is undergoing a bit of a reckoning at the moment, with not one, but two members of the House of Representatives — California Democrat Eric Swalwell and Texas Republican Tony Gonzales (not to be confused with Lauren Sánchez's football player ex, Tony Gonzalez) — resigning in disgrace amid serious allegations of sexual impropriety. However, while lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle have disavowed Swalwell and Gonzalez, one individual who probably should have sat this one out or, at the very least, condemned her now-former colleagues in a way that involved less moral posturing, is Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert. Because so far, her comments on the matter have only succeeded in getting people to dredge up one of Boebert's messiest controversies ever.
While speaking to reporters, the controversial congresswoman did not mince her words when asked about the disturbing accusations that have been levelled against the two men. "Go to church. Find Jesus. Like, I mean, why is everybody so horny here?" she asked (via X, formerly known as Twitter). If you're at all familiar with Boebert, you can probably see where this is going. Netizens were only too happy to remind the outspoken politician about the 2023 incident that saw her removed from a performance of the "Beetlejuice" musical.
#NEW: Rep. @laurenboebert talks sexual misconduct allegations on the Hill "Why is everybody so horny here?"
She says people need to "go to church. Find Jesus." pic.twitter.com/KASrfx7lkc
— Vinay Simlot (@VinaySimlot) April 16, 2026
Among other things, Boebert appeared to get overly handsy with her date in clear view of other audience members (and security cameras)."She found Jesus in the 6:00 showing of Beetlejuice," one X user quipped in response. Another joked, "Just an incredible thing to hear from a congresswoman who was kicked out of a musical for groping her date in the auditorium." A third user remarked that while Boebert was correct to condemn Swalwell and Gonzales, the elephant in the room was unmissable.
How did Lauren Boebert react to her 'Beetlejuice' scandal?
To be fair to Lauren Boebert, in the aftermath of her now-infamous "Beetlejuice" scandal, she issued a statement apologizing for her actions. But even that was met with pushback, with Boebert's excuse for her raunchy behavior that night coming off as a bit sketchy. For starters, while speaking to the press in September 2023, the congresswoman attributed her inappropriate conduct to a compromised emotional state in the aftermath of Lauren's messy divorce from ex-husband Jayson Boebert. "There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family," she reasoned (via The Colorado Sun). "I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That's unacceptable and I'm sorry."
Interestingly enough, the initial scandal revolved around Boebert being removed for simply being disruptive and vaping during the performance. At first, her campaign manager, Drew Sexton, staunchly denied that the lawmaker was blowing clouds in the crowded theater. However, security footage not only showed the congresswoman hitting the vape, but also revealed her and her date's other apparent activities. This forced a massive backtrack, with the controversial politician even busting out the Ronald Reagan defense in her statement. "I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night's events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical. Regardless of my belief, it's clear now that was not accurate," she said. No kidding!