6 Fake Awards Donald Trump Has Received During His Second Term (So Far)

President Donald Trump wants to be the man, the myth, the legend, and the receiver of ... fake awards? It's no secret that the commander-in-chief loves to bask in the admiration of his constituents. But more importantly, he enjoys being praised and awarded by fellow world leaders and businessmen. As his second term drags on, Trump has proven that he will accept just about any award as long as it indicates he's the best at something or has accomplished something his predecessors haven't, even if it's as mundane as serving fries at his favorite fast food restaurant.

As Trump ramped up his 2024 presidential campaign, he made a stop at McDonald's to serve a select group of people french fries. The president's visit to the Pennsylvania McDonald's came after his opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, gained traction for talking about her time working at the fast food chain. Trump questioned the authenticity of her claim, asserting that, since it's not listed on Harris' resume, it never happened. While Trump most likely didn't put his McDonald's stint on his resume either, North Carolina Representative Chuck Edwards made sure he would have proof that he worked there, even though his shift lasted all of 30 minutes.

The lawmaker presented Trump with a "French Fries Certification Pin," praising his superior ability to serve the popular fast food. "For those of you who did not get to see it, I offered, because you know, I also own McDonald's restaurants, I know that you perfected your skills behind the counter a day or so ago. And it was my honor to present President Trump with the French Fries Certification Pin," Edwards enthused at a Pennsylvania rally, per Mediaite. If you think this is the most ridiculous award Trump has received to date, you would be very, very wrong.