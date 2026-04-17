'Out Of Touch With Reality': Trump Gives Haters Of His Billionaire Lifestyle Fuel With Latest Gaffe

According to Forbes, Donald Trump's net worth in March 2026 was $6.5 billion. With that kind of financial heft, it makes sense that Trump's accustomed to a cost of living that would make others feel faint. In May 2025, Trump's comments about the ideal number of dolls for kids demonstrated his lack of knowledge about other people's experiences. Less than a year later, his ignorance showed up again during a speech in Las Vegas Nevada. On April 16, 2026, Trump listed businesses entitled to a tax break from his "Big Beautiful Bill," and he got tripped up on one of the categories. "What is a corner store? I've never heard that term," Trump asserted.

Trump: "Millions of American small businesses, including corner stores. What is a corner store? I've never heard that term. I know what a corner store is but I've never heard it described– a corner store. Who the hell wrote that?" pic.twitter.com/meTSMHxdX0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 17, 2026

Not surprisingly, Trump's comments opened the door for all kinds of social media banter. "Trump grew up in New York City, famous for having no corner stores," remarked one sarcastic poster on X. "So out of touch with reality. Everyone knows they sell corners in corner stores," another quipped.

Others were trying to figure out Trump's follow-up remark. While some thought he said, "I know what a corner store is, but I've never heard it described," as if he were trying to cover his confusion, one Instagram poster believed he was saying "Cornerstone" — as in building architecture. Others thought he said "quarter store," as in the 5, 10, and 25 cent stores of yore. "His dementia took him back to childhood," another Instagram poster slammed.