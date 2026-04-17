'Out Of Touch With Reality': Trump Gives Haters Of His Billionaire Lifestyle Fuel With Latest Gaffe
According to Forbes, Donald Trump's net worth in March 2026 was $6.5 billion. With that kind of financial heft, it makes sense that Trump's accustomed to a cost of living that would make others feel faint. In May 2025, Trump's comments about the ideal number of dolls for kids demonstrated his lack of knowledge about other people's experiences. Less than a year later, his ignorance showed up again during a speech in Las Vegas Nevada. On April 16, 2026, Trump listed businesses entitled to a tax break from his "Big Beautiful Bill," and he got tripped up on one of the categories. "What is a corner store? I've never heard that term," Trump asserted.
Trump: "Millions of American small businesses, including corner stores. What is a corner store? I've never heard that term. I know what a corner store is but I've never heard it described– a corner store. Who the hell wrote that?" pic.twitter.com/meTSMHxdX0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 17, 2026
Not surprisingly, Trump's comments opened the door for all kinds of social media banter. "Trump grew up in New York City, famous for having no corner stores," remarked one sarcastic poster on X. "So out of touch with reality. Everyone knows they sell corners in corner stores," another quipped.
Others were trying to figure out Trump's follow-up remark. While some thought he said, "I know what a corner store is, but I've never heard it described," as if he were trying to cover his confusion, one Instagram poster believed he was saying "Cornerstone" — as in building architecture. Others thought he said "quarter store," as in the 5, 10, and 25 cent stores of yore. "His dementia took him back to childhood," another Instagram poster slammed.
Trump loves to wax about words and meaning
Donald Trump's recent gaffe wasn't the first time his comments triggered health-related snark. In May 2025, Trump's bizarre grocery talk had many thinking age was catching up to him. Similar to his aside about corner stores, Trump took issues with semantics, claiming, "We have a term 'groceries.' It's an old term but it means basically what you're buying, food, it's a pretty accurate term but it's an old-fashioned sound" (via X). It wasn't the first time the president had classified groceries as retro. A month earlier he defined it, saying "It sort of says a bag with different things in it" (via People). Trump also seemed to telegraph this lack of awareness in January 2026 with a weird rant about the correct spelling of "whole" milk. In that case, many thought Trump was sharing something that was a recent discovery.
In contrast, with his speech about corner stores, Trump's lack of knowledge seemed to bring him up short, and he accused his speech writers of causing confusion. During Trump's first term, his speech writers tried to make his addresses as conversational as possible. In this case, some people pointed out the writers might have been trying to do their boss a favor by choosing easier words to say. "I was wondering if convenience store was too big of a word," one mused. "I woulda paid $ to hear him take on the word bodega," joked another.