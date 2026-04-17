Blake Lively & Ryan Reynold's Marriage Is Reportedly Duller Than Ever Amid Lawsuit Fallout

The following article includes allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

The stress from Blake Lively's lawsuit with her "It Ends with Us" director and co-star Justin Baldoni is reportedly impacting her marriage to Ryan Reynolds. "[Blake and Ryan] used to have big dinner parties and I don't think they've had them for a while now," a source told the Daily Mail in an article describing Lively's life nearly a year and a half after The New York Times published an article alleging that Lively experienced sexual harassment on set of "It Ends with Us" and was allegedly retaliated against. "I think it's just too much for her. I don't think they're being very social these days. No one is saying they have problems, but they're just preoccupied and I think it's all about the case. It's stressful."

The "Gossip Girl" star sued Baldoni, his production partner Jamey Heath, and others for alleged sexual harassment and charges related to an alleged smear campaign in December 2024. The lawsuit was the catalyst for many other legal battles, including a defamation suit Baldoni filed against The New York Times on the same day as Lively's suit. The "Jane the Virgin" star then sued Lively, Reynolds, and their PR representatives for defamation in January 2025. Baldoni's lawsuits were dismissed in June 2025.

All of Lively's charges against Baldoni as an individual and any other individuals were dismissed by Liman in April. The claim that Baldoni's behavior while filming a dancing scene was sexual harassment, for example, was dismissed in part because Baldoni was acting at the time. "Creative artists ... must have some amount of space to experiment within the bounds of an agreed script without fear of being held liable for sexual harassment," said the judge (via PBS).