Does Whoopi Goldberg Have 'Ozempic Neck'? These Pics Make It Hard To Dispute
EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg has gone through a physical transformation recently. While Goldberg's stunning weight loss transformation has been a combined effort over the years, photos of the star in 2026 may point to a specific, dreaded medication side effect.
Goldberg revealed in March 2024 that she was using the GLP-1 Mounjaro to aid with her weight loss after reaching 300 pounds. The photo on the left from her September 2023 appearance at the Metropolitan Opera's opening night gala gives a glimpse at her neck prior to her weight loss. While her cheeks were certainly fuller, her neck also appears far less hollow and tighter than in October 2025.
After only a year on the drug, the "Sister Act" star has a visibly thinner face — but her 'Ozempic neck' is on full display. Loose skin emphasizes the interior structure of the neck, a common side effect of rapid weight loss. It's not to say that there's anything wrong or unnatural about this phenomenon — before & after pictures of fellow TV host Oprah Winfrey showcase how she experiences the same symptoms. In plenty of weight loss journeys, it's just one of many changes that the body can go through.
Whoopi Goldberg is learning how to navigate her new body
Whoopi Goldberg's Ozempic neck is far from the only adjustment she's had to make since starting Mounjaro. Goldberg's stylist Tavia Sharp had shared in an April 2024 interview that the "Till" star didn't know how to choose clothes that "fit into her new body" (via The Sun). While her 2025 Oscars look may have been a miss, she may still have been trying to find a personal style that resonated with her changed physique (although it's worth noting that red carpet fashion has never been her strong suit).
As for the Ozempic neck, it's important to distinguish that weight loss may not be the only reason why Goldberg's neck has changed. The Centre for Cosmetic Surgery notes that the "Loss of skin elasticity with age" and "Pre-existing volume loss that becomes more visible after weight loss" can also account for the same phenomenon. While they list solutions such as collagen-supportive diets and topical retinoids as non-invasive ways to kick the condition, Goldberg doesn't have to make adjustments unless she wants to. Part of learning to navigate her new body may also include embracing the physical signs that she's come so far.