Does Whoopi Goldberg Have 'Ozempic Neck'? These Pics Make It Hard To Dispute

EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg has gone through a physical transformation recently. While Goldberg's stunning weight loss transformation has been a combined effort over the years, photos of the star in 2026 may point to a specific, dreaded medication side effect.

Goldberg revealed in March 2024 that she was using the GLP-1 Mounjaro to aid with her weight loss after reaching 300 pounds. The photo on the left from her September 2023 appearance at the Metropolitan Opera's opening night gala gives a glimpse at her neck prior to her weight loss. While her cheeks were certainly fuller, her neck also appears far less hollow and tighter than in October 2025.

Jamie McCarthy & Slaven Vlasic/Getty

After only a year on the drug, the "Sister Act" star has a visibly thinner face — but her 'Ozempic neck' is on full display. Loose skin emphasizes the interior structure of the neck, a common side effect of rapid weight loss. It's not to say that there's anything wrong or unnatural about this phenomenon — before & after pictures of fellow TV host Oprah Winfrey showcase how she experiences the same symptoms. In plenty of weight loss journeys, it's just one of many changes that the body can go through.