Before-And-After Photos Of Oprah Winfrey That Zero In On Her Suspected 'Ozempic Neck'
Whether it's Kylie Jenner's "Ozempic hands" accusation or even what the experts are saying about Simon Cowell's "Ozempic face" rumors, the Ozempic phenomenon is blazing through Hollywood, and nobody is safe from the frantic speculation on the internet. Among all the numerous celebrities currently finding themselves on the unfortunate end of social media's amateur pharmacology degree is Oprah Winfrey, whose side-by-side photos prove that she's indeed fallen victim to GLP-1 medications. Some are even now claiming that apart from Ozempic face and Ozempic neck, Oprah is also exhibiting signs of Ozempic feet. Not that the TV legend has denied going on the weight loss medication, but it's one thing for a celebrity to admit to a cosmetic intervention, and a whole other for the internet to catalog every square inch of their body from head to toe looking for even more confirmation.
Winfrey had previously explained why Ozempic turned into a miracle drug for her. "I thought it was about discipline and willpower," she explained, per People. "I feel more alive and vibrant than I've ever been." She is also fully aware of the drug's adverse side effects. "You need to start slow and gradual. If you start by taking too much at one time, you have more of a chance of messing yourself up."
Side-by-side photos of Winfrey from a decade ago and today reveal she may not have taken her own advice, with what the observers have come to label "Ozempic neck" making an uninvited cameo in every appearance. Since GLP-1 medication results in a very steep fat loss journey, the skin has no time to adjust after years of being stretched taut, resulting in the sagging, crepey skin along the throat that looks jarring. And these are only some of the photos that highlight Winfrey's predicament.
Oprah Winfrey's neck was hogging the limelight at the 2025 Tony Awards
Even in a candid group shot at the 2025 Tony Awards, what immediately grabs your attention is the media icon's neck. The loose skin below her face is clearly visible here, and it remains an inconvenient hitch in Oprah Winfrey's otherwise stunning transformation. Compare this to the same appearance at the award show in 2016, and you can clearly see the change. Where there was once smooth and full skin, there are now ridges and wrinkles, a warning to everyone wishing to get on Ozempic that while wide shots may celebrate your new incredible physique, the real trouble lurks in close-ups and selfies.
Even Oprah Winfrey's impeccable fashion instincts aren't helping the glaring Ozempic downside
Going through all of Oprah Winfrey's recent appearances, it's clear that she's started to favor high-necked silhouettes and strategic layering to hide the sagging skin above her collarbone. She went with that for Paris Fashion Week in 2026, and again for two separate New York outings in January 2026 and September 2025, proving that the blazers and turtlenecks aren't a coincidence. Her appearance at the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2026 runaway is one of the rare exceptions, and the camera angle gives the game away so hard that even Winfrey must have looked back at the photos and regretted her wardrobe choice.
Oprah Winfrey has never looked better, with one small, hard-to-ignore exception
Considering the fact that Oprah Winfrey has been around for literally decades in the unblinking eye of the public, it's amazing that she looks as elegant and polished as she does now. Ozempic or not, Winfrey is aging gracefully, and her sense of fashion is still on point, as proven by her appearance at the 2025 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in October. The one catch? When you compare it to any old appearance, say, the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2014, the neckline that greets you in 2025 is something you can't unsee, and no amount of strategic covering-up is going to make it any less conspicuous.
We couldn't take our eyes off of Oprah Winfrey's neckline at the 2026 Grammy Awards
In February 2024, attending the 66th Grammy Awards, Oprah Winfrey was only months into her GLP-1 journey. And while we can't say for certain, the TV icon might have enjoyed the preliminary results a tad too much and gone all in, subjecting her body to such rapid weight loss that it resulted in her head looking disproportionate to her body. The effect is even more jarring around the neck, so other than loose folds visibly lining that area, there's a mismatch between the head above and the body below. More specifically, Winfrey's neck is way too thin, giving the whole look a slightly unnerving quality.
The DNC gave Oprah Winfrey a podium, a microphone, and an unfortunate camera angle
While the sheer number of red carpet photos that celebrities take almost always guarantees a compromising angle or two, that particular brand of camera cruelty is much worse at a podium. For one thing, it frames the subject from below, chin upward, and floods the entire face with light. And for another, the face is usually fixed towards a single direction, exposing all its little flaws. Oprah Winfrey, speaking at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, had to work against all these disadvantages as her Ozempic face was on full blast. Compare this to her 2019 speech at The Hollywood Reporter's Los Angeles event, and the problem is obvious.
Oprah Winfrey showed off her new body at the Golden Globes, but it wasn't exactly a ringing ad for Ozempic
During her January 2024 appearance at the 81st Golden Globes, Oprah Winfrey appeared in all her purple-sequined glory. Her new physique, fit and curvy thanks to GLP-1, definitely had the intended effect. In fact, everything about Winfrey's pose practically shouts, "I've shed 50 pounds and I want the whole room to know it." And it almost works. Oh, but it almost works. Once again, you might be thrown off by what's happening below her chin. It's not as jarring as other instances, but it might raise an eyebrow for people who've followed Winfrey since the early talk show days, when her neck was much fleshier.
Oprah Winfrey had her moment at the Tonys, and even Ozempic's unwanted side-effects couldn't diminish it
Oprah Winfrey has gone through a rollercoaster health journey, struggling with her weight for years before accepting that it's less about willpower and more about biology. Seeing her beaming with confidence at the 2025 Tony Awards is so wholesome that it makes the Ozempic conversation feel almost beside the point. Yes, the slight looseness is there beneath the jaw. But that still doesn't diminish the astonishing metamorphosis in front of our eyes, especially compared to the version of Winfrey that not so long ago dominated the weekly unsolicited weight loss conversation in the industry.
The Santa Barbara Film Festival exposed Oprah Winfrey's Ozempic neck with no mercy
Oprah Winfrey's appearance at the 2025 Santa Barbara International Film Festival marked another instance of her Ozempic neck absolutely dominating the frame. Once again, it made fans wonder if there's a version of this journey where the skin eventually catches up, or whether this is simply what the finish line looks like. Compare this to what she looked like a decade longer, namely at her "Good Morning America" outing in October 2012. Without the high neckline that saved her at other events she's attended in her post-Ozempic journey, Winfrey's neck is fully exposed, showing exactly what unobstructed rapid weight loss spurred by GLP-1 looks like on a 70-something-year-old body.
A terrible case of Ozempic neck that might be showing signs of recovery
Oprah Winfrey's black tuxedo coat with the purple satin lapels was certainly a fashion statement for the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, but that's precisely where the triumph stops, wholly eclipsed by the cautionary tale that is Ozempic and its effect on Winfrey's skin. Some appearances from early 2026 suggest Winfrey may have opted to mitigate these effects. From radiofrequency micro-needling to retinoids, experts recommend a host of interventions. Whether Winfrey has tried these fixes is anyone's guess, but photos from the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show in Paris reveal visible improvement in the skin laxity. Whatever she's doing behind the scenes, it's working.