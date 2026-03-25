Before-And-After Photos Of Oprah Winfrey That Zero In On Her Suspected 'Ozempic Neck'

Whether it's Kylie Jenner's "Ozempic hands" accusation or even what the experts are saying about Simon Cowell's "Ozempic face" rumors, the Ozempic phenomenon is blazing through Hollywood, and nobody is safe from the frantic speculation on the internet. Among all the numerous celebrities currently finding themselves on the unfortunate end of social media's amateur pharmacology degree is Oprah Winfrey, whose side-by-side photos prove that she's indeed fallen victim to GLP-1 medications. Some are even now claiming that apart from Ozempic face and Ozempic neck, Oprah is also exhibiting signs of Ozempic feet. Not that the TV legend has denied going on the weight loss medication, but it's one thing for a celebrity to admit to a cosmetic intervention, and a whole other for the internet to catalog every square inch of their body from head to toe looking for even more confirmation.

Winfrey had previously explained why Ozempic turned into a miracle drug for her. "I thought it was about discipline and willpower," she explained, per People. "I feel more alive and vibrant than I've ever been." She is also fully aware of the drug's adverse side effects. "You need to start slow and gradual. If you start by taking too much at one time, you have more of a chance of messing yourself up."

Side-by-side photos of Winfrey from a decade ago and today reveal she may not have taken her own advice, with what the observers have come to label "Ozempic neck" making an uninvited cameo in every appearance. Since GLP-1 medication results in a very steep fat loss journey, the skin has no time to adjust after years of being stretched taut, resulting in the sagging, crepey skin along the throat that looks jarring. And these are only some of the photos that highlight Winfrey's predicament.