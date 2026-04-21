Scandals That Led To Howard Stern's Massive Downfall From Fame

This article includes references to racism, ableism, and sexual exploitation.

SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" is to podcasts what cave paintings are to the Museum of Modern Art. Before Joe Rogan was signing deals worth $250 million or Alex Cooper founded her Daddy Gang, Stern was on the airwaves interviewing A-listers, giving otherwise unknown oddballs their 15 minutes of fame, and putting pen to paper on nine-figure deals.

However, alongside being a pioneer, the talk radio star has had his fair share of scandals. From making inappropriate comments on air to his not-so-nice working conditions, no one can doubt that Stern has earned his reputation as the premiere shock jock. Yet, in 2025, rumors emerged that his neon-lit set might be going dark. Was Stern about to hang-up his headphones?

"I'm not being fired, I'm talking to Sirius right now about extending in some way, and if that works out great," said Stern when speaking to Andy Cohen on, you guessed it, SiriusXM. "I love this company," he added. "When I signed on, I think it was 200,000 subscribers. XM was killing us ... And now today, there's this robust company, and I'm very proud of it." However, it's not as robust as it once was. In part, due to the boom in podcasts, such as Cooper's "Call Her Daddy," Stern's listenership has dropped from 20 million people daily in his pomp to a comparatively measly 125,000 in the 2020s (as per UnHerd). So, let's look at the on-air offenses that have led to such a fall-off.