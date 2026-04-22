Katy Perry's Awkward Moment At King Charles' Coronation Just Won't Go Away
Katy Perry put fashion before safety at the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023, and the world has some hysterical photos and videos that prove it. She was photographed nearly falling outside of Westminster Abbey while wearing a tight pink suit jacket, a knee-length skirt, a pair of simple white pumps, and a huge circular fascinator with a bow in the center that obscured her face on one side.
katy perry looking for her seat at the Coronation of King Charles III will always send me😭 pic.twitter.com/8Du8uzncIU
— kanishk (@kaxishk) April 16, 2026
But it was footage of her inside before the ceremony that went viral and is funny enough to constantly resurface. "Katy Perry looking for her seat at the Coronation of King Charles III will always send me," someone captioned a video on X in April 2026. In the footage, Perry is indeed struggling to find her seat as she walks around alone, because she clearly can't see beyond the hat on her head. "You know, the memes are meme-ing and I love it. When you look one way for 15 seconds, it's just all of a sudden, the Internet takes over," Perry reflected on the moment in 2023 on "Entertainment Tonight."
Perry's viral moment just feeds into her public persona
Although Katy Perry's viral coronation moment is more endearing than anything else, it does feed into the persona she tries to sell that she's a clueless pop star just trying to have fun. This sounds good, but it hasn't shielded her from controversy. For example, the "Roar" singer fueled rumors that she's MAGA by taking a photo at an event with known Donald Trump supporter Jake Paul (she's not). She obviously loves being seen at exclusive events with famous people who have perks money can't buy.
Perry performed at the Coronation Concert celebrating King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 7, 2023, the day after the coronation. The pop star was more comfortable on stage in a shiny, gold gown that was eye-catching. She had matching decorations on her arms, but wisely didn't wear anything on top of her head that would obscure her vision. Her earrings looked heavy, so who knows how comfortable she was.
The former "American Idol" judge later admitted to Jimmy Kimmel that she had another embarrassing moment after her performance, when she and her team took a wrong turn inside Windsor Castle and literally ran into Charles and Camilla. The "Firework" singer met the king a few years before the coronation when he named her as an ambassador to a charity that aims to end child trafficking. They also work together because Perry is an ambassador to UNICEF.