Katy Perry's Awkward Moment At King Charles' Coronation Just Won't Go Away

Although Katy Perry's viral coronation moment is more endearing than anything else, it does feed into the persona she tries to sell that she's a clueless pop star just trying to have fun. This sounds good, but it hasn't shielded her from controversy. For example, the "Roar" singer fueled rumors that she's MAGA by taking a photo at an event with known Donald Trump supporter Jake Paul (she's not). She obviously loves being seen at exclusive events with famous people who have perks money can't buy.

Perry performed at the Coronation Concert celebrating King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 7, 2023, the day after the coronation. The pop star was more comfortable on stage in a shiny, gold gown that was eye-catching. She had matching decorations on her arms, but wisely didn't wear anything on top of her head that would obscure her vision. Her earrings looked heavy, so who knows how comfortable she was.

The former "American Idol" judge later admitted to Jimmy Kimmel that she had another embarrassing moment after her performance, when she and her team took a wrong turn inside Windsor Castle and literally ran into Charles and Camilla. The "Firework" singer met the king a few years before the coronation when he named her as an ambassador to a charity that aims to end child trafficking. They also work together because Perry is an ambassador to UNICEF.