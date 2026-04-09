Katy Perry's Photo Controversy With Jake Paul Fueled MAGA Rumors (Use Google Next Time, Girl)

Obviously, posing with Jake Paul doesn't mean Katy Perry is going to endorse him in a future political campaign, or that she agrees with him about anything. It's possible she had no idea who he was until she sat down at the JP Morgan Tech 100 summit and agreed to the cringy gimmick the tattooed rando next to her suggested. Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Perry's buddy Jeff Bezos were reportedly also in attendance, but there are no public photos of Perry with them. They're so rich they don't need to star chase to stay relevant; they just go to space to orbit among literal stars.

One Reddit user was spot on in a thread about the photo. "Most of these interactions are purely transactional, also we've established Katy Perry is too stuck in the the oblivious millenial optimism 2010s phase to care," they wrote. "Katy has some of the worst PR instincts I've seen from a celebrity. And doesn't seem to have good a PR team to stop her from the bad optics she frequently finds herself in," someone else said.

If she really didn't know Paul, I can't blame her. She's been on a world tour, and even during breaks, how much time does she have to doom scroll? Perry's brand has never been about relating to us "normal" people. She's all about blue hair, cotton candy clouds, and camp. As long as everyone is looking at her, she doesn't care why. She's not MAGA, and she's not going to pass up the chance to sit on a golden toilet, either.