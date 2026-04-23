Every Royal Princess Charlotte Is Required To Curtsy To

By all accounts, the only royals Princess Charlotte is expected to curtsy to are the reigning monarch and their royal consort who, at the time of writing, are her grandfather, King Charles III, and step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles. Of course, this also means that she may be expected to curtsy to her own parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, when he eventually ascends the throne.

Taking things a step further, Charlotte may even have to curtsy to her older brother, Prince George, when he succeeds William as the king of England. "When you bow or curtsy, you're doing it to the title. You're not doing it to the person," former royal butler Grant Harrold clarified to Fox News Digital in October 2025, quoting Charles. Naturally, though, it remains to be seen to what degree this will actually be enforced in the years and decades to come. The rules are already pretty flexible.

The Prince of Wales reportedly isn't really a fan of excessive tradition either. In fact, William has already started to upend some of Charles' longstanding royal rules to create a more modern, less stuffy monarchy. "I think William finds some of the pomp and circumstance, and particularly some of the more elaborate outfits, slightly embarrassing, and is likely to be relieved to be able to tone it down," royal biographer Ingrid Seward explained to The Telegraph, also in October 2025.