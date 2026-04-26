14 Times Donald Trump Called Out Others For Their 'Low IQ'

The transformation of President Donald Trump is a stunning one in every sense of the word. Until Trump infiltrated the world of politics, it seemed unlikely that a reality television businessman had what it took to be the face of the United States. Although Trump has won two presidential elections, he is arguably one of the most polarizing presidents in U.S. history. There are a million and one reasons why, although a big one is the way Trump conducts himself professionally.

Between all the controversies attached to his name and some seriously wild State of the Union moments, there's one thing that MAGA and non-MAGA supporters can agree with: when Trump has something to say, he's not going to try to mince any words. This is especially true when it comes to talking about cognitive abilities, a subject that he frequently brings up to both build himself up and tear others down. As Trump said in a post on X in May 2013, "Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest, and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure, it's not your fault." Here are just a few of the instances where he has suggested his "haters" are "low IQ."