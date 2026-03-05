Wild State Of The Union Moments Throughout History

After President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963, Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president. Although he hadn't planned on being the commander-in-chief at that point in his career, Johnson wasted no time putting policies in place that separated him from the former president. The cornerstone of Johnson's presidency would become known as the "Great Society," where he aimed to turn the United States into a society where all people had the same opportunities and access.

Only a few months after becoming president, Johnson laid out much of his new plan during the State of the Union in 1964. At his first address to Congress, Johnson declared "War on Poverty." Johnson argued that poverty held Americans across the country back more than any other issue and that, unlike the conservative view of poverty being a moral failing, Johnson framed it as a systemic issue.

"The cause may lie deeper in our failure to give our fellow citizens a fair chance to develop their own capacities, in a lack of education and training, in a lack of medical care and housing, in a lack of decent communities in which to live and bring up their children," Johnson declared. The War on Poverty created new laws to help combat income inequality on the federal and local levels during Johnson's presidency. It also became a platform on which Democrats still run today, fueling many laws and campaign points from progressive candidates and lawmakers.