Lauren Sánchez Reportedly Playing MAGA Peacemaker & Hopes To End Melania Trump's Biggest Feud

The Met Gala is hosted by Anna Wintour, longtime editor of Vogue, and it's a who's who of the rich and famous. While Wintour stepped down as editor for the magazine in 2025, she's still chairing this year's event with a team of celebs. She has ultimate control over just about everything, including the guest list. And while Melania Trump and Donald Trump used to make the cut for the Met Gala, they haven't gone since 2012. And Wintour has confirmed that she'll never invite Donald Trump back to the Met Gala.

She hasn't said the same for Melania. But when you consider how annoyed Melania seemed at Wintour for not having her on the cover of Vogue when she was first lady the first time around, it seems clear that Wintour won't be inviting either Trump to the Met Gala — or spending time with them — any time soon. Apparently, Lauren Sánchez Bezos is trying to settle the feud between Wintour and at least one of the Trumps — Melania. So says journalist Rob Shuter on his Substack. But whether she'll be able to make any headway on the yearslong feud remains to be seen.

Here's why it could work. Lauren appears to be a part of both circles. Lauren famously attended Donald's second inauguration (and wore a revealing outfit while she did so). And she's also clearly got the approval of Wintour. Lauren was on the digital cover of Vogue in June 2025 wearing the dress she wore to marry Jeff Bezos, and Wintour and Lauren were seen together at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. Plus, Jeff and Lauren are sponsoring this year's Met Gala, so Lauren and Wintour are clearly spending time together.