Lauren Sánchez Reportedly Playing MAGA Peacemaker & Hopes To End Melania Trump's Biggest Feud
The Met Gala is hosted by Anna Wintour, longtime editor of Vogue, and it's a who's who of the rich and famous. While Wintour stepped down as editor for the magazine in 2025, she's still chairing this year's event with a team of celebs. She has ultimate control over just about everything, including the guest list. And while Melania Trump and Donald Trump used to make the cut for the Met Gala, they haven't gone since 2012. And Wintour has confirmed that she'll never invite Donald Trump back to the Met Gala.
She hasn't said the same for Melania. But when you consider how annoyed Melania seemed at Wintour for not having her on the cover of Vogue when she was first lady the first time around, it seems clear that Wintour won't be inviting either Trump to the Met Gala — or spending time with them — any time soon. Apparently, Lauren Sánchez Bezos is trying to settle the feud between Wintour and at least one of the Trumps — Melania. So says journalist Rob Shuter on his Substack. But whether she'll be able to make any headway on the yearslong feud remains to be seen.
Here's why it could work. Lauren appears to be a part of both circles. Lauren famously attended Donald's second inauguration (and wore a revealing outfit while she did so). And she's also clearly got the approval of Wintour. Lauren was on the digital cover of Vogue in June 2025 wearing the dress she wore to marry Jeff Bezos, and Wintour and Lauren were seen together at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. Plus, Jeff and Lauren are sponsoring this year's Met Gala, so Lauren and Wintour are clearly spending time together.
Melania and Anna might not want to make up
But here's why any potential efforts by Lauren Sánchez Bezos to broker peace might not do any good: Both Melania Trump and Anna Wintour might just not want to mend fences. In a 2022 interview with Pete Hegseth, then just a Fox News host and not Secretary of Defense, Melania appeared to be salty over not getting an invitation to grace the cover of Vogue while other first ladies did (via Facebook). (However, Melania was on the cover back in 2005.) But now, according to an unnamed insider who confided in Rob Shuter, "[Melania's] not interested in Vogue — or that entire orbit." A different insider claimed, "She's not chasing approval from fashion insiders."
And for Wintour's part, in a 2019 interview with CNN, she discussed Vogue's coverage of Democratic and female politicians. She said: "I think it's very, very important to have a point of view, and we profile women in the magazine that we believe in ... After the defeat of Secretary Clinton in 2016 (in particular), we believe that women should have a leadership position and we intend to support them." Melania wasn't mentioned directly, but it seemed to be a subtle dig at her.
Then in an April 2026 article in Vogue, Wintour pointed out how she admires Michelle Obama as well as Zohran Mamdani's wife for being women in power who have good style while staying true to themselves. She did mention Melania specifically, but it was rather enigmatic. "To be fair, Melania Trump also always looks like herself when she dresses," Wintour said. It's not the ringing endorsement of someone that Wintour would want to hang with on or off the Met Gala steps, no matter what Lauren might do.