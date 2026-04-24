Nicole Kidman Has A Little-Known Connection To A Fox News Powerhouse

Nicole Kidman has multiple claims to fame, from her Oscar-winning acting career, to her celebrity divorce, which we really didn't see coming, and even the infamous AMC movie ad that became a meme and, sadly, inspired some admittedly tasteless jokes amid Kidman's career pivot to being a death doula. However, while the Aussie A-lister largely lives her life in the spotlight, there are some lesser-known facts about Kidman. Among them is her connection to one of the most influential people in the history of Fox News — as in, the man who founded the company.

Self-described "billionaire tyrant" Rupert Murdoch (we're not kidding, by the way; that was his opening line during a guest appearance on "The Simpsons" in 1999) is one of the most notorious media moguls in the world. One of Murdoch's biggest claims to fame is founding Fox News in 1996, having previously launched the separate FOX Broadcasting Company a decade prior. Murdoch also has six children, two of whom notably call the "Moulin Rouge!" star their godmother.

Murdoch's two youngest kids, Grace and Chloe Murdoch, whom the Australian-born Fox News founder shares with his third wife, Wendi Deng, are connected to Kidman for life. Coincidentally, their godfather is none other than a certain other Australian movie star whose surname also ends in "man:" Hugh Jackman. The Aussie icons, who starred opposite each other in the film "Australia," became godparents to the youngest Murdochs during a baptism ceremony that was held in Jordan in 2010 — when Grace and Chloe were eight and six years old, respectively.