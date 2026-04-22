Donald Trump's White House Pic Sidelines Women's Tennis Team At Their Own Celebration

Donald Trump loves to be the center of attention no matter what, like when his April 2026 tribute to Apple CEO Tim Cook morphed into a post all about himself. That same day, Donald displayed similar behavior when he celebrated college athletes' achievements at the White House. Among the cross-section of sports represented was the University of Georgia women's tennis team. Donald played tennis during his school days, and although he freely admitted that the Georgia athletes had superior skills, it didn't stop him from upstaging them during their photo op.

Even though they were positioned on risers, the women on the team faded into the background. The imbalance was particularly accentuated by the line of men across the front. It's unclear who took the photo, but since Margo Martin, Donald's special assistant and communications advisor (and Melania Trump lookalike), posted it, she got some of the blame.

Regardless of whether it was poor photo composition or intentional choices, the snarky comments flowed. "This 100% epitomizes MAGA," opined one poster on X. "And the women just smile and take it because they're just happy to be there." Another joked, "Congratulations to georgia women's tennis on winning the national title and almost being allowed in the picture." Although some of the men were members of the team's coaching staff, followers on the university's Instagram page weren't impressed. "It's not too late to take this down," one suggested.