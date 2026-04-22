Donald Trump's White House Pic Sidelines Women's Tennis Team At Their Own Celebration
Donald Trump loves to be the center of attention no matter what, like when his April 2026 tribute to Apple CEO Tim Cook morphed into a post all about himself. That same day, Donald displayed similar behavior when he celebrated college athletes' achievements at the White House. Among the cross-section of sports represented was the University of Georgia women's tennis team. Donald played tennis during his school days, and although he freely admitted that the Georgia athletes had superior skills, it didn't stop him from upstaging them during their photo op.
Even though they were positioned on risers, the women on the team faded into the background. The imbalance was particularly accentuated by the line of men across the front. It's unclear who took the photo, but since Margo Martin, Donald's special assistant and communications advisor (and Melania Trump lookalike), posted it, she got some of the blame.
Regardless of whether it was poor photo composition or intentional choices, the snarky comments flowed. "This 100% epitomizes MAGA," opined one poster on X. "And the women just smile and take it because they're just happy to be there." Another joked, "Congratulations to georgia women's tennis on winning the national title and almost being allowed in the picture." Although some of the men were members of the team's coaching staff, followers on the university's Instagram page weren't impressed. "It's not too late to take this down," one suggested.
Trump's ego got called out in multiple ways
Donald Trump's decision to stand on the risers alongside the student athletes also supplied people with ammunition to puncture his ego. "Not sure which is worse — the fact that they stuck the women's team behind the dudes or the fact that they had to give him a step to appear taller," remarked one X poster. This wasn't the only photo where the president gave himself a boost. Although West Virginia University's co-ed rifle team seemed to have a much more balanced picture in terms of highlighting the student athletes, Trump perched on an even higher riser alongside the team, and he came very close to blocking out one of the athletes standing behind him.
While Trump tried to accentuate his height, the president's ubiquitous hand bruise ended up stealing the spotlight. "His hand matched the drapes!" mocked another commenter, adding an extreme close-up to illustrate the similar hues between the golden drapes and the president's skin tone. Although Trump's makeup-smeared hand wasn't as obvious as in the past, his unblended concealer definitely stood out.
The president might have experienced some concern for his hand since he was hosting 100 athletes. When he honored two college baseball teams in October 2025, the president remarked on their grip strength. "These guys have very strong hands, I'm noticing," Trump commented at the time (via Independent). "They're ripping my hand up."