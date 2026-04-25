The Strange Detail In Chelsea Clinton's Marriage That Everyone Ignores

Chelsea Clinton has been scrutinized by the public for decades after her tragic days as the first daughter of the U.S. When she married investment banker Marc Mezvinsky, the celebratory occasion was soon followed by critical remarks. The overall cost of Clinton's 2010 wedding was controversial. Six months later, the couple faced rumors about them being doomed to divorce.

At the time, Mezvinsky had left his job to go on a three-month skiing trip in Wyoming while Clinton earned her PhD at Columbia University. The press eventually reported on the couple's willingness to spend time together in person. A gossip reporter at the Daily News told CBS News, "What we can tell you is that instead of relationship crisis it looks like it might be a work crisis for Marc."

Chelsea Clinton never directly addressed the divorce rumors. However, Bari Lurie, the chief of staff at the Clinton Foundation, discussed the rumors' impact on the couple when Vogue profiled Clinton in 2012. "None of it was true," she said, "but what put a strain on them was that the stories were being written because none of us were paying attention to it." Lurie considered the experience an eye-opener for Clinton, who then decided to "demystify" herself. Although the profile helped with that, Clinton and Mezvinsky revealed their opposite natures and upbringings. All these years later, people have largely forgotten the early controversy. Instead, the couple is seen as solid, with few people paying attention to just how different the husband and wife are.