Trump Official's Juicy Online Life Exposed As Insiders Draw Comparisons To Bryon Noem

Sex scandals and politicians leading secret spicy lives aren't anything new. However, it seems that the salacious revelations are getting weirder and more prominent in recent years as the internet has made it easier than ever for government officials to get their freak on. The latest political figure to be thrust into the spotlight for their questionable extracurricular activities is Julia Varvaro, a high-ranking counterterrorism official working for the Donald Trump administration, who is accused of trolling for wealthy single men and leading a sexually charged double life.

The Daily Mail broke the news on April 22, reporting on Varvaro's purported predilection for looking for "sugar daddies" on the dating site Seeking, which is specifically designed for that type of relationship. According to the report, Varvaro presented herself as a woman named Alessia, and her profile picture included a photo of Varvaro taken from her Instagram page. She reportedly also used the dating site Hinge, where she connected with a man named Robert, who told the outlet that he spent over $40,000 on Varvaro during their months-long fling.

It's an embarrassing scandal for the Department of Homeland Security, where Varvaro serves as the deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism. The revelation comes just weeks after it was discovered that former DHS secretary Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon Noem, racked up an obscene amount of debt giving money to an OnlyFans model and indulging in sexual fantasies, all while Kristi herself was allegedly having an affair with longtime Trump adviser and her assistant, Corey Lewandowski.