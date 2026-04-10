Bryon Noem's Scandalous Online Life Takes A Messy Turn With Family-Bashing Messages

The scandals continue to pile up for Kristi Noem and her husband as the Daily Mail has obtained text messages and audio of Bryon Noem and online dominatrix Shy Sotomayor, who went by the name Raelynn Riley. While Kristi Noem had been dealing with pesky cheating rumors for years, it all came to a boil in March when she was called before the Senate Judiciary Committee and directly asked about the allegations concerning her relationship with Corey Lewandowski. Adding to the tension, Noem's husband had a front row seat for the grilling and watched as his wife refused to give a direct yes or no response to the question. Shortly after the hearing, Donald Trump fired Noem, but the former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security hasn't had a chance to step out of the spotlight and lick her wounds, thanks to the revelations about her husband's escapades.

Just before the end of March, a bombshell report about Bryon Noem revealed that, while his wife was traveling the country with Lewandowski, he was spending tens of thousands of dollars to talk to women online while dressing up in booty shorts and placing huge inflated balloons under his tight shirt to create the look of shockingly large breasts. Now, one of the women Bryon spent time with online has given the world more insight into what he was doing and his true feelings about his wife, releasing texts in which he reportedly encourages Sotomayor to speak ill of Kristi and claims he wants to get away from her, telling Sotomayor, "I can see us leaving our spouses for each other." Along with telling Shy Sotomayor that he wanted to leave his wife, Bryon Noem reportedly discussed his innermost desires with his online paramour for pay.