The Stunning Transformation Of Bobby Flay's Journalist Daughter Sophie

Acclaimed American chef and Food Network star Bobby Flay has served up thousands of dishes throughout the course of his culinary career. The professional chef's passion for the art of cooking and his love of food shine through in the many cooking reality television shows he has been a part of, and after the Iron Chef became a father, he got to share his love of food with his only child.

A look at Bobby Flay's relationships with his ex-wives reveals a co-parenting dynamic with his ex-wife, Kate Connelly, with whom he shares on a daughter, Sophie Flay. Born on April 16, 1996, the celebrity chef's daughter has transformed since her childhood growing up in Connecticut. Sophie shares her father's interest in culinary adventures, and the pair has collaborated in multiple culinary reality shows together. Yet the Iron Chef's daughter also developed an interest of her own: journalism. Since her first foray into news reporting in high school, Sophie has turned her interest in journalism into an accomplished career as a news anchor whose job took her across the country and back again. The journalist and ABC news co-anchor has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, all the while maintaining a close relationship with her famous foodie father.