Pics Of HGTV Star Page Turner's Most Questionable Outfits

HGTV's Page Turner has become a frequent face on the home renovation network in a relatively short period of time, having starred in quite a few different shows across the board. Turner's first program was "Flip or Flop Nashville," a spin-off of the iconic show starring Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa. Just like the former couple and co-hosts, a bit later down the line, Turner also starred in the show with her ex DeRon Jenkins. As the title suggests, it was was set in Nashville, Tennessee, and aired for two seasons.

Turner then hosted her own HGTV series called "Fix My Flip," which focused on her helping homeowners to rework and improve their renovation jobs. The reality star went on to make guest appearances on other popular HGTV shows too, including "HGTV House Party," "Home Town Kickstart," and "Rock the Block." The professional house flipper then made a major change when Turner replaced Hilary Farr on "Love It or List It" in 2025 after Farr left the long-running reality show. From then on, Turner faced off against her co-host David Visentin while helping homeowners decide whether to love the gorgeous home renovations she's helped them make or list the house and buy another instead.

Outside of her successful career, Turner has three daughters. Considering how long she spends in front of the camera on HGTV, it's not just Turner's home designs that fans care about. They also pay close attention to her wardrobe choices. While Turner usually rocks a sophisticated, glam style, like anyone else, she sometimes wears outfits that miss the mark.