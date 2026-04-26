Pics Of HGTV Star Page Turner's Most Questionable Outfits
HGTV's Page Turner has become a frequent face on the home renovation network in a relatively short period of time, having starred in quite a few different shows across the board. Turner's first program was "Flip or Flop Nashville," a spin-off of the iconic show starring Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa. Just like the former couple and co-hosts, a bit later down the line, Turner also starred in the show with her ex DeRon Jenkins. As the title suggests, it was was set in Nashville, Tennessee, and aired for two seasons.
Turner then hosted her own HGTV series called "Fix My Flip," which focused on her helping homeowners to rework and improve their renovation jobs. The reality star went on to make guest appearances on other popular HGTV shows too, including "HGTV House Party," "Home Town Kickstart," and "Rock the Block." The professional house flipper then made a major change when Turner replaced Hilary Farr on "Love It or List It" in 2025 after Farr left the long-running reality show. From then on, Turner faced off against her co-host David Visentin while helping homeowners decide whether to love the gorgeous home renovations she's helped them make or list the house and buy another instead.
Outside of her successful career, Turner has three daughters. Considering how long she spends in front of the camera on HGTV, it's not just Turner's home designs that fans care about. They also pay close attention to her wardrobe choices. While Turner usually rocks a sophisticated, glam style, like anyone else, she sometimes wears outfits that miss the mark.
Page Turner's double neon look clashed big time
During Page Turner's time working on HGTV show "Fix My Flip," in 2022, she tried out a bright outfit that was a major clash of colors. The flipping expert posed in photos posted on Instagram in a two-piece, bright royal blue workout set with a high neckline, paired with neon yellow sneakers. Both were certainly stylish and trendy on their own, but together, it was another story. The two colors side by side were too much, and Turner didn't add any accessories or anything else that could've helped the ensemble feel slightly less loud.
Page Turner's ruffles and bright pink combo was a lot
Page Turner shared a funny moment from the set of Season 2 of "Fix My Flip" on Instagram in 2023, when a friend pointed out that her outfit made her look like Prince. She posted a video dancing to his hit song "Kiss," proudly showing off the ensemble in question at the same time. Turner's bright pink suit was paired with a white shirt featuring an abundance of ruffles, while she had clay-colored shoes on her feet. Although she looks great in bright colors, there are times when it's too much, and this is definitely one of those moments. The ruffles took it over the edge, and it's safe to say that her friend was right.
Classic outdoorsy attire really didn't suit Page Turner
Page Turner was excited to work with Mitch Glew on "Rock the Block" in early 2024, teasing the show in an Instagram carousel that kicked off with a snap of the duo smiling while posing in front of a prop sign with their names emblazoned on it. In the photo, Turner wore a tan tank top, long cargo shorts, and combat boots. Her sporty attire was probably the perfect pick for working on houses, but it wasn't the best look for Turner herself. Compared to the ensembles she usually wears, this one was way too subdued and the relaxed style didn't really suit her, with the shoes, once again, particularly out of place.
Page Turner's blue leather set looked uncomfortable
In February 2026, Page Turner got all dolled up to attend a concert that included iconic performers like Toni Braxton and Boyz II Men. She donned a dark blue leather two-piece set with a vest and miniskirt, adding black tights, a black tube top, and matching, knee-high black leather boots. There's no denying that Turner looked great in the outfit, but overall, it was a bit too much — even for a night out. All leather is a tough look to pull off. Add to that the fact that the clothes looked uncomfortable with the material, tiny skirt, and tall heels, making this one of Turner's less successful ensembles (how did she even dance in it?).
Page Turner's strapless jumpsuit resembled a giant pair of pants
During one gloriously sunny day in 2023, Page Turner spent some time outside with a friend, sharing a selection of photos on Instagram to commemorate it. In one such snap, she posed in a strapless olive green jumpsuit and sneakers, and unfortunately, this bold style choice was a major miss for her. The jumpsuit in particular was odd. With the strapless neckline featuring a zipper and big pockets on the bodice, it looked like she'd just pulled up a long pair of pants to wear out by themselves. The fabric also bunched up in places it shouldn't. On top of that, her gold heeled sneakers clashed terribly.
A big pink bow detracted from Page Turner's chic suit
While working on "Love It or List It" with David Visentin, in 2025, Page Turner toned down her normally super bright style by donning a black suit, pointed heeled boots, and a light pink shirt. Although the suit was chic, the blouse really didn't work. The light pink garment featured a bow at the collar with long pieces hanging down the front. This relatively minor detail was very distracting, making the whole outfit feel old-fashioned and taking away from the sophisticated vibe entirely.
Page Turner's wild ensemble was over-accessorized
Page Turner went for a wilder ensemble than usual during an outing in California, in 2022, but sadly, the look was all over the place. The white tank top and snakeskin pencil skirt were great and fit her perfectly, really flattering Turner's shape. But the accessories messed everything up, with the HGTV star adding see-through heels, bold, dangling gold earrings, highlighter yellow nail polish, and a clutch purse that resembled a stack of cash. On its own, each accessory would be a great statement piece, but together, this ensemble ended up feeling disjointed and rather confusing.