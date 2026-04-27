8 Pics Of Celebs & Politicians Together That Had Everyone Scratching Their Heads
Sometimes, it can be hard to tell the difference between a celebrity and a politician. With 24-hour news networks and social media, it seems like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has more time in front of the camera than Ryan Gosling. And there's a reason why it's easy to believe the rumors about Pete Hegseth's makeup room in the Pentagon. There has been plenty of crossovers as well — Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronald Reagan were both actors who became governors of California, and Clint Eastwood took some time away from movies to be a mayor. But it can still be weird to see some celebrities meeting with political leaders.
It's one thing when election season rolls around and Bruce Springsteen shows up on stage at a rally for Barack Obama, or when celebrities appear before congress to testify on something that matters to them. It's a whole other thing when a random photo of a celebrity hanging out with a politician pops up on social media, and it's doubly odd when everyone knows the politician and the celebrity have very different political stances. Seeing a very liberal actor smiling next to a very MAGA politician (or vice versa) is like seeing Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd sitting down to have lunch together. It just doesn't make sense, and reality seems to shift into something almost unrecognizable.
Elvis met with Nixon to get a badge
Elvis Presley wanted to be a superhero. The King of Rock 'n' Roll was even inspired by the comic book character Captain Marvel Jr., basing a lot of his look on the teen hero. But since he couldn't actually fly, Elvis lent his name and fame to the Nixon administration to help their campaign against drugs, and in return, he got to play at being a member of law enforcement.
In December 1970, Elvis visited the White House to meet with Richard Nixon and was given a Federal Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs badge. He apparently thought the badge made him an actual federal agent.
Ellen DeGeneres caught a game with George W. Bush
Ellen DeGeneres made history in 1997 when her character on her show named after her came out as gay. She would hit her virality peak in 2014 when her Oscars selfie would become the most tweeted about moment on Twitter (now X) that year.
DeGeneres went viral again in 2019 when she was seen sitting with George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game. It surprised people because DeGeneres and Bush had such different political stances, with the former president having supported a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage during his time in office.
Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker dated
While New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and "Star Wars: Ahsoka" star Rosario Dawson appear to share similar political beliefs, it was still surprising to see them dating. Booker and Dawson were serious enough that they moved in together, but their relationship ended a few years later. Still, the sight of them together was always a little jarring.
Of course, Booker does owe some of his success to the movies. The Oscar-nominated documentary "Street Fight," about his failed attempt to become mayor of Newark in 2002, helped make Booker a national figure in the Democratic party, launching his political career into the next level.
Sen. Patrick Leahy almost learned how Joker got his scars.
Politicians making cameos in TV shows is nothing new, but they don't usually face off against one of fiction's most terrifying killers. Senator Patrick Leahy grew up loving Batman and, in 1996, teamed up with DC Comics to create "Batman: Death of Innocents: The Horror of Landmines," a comic that helped the world realize just how dangerous landmines are.
Leahy also appeared in five of the Caped Crusader's movies, and voiced the governor in an episode of "Batman: The Animated Series." His biggest on-screen moment was when Heath Ledger's Joker threatened to put a smile on his face.
Kanye West's relationship with Donald Trump destroyed his reputation
Kanye West's first foray into politics was during a 2005 telethon intended to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Katrina when he went off script and said, "George Bush doesn't care about Black people." A decade later, people were surprised when West met with then President-elect Donald Trump and told reporters, per BBC, that they were "just friends."
West and Trump continued to be friends, and West's actions, including joking about being Trump's running mate in 2024, made his fans rethink their support for the artist. Since then, Kanye West has done a number of problematic things that have further damaged his reputation.
Lady Gaga may not actually support Joe Manchin
When Lady Gaga sang the national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin was sure to snap a selfie with the famous singer. While Manchin was a member of the Democratic Party at the time, his stances were not the kind that the GLAAD-award winning singer would agree with.
In 2019, Manchin was the only Democrat who did not endorse an anti-discrimination bill that would protect members of the LGBTQIA+ community. He was also the deciding vote to block the military health system from covering costs for gender-affirming care. Perhaps the masks kept Gaga from realizing who she was taking a pic with.
Ted Cruz geeked out over Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.
Senator Ted Cruz has a tendency to go after actors and filmmakers. He famously had an online feud with "Hellboy" actor Ron Perlman and has claimed that "Barbie" was Chinese propaganda. But the senator's many battles with Hollywood's stars doesn't stop him from acting like a fan at a convention when he sees one.
In Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Ran into Steven Spielberg & @tomhanks, two master story-tellers who have done a beautiful job chronicling the incredible heroism of the Greatest Generation. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fVOUdwGf9a
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 6, 2024
When Cruz found himself at the 80th anniversary memorial event for D-Day with Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, he couldn't help but get pictures. Hanks seemed to be surprised that Cruz would want a pic with him. So were many of the people who commented on Cruz's X post.
Tina Fey didn't want to be onscreen with Sarah Palin
During the 2008 presidential election, Tina Fey's impersonation of vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin became the biggest thing on TV. Even Palin got in on the joke, appearing in one "SNL" sketch alongside Fey and Alec Baldwin.
It was hard not to notice that, for the brief moment Palin and Fey shared the screen as they walked past one another, Fey looked away. Years later, Fey would discuss the moment on "David Tennant Does a Podcast With ..." and admitted that she didn't want to do the sketch with Palin, telling the "Doctor Who" star, "I didn't want to be in a two-shot with her."