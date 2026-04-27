8 Pics Of Celebs & Politicians Together That Had Everyone Scratching Their Heads

Sometimes, it can be hard to tell the difference between a celebrity and a politician. With 24-hour news networks and social media, it seems like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has more time in front of the camera than Ryan Gosling. And there's a reason why it's easy to believe the rumors about Pete Hegseth's makeup room in the Pentagon. There has been plenty of crossovers as well — Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronald Reagan were both actors who became governors of California, and Clint Eastwood took some time away from movies to be a mayor. But it can still be weird to see some celebrities meeting with political leaders.

It's one thing when election season rolls around and Bruce Springsteen shows up on stage at a rally for Barack Obama, or when celebrities appear before congress to testify on something that matters to them. It's a whole other thing when a random photo of a celebrity hanging out with a politician pops up on social media, and it's doubly odd when everyone knows the politician and the celebrity have very different political stances. Seeing a very liberal actor smiling next to a very MAGA politician (or vice versa) is like seeing Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd sitting down to have lunch together. It just doesn't make sense, and reality seems to shift into something almost unrecognizable.