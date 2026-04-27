The One Person Donald Trump Might Actually Admire More Than Himself

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If it weren't already apparent that Donald Trump can't keep his ego in check, he'll be more than happy to remind you of how wonderful he is. Trump has even claimed he could beat a George Washington-Abraham Lincoln ticket at the polls because he's so beloved by the public. With such an overblown opinion of himself, it's hard to imagine that the president would ever be in awe of anyone else. Yet there is one person he has always held in the highest esteem — and it's not an all-American patriot.

Trump had the privilege of meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II twice during his first term in office: once in 2018 and again the following year. The divisive POTUS had nothing but praise for the beloved monarch. In the new biography "The Queen and Her Presidents: The Hidden Hand That Shaped Destiny," author Susan Page quotes U.S. ambassador Woody Johnson as saying (via USA Today): "[A]fter the first four years [in office] and maybe to this day, of all the people that [Trump] met, the Queen had the most special relationship, the most special impact on him."

Three years after the heartbreaking death of the queen in 2022 at age 96, the president and First Lady Melania Trump visited her burial site during a state visit to England. Trump eulogized her in a statement as "a grand and beautiful lady ... there was no one like her!" (per People). He added that he and Melania would "always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty's generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor."