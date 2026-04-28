Old Pics Of Ella Langley That Hint She's Had Some Tweaks
Breakout country music star Ella Langley may have ended up going toe to toe with the likes of Beyoncé and Olivia Rodrigo on the Billboard charts with her second album, "Dandelion," but its monumental success was years in the making. While older celebrities may have resurfaced yearbook photos or Myspace profiles, a comprehensive digital footprint is invaluable to our industry stars today. Langley posted plenty of pics and videos of herself online, get-ready-with-me videos, and interacted with fans online long before she started catching mainstream attention. However, the double-edged sword of posting videos of yourself online is that, while fans may feel like they have grown with you, it's easy to catch notable shifts in your appearance. It didn't help that her collaboration with controversial country music star Morgan Wallen had fans screaming "MAGA".
Yet, it would be a massive stretch to claim that the noticeable touch-ups Langley has had done could even compare to "Mar-a-Lago face." She's no Shania Twain, whose transformation has hinted at the conservative beauty trend, and there is a long history of beloved country music stars using plastic surgery outside of conservative politics. For example, Dolly Parton may regret some of her plastic surgery decisions, but her silence on Trump says more than words – and her sister, Stella, may be the president's biggest hater. Langley's weight loss journey, updated skincare routine, and fame may have motivated some refinements, but with the pressures of celebrity and girlhood today, who could really blame her?
You'd never guess how old this 'get ready with me' video is
There's a lot to be said about the power of puberty, but Ella Langley is certainly proof that you glow up multiple times throughout your 20s. In a TikTok posted in 2022 showcasing the then 23-year-old country music star getting ready to open for Big and Rich, she looks unrecognizable. Her girl-next-door type aesthetic was completely sweet and normal — far from her more glamorous set-ups in the subsequent years. However, while she's definitely shed some baby fat as she's aged, her lips have noticeably gotten much plumper and fuller than in the video.
She's swapped her big hats out for bangs
While the quintessential cowboy hat is a staple in every country artist's wardrobe, Ella Langley may have been using it to hide some insecurities. The star wore the wide-brimmed hat at the BMI country music awards in 2023, showing off some bold blue eyeshadow, as well as her full (but definitely more modest) lips.
In a March 2026 Q&A with fans posted on Facebook, Langley declared that she probably could never see herself without her recent switch to bangs. The star also cheekily added, "Who needs botox when you've got bangs?" While 26 is far from the age to be "needing" anti-aging treatments, it may illuminate the past motivations for her accessory.
Her big smile was only natural after spending Thanksgiving with some pups
Ella Langley was all smiles in an Instagram post from Thanksgiving 2023, hugging her pups in a fold-out camping chair against a sea of fallen autumn leaves. Her thin lips curled up into a wide grin, emphasizing just how much they've seemed to grow in pictures from 2026. While her green nails matched the color of her jacket and the chair, even this more coordinated photo felt humble and down to earth. They're the humble roots that gave way to her Bohemian Americana aesthetic today.
Her old jawline could have changed for multiple reasons
While Ella Langley's face shape has significantly changed since she performed at CMA Fest in 2022, there's more than just one explanation. Langley's weight loss transformation didn't go unnoticed by fans, as her body and face slimmed down dramatically from 2024 to 2025.
However, while getting ready on a TikTok live with her makeup artist in 2025, Langley shared that she gets Botox injections in her jaw because of clicking in her temporomandibular joint (the muscle connecting the jaw to the rest of her skull). While the Botox may have been for medical reasons, it also helped her get a sharper and slimmer jawline.
2024 marked the year of her noticeable transformation
Ella Langley's creme suede cowboy hat may have hidden most of her forehead at the Sirius XM studios in 2024, but it didn't hide colossal false lashes and her noticeably smoother skin. Langley has been a regular at the Nashville medical aesthetics clinic Hi Finch since the photo was taken, with the establishment regularly using the star to promote their skincare line. One of the clinic's most regularly advertised procedures has to be their lip fillers — although Langley has never publicly disclosed whether or not they're part of her regular routine. The effects are definitely undeniable, however.
She's always had lips, but a changing face shape and potential fillers enhanced them
In a video in which she gave a tattoo tour in 2023 on Instagram, it's clear to see that Ella Langley's appearance has definitely gotten some minor upgrades. However, the star's commitment to her health and appearance doesn't seem to come from a more self-loathing place than anybody else's. To say she looks totally unrecognizable would be disingenuous, and the cumulative impact of her various lifestyle changes plays more of a role than just lip filler or minor Botox. Regardless of the transformation, it's hard to deny that superstardom just looks good on Langley.