Old Pics Of Ella Langley That Hint She's Had Some Tweaks

While the quintessential cowboy hat is a staple in every country artist's wardrobe, Ella Langley may have been using it to hide some insecurities. The star wore the wide-brimmed hat at the BMI country music awards in 2023, showing off some bold blue eyeshadow, as well as her full (but definitely more modest) lips.

In a March 2026 Q&A with fans posted on Facebook, Langley declared that she probably could never see herself without her recent switch to bangs. The star also cheekily added, "Who needs botox when you've got bangs?" While 26 is far from the age to be "needing" anti-aging treatments, it may illuminate the past motivations for her accessory.