Shania Twain's Transformation Is Giving Hints Of 'Mar-A-Lago Face'

Celebrities like Shania Twain belong to a particular brand of royalty that doesn't have an expiration date, courtesy of the decades they've spent dominating the charts and managing to stay relevant despite dealing with an industry that falls head over heels in love with whatever shiny new thing walked out of a TikTok video last week. Shania, for her part, is aging like fine wine, even if the country singer is sometimes photographed looking almost unrecognizable in fresh-faced throwback pics from her early career. The thing everybody's almost definitely noticed but not everybody wants to say out loud is that Shania has changed, and not all of it has happened, shall we say, naturally.

Then again, if you'd also racked up decades' worth of stage time, you'd succumb to a fumble or two, or twelve, yourself. Shania has worn outfits that have landed her on worst-dressed lists. Shania has transformed so much that some of her looks — like her appearance at the People's Choice Country Music Awards in 2025 — had us doing a double-take. And Shania, for better or for worse, has made bold choices that occasionally required us to avert our eyes and hope that they go away on their own. Enter "Mar-a-Lago" face, the aesthetic that keeps on giving.

Mitchell Gerber & Christopher Pike/Getty

As you can see in this side-by-side photo, Shania is exhibiting clear signs of the so-called "Mar-a-Lago" phenomenon: a face that is heavily contoured, skin that is impossibly smooth, and an overall visage that looks like the opposite of, well, natural. Are we reading too much into it, or is Shania beginning to adopt the "Mar-a-Lago" face and joining others who have clearly tried the trend?