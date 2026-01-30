Shania Twain's Transformation Is Giving Hints Of 'Mar-A-Lago Face'
Celebrities like Shania Twain belong to a particular brand of royalty that doesn't have an expiration date, courtesy of the decades they've spent dominating the charts and managing to stay relevant despite dealing with an industry that falls head over heels in love with whatever shiny new thing walked out of a TikTok video last week. Shania, for her part, is aging like fine wine, even if the country singer is sometimes photographed looking almost unrecognizable in fresh-faced throwback pics from her early career. The thing everybody's almost definitely noticed but not everybody wants to say out loud is that Shania has changed, and not all of it has happened, shall we say, naturally.
Then again, if you'd also racked up decades' worth of stage time, you'd succumb to a fumble or two, or twelve, yourself. Shania has worn outfits that have landed her on worst-dressed lists. Shania has transformed so much that some of her looks — like her appearance at the People's Choice Country Music Awards in 2025 — had us doing a double-take. And Shania, for better or for worse, has made bold choices that occasionally required us to avert our eyes and hope that they go away on their own. Enter "Mar-a-Lago" face, the aesthetic that keeps on giving.
As you can see in this side-by-side photo, Shania is exhibiting clear signs of the so-called "Mar-a-Lago" phenomenon: a face that is heavily contoured, skin that is impossibly smooth, and an overall visage that looks like the opposite of, well, natural. Are we reading too much into it, or is Shania beginning to adopt the "Mar-a-Lago" face and joining others who have clearly tried the trend?
From naturally stunning to suspiciously smooth, otherwise known as the Mar-a-Lago syndrome
What makes the adoption of the so-called Mar-a-Lago face particularly tragic for individuals whose profile is already naturally gorgeous is the unnatural agelessness and smoothness that replace otherwise defined features. Short of the singer herself confirming our suspicions, there's practically no way of knowing whether this is just age and the overapplication of cosmetic products that are creating the uncanny valley effect, or whether Shania Twain has also made a few appointments at places where they specialize in turning back the clock. (Or, in our observations, break it altogether so you never know if the person you're looking at is 45 or 65 or any number in between.)
When you look at the rare times Shania Twain has been caught without makeup on, you're left scratching your head even harder trying to determine if she's had any work done. Of course, the Mar-a-Lago trend has never been about surgical enhancements alone. It's a comprehensive aesthetic philosophy, one that influences people's makeup routines as well. We're talking foundation thick enough to qualify as a second skin and contouring so aggressive it rewrites bone structure.
At the end of the day, Shania doesn't owe anyone an explanation for the aesthetic she chooses for herself. But the Queen of Country Pop has spent decades dominating playlists and inspiring us to strut through life like we own the place. So, when she starts to look less like herself, it's hard not to mourn the natural grace that has been replaced by the kind of artificial perfection that's increasingly making everyone look like distant cousins in the same cosmetically enhanced gene pool.