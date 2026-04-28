Tragic Details About DWTS Judge Carrie Ann Inaba

TV personality and "Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba has been doling out constructive criticism at the judges' table on the hit reality show competition since the first season in 2005. As she gained mainstream fame and more opportunities came her way, her net worth has grown. But while her schedule has gotten busier, her health has also struggled. Through the years, Inaba has opened up about the reality of being a judge on "DWTS," and the impact public scrutiny has had on her body and mind.

Inaba's struggles span decades, and while her health issues are extensive (both mentally and physically), she's also experienced sexual abuse, tragic losses in her family, and complicated romantic relationships. The former "In Living Color" Fly Girl has made a living bringing joy to others as a dancer and an integral part of one of America's favorite shows. But behind the scenes, Carrie Ann Inaba hasn't had an easy ride.

The following article includes allegations of child sexual abuse.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).