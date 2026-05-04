The Transformation Of Princess Margaret's Granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones

Princess Margaret's granddaughter, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, has embraced many of the values that her late granny once stood for. Elegant, stylish, and passionate about the arts, Margarita is the type of woman who isn't afraid to be bold at an exclusive event. As the young aristocrat once told The Telegraph, she adores jewelry that leaves its mark. "You don't have to be polite with jewelry," she declared. "I like the idea of being loud, bullish, a bit rude. Audacious." This rebellious attitude seems to indicate that the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree; or rather, that Margarita is not too different from her grandmother — who famously pushed the bounds of fashion and royal identity alike.

Just because Margarita has embraced many of Margaret's tendencies, however, does not mean that she was fated to become a royal rebel herself. When she was growing up, Margarita seemed like your average blue-blooded girl, serving the royal family at important events. As she has grown older, though, Margarita has discovered that more and more of her identity is intertwined with the arts. Over time, she developed her own unique sense of style — one that could make her one of the royal family's most beloved youths.