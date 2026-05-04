The Transformation Of Princess Margaret's Granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones
Princess Margaret's granddaughter, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, has embraced many of the values that her late granny once stood for. Elegant, stylish, and passionate about the arts, Margarita is the type of woman who isn't afraid to be bold at an exclusive event. As the young aristocrat once told The Telegraph, she adores jewelry that leaves its mark. "You don't have to be polite with jewelry," she declared. "I like the idea of being loud, bullish, a bit rude. Audacious." This rebellious attitude seems to indicate that the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree; or rather, that Margarita is not too different from her grandmother — who famously pushed the bounds of fashion and royal identity alike.
Just because Margarita has embraced many of Margaret's tendencies, however, does not mean that she was fated to become a royal rebel herself. When she was growing up, Margarita seemed like your average blue-blooded girl, serving the royal family at important events. As she has grown older, though, Margarita has discovered that more and more of her identity is intertwined with the arts. Over time, she developed her own unique sense of style — one that could make her one of the royal family's most beloved youths.
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones was celebrated for her blue blood from the minute she was born
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones was born into the complex world of British social class, and from the minute the newborn took her first breath in 2002, she was at the very top. As one of Princess Margaret's grandchildren and King George VI's great-grandchildren, Margarita possessed some of the bluest blood in England. She was 14th in the line of succession to the British throne, and although that position has dropped to 28th as of this writing, Margarita's rank remains indicative of her strong aristocratic ties.
Naturally, Margarita's family wanted to emphasize her royal associations from the very beginning. She was named Margarita Elizabeth Rose Alleyne Armstrong-Jones in honor of two of the most important women in the royal family. The name Margarita was, of course, an homage to Princess Margaret, who had died shortly before her birth. Elizabeth, meanwhile, was a reference to her great-grandmother — Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother — who also passed away in the months leading up to Margarita's grand entrance at Portland Hospital.
Interestingly, even the fact that Margarita was born at Portland Hospital was significant. Both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had taken their first breaths at this important establishment, and Margarita's older brother, Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, had also been born there. The fact that Margarita participated in this trend just goes to show how she received royal treatment from Day One.
She was the choice royal bridesmaid for years
Because of Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones' incomparable pedigree, several high-ranking brides chose her to be a bridesmaid at their weddings. This might seem strange from a non-royal perspective. Most brides, after all, choose their wedding party based on the close ties of kinship or friendship. Royal weddings are full of strict rules, however, and it's largely understood that young girls of a certain class will be invited to serve as bridesmaids. This made Margarita the obvious choice at two particularly grand events.
In 2011, Margarita served as a bridesmaid at Prince William and Princess Catherine's royal wedding. As a sign of her status, Margarita was allowed to sit in a carriage alongside Catherine's sister, Pippa Middleton. Ever the aristocrat, she waved at the adoring crowds as the horses pulled her forward. After the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Margarita joined the newlyweds on the palace balcony to greet the public with a big smile.
If the young aristocrat seemed fairly confident in her role, that's because it wasn't her first time serving as a bridesmaid in a big society wedding. Photos of Lady Frances Armstrong-Jones' wedding to Rodolphe von Hofmannsthal show that a young Margarita took on a very important bridesmaid role. The little girl was given the honor of arriving at the venue in a black car alongside her aunt Frances. This important experience certainly prepared her to perform this important role on William and Catherine's special day.
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones joined her family on their world travels
Beyond Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones' role as a high-ranking aristocrat, she considers herself a citizen of the world. This identity stems from her many travels, which have taken her to several continents over the years. Often accompanied by her parents, Margarita has visited France, Indonesia, and parts of Africa. She particularly adored Mexico, telling Hello! that the country is, "Seriously cool, just full of life and artistry and all sorts of things."
Many of Margarita's travels have inspired her to view art in a totally different way. During her trips through Africa, she opened her eyes to several unique types of visual expression. She has not been afraid to do a fair share of shopping on the continent. "I have a lot of African influence, inspired by traveling and finding all these pieces and the part of the world that they're from. It all tells a story," she gushed in the same interview.
France also holds a special place in Margarita's heart, no thanks to the gorgeous restored farmhouse in Provence where she spent her childhood summers. Reflecting fondly on the spot in a conversation with Tatler, Margarita recalled, "We could run wild and have friends over, it was a very relaxed, beautiful place." She later added, "We spent our days careering around on quad bikes, going to the markets, swimming, walking, [playing] tennis, boules ... and [in more recent years] drinking rosé."
Princess Margaret's granddaughter initially had a hard time in school
Although Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones enjoyed a fair amount of privilege during her childhood, she did not always have things easy. When it came time for the young aristocrat to head off to school, she struggled immensely. The prep school that her parents initially chose, St. Mary's Ascot, was all about teaching students proper behavior and strict etiquette. For the free-spirited granddaughter of Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon, this was not a good fit. Speaking about this dynamic to Tatler, Margarita very diplomatically reported, "St. Mary's Ascot wasn't very me ... It's one of those schools where you mold to it rather than it molds to you."
Ultimately, Margarita's parents came to understand that the school was not the right place for her. They eventually transferred her to Tudor Hall, an all-girls institution that values ideals like creativity and kindness. Margarita took to the new environment like a fish to water. "Tudor Hall was the opposite [of St Mary's Ascot]. It was the most fun. You can really become your own person there ... Tudor Hall was just heaven," she revealed in the aforementioned Tatler interview. Not only did Margarita forge many of her closest friendships at Tudor Hall, but she also discovered her deep passion for the arts. She did her A-levels, which are the advanced qualification exams U.K. secondary school students take, in jewelry design, photography, and art history. By the time Margarita graduated, she was certain of her desire to work in a creative field.
COVID threw a wrench in the young aristocrat's early aspirations
Shortly after Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones began her post-secondary coursework, tragedy struck. The COVID-19 pandemic shook the world and left an indelible impact on her education. At the time, Margarita was enrolled in a photography course, but she really struggled with remote learning. "[W]hen you are doing a creative subject, it's really hard. I am so un-techy and I didn't know how to upload the files," she admitted in a conversation with Tatler.
Eventually, Margarita enrolled in a party-planning class, where she hoped to keep herself entertained by organizing imaginary events. Things didn't exactly work out the way she wanted, however. "I thought it would help me be organized, but calculating how many plates and [sets of] cutlery you need is not the most exciting thing in the world," Margarita confessed. The reality of the pandemic also didn't help things because Margarita didn't have the chance to put her new skills to the test.
Ultimately, Margarita found comfort in jewelry-making. She had first been presented to the area at the age of 12 when she took a few classes with designer William Welstead. During her prep school days, she studied this art form more formally. As a young adult, Margarita began to realize that neither photography nor event planning would replace her interest in the subject. When the pandemic came to an end, Margarita decided to start researching jewelry-making schools.
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones went to Paris to study jewelry-making
Driven by passion, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones moved to Paris to enroll in the famous Haute École de Joaillerie, where she could study jewelry-making alongside the best and brightest. As the young aristocrat told Hello!, there was no better place to learn more about the area: "It was so fun, and everyone was experimental. The jewelry course was phenomenal — Cartier learned there. His name is actually scratched into one of the benches, which is quite cool."
The experience taught Margarita how to fashion jewelry from scratch. She wanted to learn everything from designing to wax carving to stone setting. "I thought that would be the best combination to do, because once you know how to carve in wax, you can then set and design at the same time," she told Tatler. While this form of artistry may not be easy to master, it intrigued Margarita fully. "I know [what I make is] going to be something wacky and bold. I love costume jewelry as well," she gushed.
Because Margarita's late grandmother, Princess Margaret, was known for her wild parties, the public didn't necessarily know much about her creative side. But according to Margarita, the princess' taste in jewelry has left its mark on her own artistic processes. "She is such an influence, she was very creative herself," Margarita told Tatler in the previously cited interview. Like her grandmother, Margarita added, "I like nothing too factory-made or straight. I like a little character."
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones started her own brand
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones' hard work and effort paid off. After completing her studies at the Haute École de Joaillerie in Paris, Princess Margaret's granddaughter launched her own brand, Matita. Although Margarita's passion lies in the art of jewelry-making, she has a keen understanding of the fashion market — and is willing to produce whatever her customers desire. As she put it in an interview with Hello!, "I would love to do a combination of jewelry, interior design, and fashion — and see what people love more."
That said, Margarita cannot help where her interests lie — so much so that she spends an incredible amount of time creating jewelry. In the same interview, Margarita explained that she likes to look at all her materials at once before deciding what to make. "I'll have a big collection of them, and lay them all out on a tray, then see what works. It sort of clicks and I'm like: 'Okay, let's make it,'" she shared.
Fascinatingly, Margarita spends at least as much time finding materials as she does working in the medium. "The knotting takes three to four hours and then the stringing is probably one hour, but the planning, shopping, and sourcing takes a long time," she added. Ultimately, though, Margarita feels motivated to engage in the organizational side of things because she knows how important this step is to bringing her creations to life.
She enrolled in a course in Florence
As Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones' design career took off, she decided to hone her craft. Margarita enrolled in a three-month-long jewelry-making course in Florence, Italy, where she explored a whole new side of the process. "It's a very small school with magnificent frescoes in a beautiful area. We're given a lot of creative freedom, and it's really satisfying to learn the craft and get to grips with the tools," she revealed in an interview with The Telegraph. The experience helped Margarita develop her vision of jewelry that doesn't fit in with the norm. "I like the idea of an eclectic person seeing my pieces and thinking, 'Wow,'" she quipped.
Of course, there was more to Margarita's time in Florence than just her professional development. The young aristocrat also took advantage of her study abroad opportunity to explore a new city and enjoy its famous food culture. Describing Florence in the same interview, Margarita shared, "It's a buzzing, creative city and there's always a gallery opening or a restaurant thing." She also developed a penchant for paninis stuffed with local cheeses, cured meats, and homemade bread. But what she appreciated most of all about Florence was that the city seemed to grant her the chance to express a new side of her personality. "I love things that aren't what they are supposed to be, playing with things, being a bit naughty, rebelling against the norm," she explained.
Margarita Armstrong-Jones watched her family become more prominent after King Charles' coronation
When King Charles III held his coronation on May 6, 2023, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones was one of the only young royals invited. As the Daily Mail reported, part of King Charles' plan for a slimmed-down monarchy was to intentionally exclude lesser royals from the occasion. Charles' goddaughter, India Hicks, did not make the guest list, nor did his cousin, Lady Amelia Windsor. The fact that Margarita was included in the festivities was perhaps an early sign that Charles was willing to trust the House of Snowdon over other, more controversial factions, like the House of Sussex and the House of York.
This dynamic became even more evident in 2026 when Charles invited Margarita's aunt, Lady Sarah Chatto, to an exclusive event titled Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style. Notably absent from the guest list were Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — who, despite their rank, were excluded due to the scandals surrounding their disgraced parents. Because Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's future in the royal family remains tenuous, there will be more room for other royals to step up. The House of Snowdon may be the best place for Charles to look for support, and it seems that the king is willing to rely on Princess Margaret's descendants at important events. The rise of Sarah Chatto may be an early sign that Margarita could take on a more prominent role in the future.
Princess Margaret's granddaughter became one of the world's most eligible royals
Princess Margaret's love life once made headlines, and it now seems that her granddaughter, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, could follow in her footsteps. Like Margaret, who was celebrated for her beauty, Margarita has been recognized as one of the most stunning royals around. In 2026, Hello! ranked her among the most eligible royals in the world, placing her just a few spots behind her higher-ranking cousin, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor. The publication, however, noted Margarita's strong royal ties as well as her strong spiritual connection to her late grandmother.
Indeed, referencing Margarita's possession of Margaret's ruby engagement ring, the aforementioned Hello! ranking quoted the young royal's previous interview with The Telegraph, in which she stated, "I wear it to things I think she would want to be there for." King Charles III's coronation clearly made the cut because Margarita sported the gorgeous piece to the important occasion. The ring holds deeply romantic connotations that are tied to the young aristocrat's name. As Margarita told The Telegraph, "It's a Marguerite shape, a particular floral motif, and just so beautiful. The fact that it shares our name made it feel very magical." As of this writing, we will have to see whether Margarita will one day use the ring to commemorate her own engagement. Until then, she remains one of the most sought-after single royals in the world.