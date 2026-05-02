A Photographic Timeline Of Laura Loomer's Drastic Face Transformation

For a figure so public-facing, it's genuinely hard to tell what far-right political commentator Laura Loomer actually looks like. We do know, at the very least, that Laura Loomer has one of the worst cases of "Mar-a-Lago face" in all of Trumpland, which has earned her an entire back catalogue of egregious edits online, drastically emphasizing Loomer's presumed plastic surgery through Photoshop and leaving many netizens confused as to what the MAGA loyalist looks like in real life.

It doesn't help that Loomer's use of Photoshop is arguably worse than Kimberly Guilfoyle's, making even her own accounts on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, unreliable sources. However, that doesn't mean she isn't aware of all the buzz about her looks online. In a post on X from March 2025, Loomer asserted, "I don't care what people think about my looks. I care about my work and I don't need to entertain trolls online who want to attack me for my appearance."

However, it's worth noting that her "work" as a right-wing influencer does a lot more harm than good. Her declaration that she was a "proud Islamophobe" got her banned from most mainstream social media sites in 2020. Regardless of what the latest version of her face may look like, it's clear that the conspiracy theorist has transformed drastically since her earliest media appearances.