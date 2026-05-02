A Photographic Timeline Of Laura Loomer's Drastic Face Transformation
For a figure so public-facing, it's genuinely hard to tell what far-right political commentator Laura Loomer actually looks like. We do know, at the very least, that Laura Loomer has one of the worst cases of "Mar-a-Lago face" in all of Trumpland, which has earned her an entire back catalogue of egregious edits online, drastically emphasizing Loomer's presumed plastic surgery through Photoshop and leaving many netizens confused as to what the MAGA loyalist looks like in real life.
It doesn't help that Loomer's use of Photoshop is arguably worse than Kimberly Guilfoyle's, making even her own accounts on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, unreliable sources. However, that doesn't mean she isn't aware of all the buzz about her looks online. In a post on X from March 2025, Loomer asserted, "I don't care what people think about my looks. I care about my work and I don't need to entertain trolls online who want to attack me for my appearance."
However, it's worth noting that her "work" as a right-wing influencer does a lot more harm than good. Her declaration that she was a "proud Islamophobe" got her banned from most mainstream social media sites in 2020. Regardless of what the latest version of her face may look like, it's clear that the conspiracy theorist has transformed drastically since her earliest media appearances.
Laura Loomer was originally a blonde
Considering her signature dark hair today, Laura Loomer looks completely unrecognizable as a blonde in this throwback video from 2013. While the platinum locks may have been more aligned with the current MAGA beauty ideal, Loomer seems to have no plans to return to this look. A small bump on her nose and much thinner lips also suggest this video predated any plastic surgery procedures, giving us some insight as to what the political activist originally looked like. These days, aside from a mole near her nose, there's seemingly very little of her natural look left.
Laura Loomer's Mar-A-Lago face transformation started in 2017
Laura Loomer's 2017 Fox News interview on "Hannity" is a clear example of the beginnings of her Mar-A-Lago face transformation. Not only do her lips look fuller, but her nose bridge looks drastically smoother. In the same post on X where Loomer explained that she wants to be recognized for her work, not her looks, the outspoken activist shared, "I feel more confident since I got my nose job 9 years ago and it made me feel better about myself." Considering the post is from 2025, that would place her nose job around 2016 — a year before this appearance.
Things got darker for Laura Loomer in 2019
Although Laura Loomer had already been making waves in the conservative media space as a blonde, 2019 marked the year things got a lot darker for her, in every meaning of the word. The self-proclaimed "loyalty enforcer" for President Donald Trump had dyed her hair a stark black, showing off her new look while counter-protesting the 2019 Women's March in New York City. The above photo also shows off her new, smoother nose-bridge, as well as her filled lips. Although Loomer's hair color is drastically different, her blonde roots are notably still peaking through.
The plastic surgery rumors about Laura Loomer were difficult to dodge by 2021
While there had already been a drastic difference in Laura Loomer's lips from 2013 to 2020, 2021 may have been the year when face blindness fully took over. In this photo, the former Republican congressional candidate jeers at security escorting her from the Bitcoin 2021 convention, with the angle accentuating a hefty increase in her lip fillers even compared to two years prior. Loomer had interrupted the then-Chairman of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, during his presentation. She claimed "censorship is a human rights violation," clearly still upset about being banned from the platform for making hateful comments (via Britannica).
Laura Loomer's chunky red highlights couldn't distract from her Mar-A-Lago face
Laura Loomer may have jumped on the E-girl aesthetic a few years too late, debuting her red chunky highlights at President Donald Trump's criminal trial in 2024. Her (over)use of filler was on full display despite large, black sunglasses, but plastic surgery may not be the reason for the far-right activist's suddenly more prominent cheekbones. Laura Loomer's weight loss before and after pictures suggest that her newly taught appearance is actually because of fat loss rather than cosmetic enhancement. But this edgy new hairdo may have been catering to a drastically more online crowd than her peers in the White House.
Laura Loomer looked unrecognizable without photo filters in 2026
While 2026 saw a drastic influx in memes pointing out her highly artificial appearance, Laura Loomer's podcast may be one of the only true illustrations of her real face. In an April 2026 clip from "Loomer Unleashed," the host's skin looks waxy smooth. Her cheekbones also seem somehow even more filled than back in 2024, hinting that it might have been an additional add-on post weight loss. Her lip filler didn't look any plumper than it had in years prior, though, suggesting a potential plateau in procedures for the time being.