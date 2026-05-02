Dr. Phil's Son Jordan Has Seriously Transformed
Phillip Calvin McGraw, better known as Dr. Phil, may not be a real licensed doctor, but he is dedicated to providing support for people, including his own family. The famous television psychologist has two sons — Jay and Jordan McGraw — and is very close with his family, whom he shares with his wife, Robin McGraw. The McGraw boys both grew up to work in the entertainment industry, just like their father. While Jay works as a television producer and executive, his younger brother Jordan is not drawn to life on screen or behind the scenes; instead, he prefers the concert stage.
In an interview with Riff Magazine, Jordan revealed that his dad was supportive of his music since he was a teenager. "He [Dr. Phil] took me to get my first guitar and used to sit outside the room when I was rehearsing with my terrible, terrible band, and just kinda listened in on the progress," he said. "He's always been my biggest fan." From a young age, Jordan loved music and eventually turned his passion into a career, eventually becoming a dedicated father and member of his own band — all the while getting fatherly support from Dr. Phil. Read on to find out all the ways in which Jordan has seriously transformed from a teenager playing guitar in his bedroom to playing for thousands of fans on stage.
Dr. Phil's son Jordan loved music from an early age
With a television psychologist for a father, Jordan McGraw unsurprisingly got some solid advice from his famous father when he was growing up. McGraw told People that his dad told him, "Just to have fun and not to worry about what people think." Dr. Phil's youngest son clearly took his dad's words of wisdom to heart when he started expressing himself through his music at a young age.
The self-described "pop punk" kid grew up listening to music and started playing guitar when he was only 15. Jordan joined his first band ever, Upside, the same year he began playing guitar in 2005 before eventually joining a new band called Organica.
Dr. Phil not only influenced the way his youngest son embraced music unapologetically, but he influenced his music taste too. "We always had music playing in the house," McGraw said, listing the English rock band Led Zeppelin as an example. As for other bands that inspired his own music, in an interview with Occhi Magazine, McGraw cited the musicians Blink-182, Daft Punk, and Earth Wind and Fire, as well as singer Tina Turner. "Whatever feels good," the musician said of the music that inspires him. McGraw also revealed that his musical talent by no means runs in the family. "[M]y brother can't clap on beat (literally), my dad can barely play the radio..." he said.
Jordan McGraw joined an indie rock band
Jordan McGraw has transformed from just a fan of music to a member of an established alternative indie rock band. Ever since McGraw joined his first band in 2005, he remained in the music scene playing gigs with different bands over the years until 2011. From 2011 until 2015, Dr. Phil's youngest son was a guitarist in a five person alternative indie rock band called Stars in Stereo.
Stars in Stereo was founded in Los Angeles, California after the dissolution of another one of McGraw's former bands called City (Comma) State. The original members of City (Comma) State were joined by singer and frontwoman Rebecca "BECCA" Hollcraft and became Stars in Stereo. The alternative rock band released their debut self-titled album "Stars in Stereo" on April 9, 2013 and toured with various other bands throughout their time together before eventually breaking up.
As is not unheard of with bands, not all the members were on the same page about making music. McGraw explained the reason behind the band's breakup in an interview with Heavy. "There were definitely some ego driven battles that prompted the end of Stars In Stereo ... my own ego included in that," McGraw admitted. "Like I said, it's hard to balance everyone's opinions on where something should go when everyone's so attached to their own vision." The band's breakup soon led to a musical evolution for McGraw, who eventually decided to focus on making music individually.
Dr. Phil's son Jordan began a solo career in music
Dr. Phil's son, Jordan McGraw, has come a very long way in his music career since he was a teenager playing a guitar in his first band. After leaving Stars in Stereo in 2015, the musician formed a new band called Hundred Handed with fellow musicians Matt Black and Drew Langan. He continued to play guitar, but he also began singing for the first time in the band. However, Hundred Handed swiftly broke up, and after the dissolution of the band, McGraw decided to focus on his solo music projects.
The television doctor's son told Heavy, "My partner in that [Hundred Handed] decided he didn't like the pressure of it just being the two of us and stepped away, and the idea of going solo just kind of slapped me in the face," he explained. "I wanted all of the pressure." The divergence in the way they approached music led to McGraw going solo.
In 2019, Dr. Phil's youngest son released his first solo EP. "I figured my sound out the hard way in a lot of ways, and because of that, I feel more sure about what's ahead than I ever have," he said. McGraw proved that he found his sound when he released the upbeat single "Flexible." The star-studded music video for "Flexible" was a mix of music and fun; it featured Dr. Phil and cameos by other celebrities including T-Pain, fellow singer songwriter John Mayer, and the Jonas Brothers.
Jordan McGraw's band toured with the Jonas Brothers
After Dr. Phil's youngest son, Jordan McGraw, met Nick Jonas at a Dodgers game where they bonded about baseball and tequila, McGraw developed a strong friendship with all three of the Jonas Brothers. The real reason The Jonas Brothers called it quits was that the trio lost their connection, but they showed they had found it again when they announced their first tour in years, "Happiness Begins," with McGraw. In 2019, the new friends became musical colleagues when McGraw opened for the famous boy band on the tour, along with pop star Bebe Rexha. McGraw told Access, "It is the best tour in the world like everything you would hope. I really think we have more fun backstage than we do on stage, and we have a lot of fun on stage." Dr. Phil's son went on to describe the vibe of the tour between the musicians as similar to high school.
The Jonas Brothers were not the only celebrities McGraw worked with that year; the musician also collaborated with actor Sarah Hyland for the song "Met at a Party" in 2019 as well. The "Modern Family" actor surprised fans on stage during the first show of the "Happiness Begins" tour when she performed her duet with McGraw for the first time live at the Miami concert on August 7, 2019.
Dr. Phil's youngest son started a podcast
The stage may be where Dr. Phil's son, Jordan McGraw, spends much of his career, but in April 2019, he was behind a microphone on a podcast rather than before a live audience. McGraw started a podcast with fellow music lover Fabian Marasciullo — a Grammy award-winning sound mixing engineer – called "Tracks of Life." According to the podcast's description, the podcast " ... isn't about famous people's favorite songs." Rather, the two co-hosts interview various celebrities, from actors and authors to musicians and athletes, and ask their guests to describe impactful songs that make up the soundtrack of their lives.
Each episode of "Tracks of Life" featured a different guest who described the most meaningful song to them, whether it was an emotional ballad that got them through a breakup, a catchy dance song from many summers ago, or an upbeat anthem they listened to for motivation regularly.
Guests on "Tracks of Life" include a wide range of famous people and have included McGraw's famous father, Dr. Phil, as well as the musicians T-Pain and Austin Mahone, best selling author Mike Bayer, and renowned celebrity tattoo artist Mr. Cartoon. There are 17 podcast episodes, and it would appear McGraw has since moved on from the project since no new episodes have been released since August 2019.
Dr. Phil's son Jordan married a rich kid of Beverly Hills
After such a successful year of music and podcast collaborations, Jordan McGraw made a major move in his personal life as well. On July 4, 2020, the musician proposed to reality television star Morgan Stewart McGraw, a former cast member of E!'s "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" and a commentator on "Nightly Pop."
On Instagram Live, Stewart revealed a "fun fact" about her relationship with McGraw. "We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up with me. And I was like, 'Fine, whatever. I don't care," she explained (via Today). The pair eventually reunited and quickly fell in love.
While there are some glaring red flags in Dr. Phil's marriage to his wife Robin, when it comes to his son's relationship, Jordan McGraw appears to be in a loving one. McGraw and Stewart tied the knot shortly after their engagement; the couple got married later that same year on December 9, 2020. It was not an over-the-top occasion due to COVID-19, but the happy couple still dressed up for their special day despite it being an intimate ceremony. McGraw told French Fries Magazine, "We had a very small, 10 people, family only ceremony at my parents house in LA. We were so excited we just couldn't wait." Dr. Phil's son donned a classic tuxedo on the day of the nuptials, while his bride wore a white, floor-length button-down dress, which accompanied her bouquet of off-white roses.
Jordan McGraw became a father of two
Shortly after tying the knot with "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" alum Morgan Stewart, Jordan McGraw went through his biggest life transformation yet. On February 16, 2021 the best belated Valentine's Day gift arrived when the musician and his wife welcomed their first child together, daughter Row Renggli McGraw. In Jordan's interview with French Fries Magazine, he expressed his feelings about fatherhood. "Being a father is the coolest thing that has ever happened to me," the musician gushed.
The year after the baby girl was born, the McGraw family grew even bigger when Jordan's wife gave birth to their second child, Grey Oliver McGraw, in 2022. The brother and sister were born exactly one year and a single day apart, a fact that the television personality was happy about. On her show "Necessary Realness," the mother of two said (via People), "I was also very fortunate; I always said I wanted to have babies really close together to get it done."
However, it does not look like Grey and Row will have any more siblings as their parents do not plan on further growing their family. When Morgan returned to work from her second maternity leave, she revealed that her husband got a vasectomy. "No more babies," Stewart said on an episode of "Nightly Pop" (via E! News). "We didn't f–k around."
Jordan McGraw has celebrity influences in his music
Jordan McGraw is undoubtedly surrounded by big names in the industry. The musician has a celebrity father and a number of famous friends with whom he has collaborated. Not only did McGraw tour with his close buddies, the Jonas Brothers, but he also released a song co-written by two of the Jonas Brothers. In May 2021, McGraw released the single "HER" that his friends and fellow musicians Nick and Joe Jonas co-created. McGraw used the song as a way to woo his then-girlfriend, Morgan Stewart, and later that same year released a second single called "SHE" about Stewart. However, the E! News personality and the Jonas Brothers were not the only celebrities who have influenced McGraw's music.
Matthew McConaughey may have stopped doing rom-coms, but he will be remembered and appreciated for his past roles, particularly by McGraw who admires the actor so much that he wrote a song about him. The singer released a song in October 2021 about the actor simply called "McConaughey," and in his interview with Heavy, McGraw revealed that the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actor had listened to the ode to him. "He likes it [the song]," Dr. Phil's youngest son said. "Thankfully. I don't know what the fix would have been if he hated it."
Jordan McGraw worked on two of dad Dr. Phil's shows
Many nepo babies have been open about their struggles, but there is no denying that having a celebrity for a parent can open doors to professional opportunities that otherwise may not be available. While Dr. Phil's son, Jordan McGraw, had no connections in the music industry when he started, he did get certain jobs he likely would not have gotten if it had not been for his famous father's role in the projects he worked on.
The television psychologist's youngest son worked on the soundtrack for one episode of his dad's short-lived show, "House Calls with Dr. Phil," in 2021. He was not the only McGraw family member who worked on the show; Jordan's older brother, Jay McGraw, joined their dad as a fellow co-executive producer on "House Calls with Dr. Phil." However, that was not the last project the McGraw men collaborated on.
Jordan and Jay also had a role in the CBS television series "So Help Me Todd" in 2022. Dr. Phil and his oldest son executive-produced five episodes of the show, while Jordan had a slightly different role. His passion is undoubtedly music, but Jordan also showed that he could shine on screen when he had an acting role in an episode of "So Help Me Todd."
Jordan McGraw started a new musical project
Dr. Phil's son, Jordan McGraw, has changed significantly over the years, but one thing that has never faltered is his love of making music. Despite temporarily branching out into composing music for television shows, McGraw returned to his roots as a musician with the album BORT, released on May 5, 2023. The title of McGraw's solo LP is a reference to an episode of "The Simpsons" in which Bart Simpson can't find a personalized souvenir with his name on it; instead, the closest match he finds is "Bort."
McGraw explained to Riff Magazine why he did not simply name the band after himself. "It [the album title] ... felt like the most me way of saying that nobody's seen my name enough yet, just almost," McGraw revealed. "That, and it's just a cheesy 'Simpsons' reference. I don't want to paint it too much deeper than it is." He cited musical influences for BORT from his early days as a musician; he was inspired by bands whose songs he covered as a teenager, such as Weezer and Blink-182. McGraw is the founder and frontman of the band, but BORT also consists of his friends Zack Merrick from the band All Time Low and the drummer for the Jonas Brothers, Jack Lawless. "I still wanted to keep the feel of having a band so I asked those guys if they'd essentially pretend to be my band and it essentially turned into the most fun process ever," McGraw said.