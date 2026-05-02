Dr. Phil's Son Jordan Has Seriously Transformed

Phillip Calvin McGraw, better known as Dr. Phil, may not be a real licensed doctor, but he is dedicated to providing support for people, including his own family. The famous television psychologist has two sons — Jay and Jordan McGraw — and is very close with his family, whom he shares with his wife, Robin McGraw. The McGraw boys both grew up to work in the entertainment industry, just like their father. While Jay works as a television producer and executive, his younger brother Jordan is not drawn to life on screen or behind the scenes; instead, he prefers the concert stage.

In an interview with Riff Magazine, Jordan revealed that his dad was supportive of his music since he was a teenager. "He [Dr. Phil] took me to get my first guitar and used to sit outside the room when I was rehearsing with my terrible, terrible band, and just kinda listened in on the progress," he said. "He's always been my biggest fan." From a young age, Jordan loved music and eventually turned his passion into a career, eventually becoming a dedicated father and member of his own band — all the while getting fatherly support from Dr. Phil. Read on to find out all the ways in which Jordan has seriously transformed from a teenager playing guitar in his bedroom to playing for thousands of fans on stage.