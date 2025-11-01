Who Are Dr. Phil's 2 Sons, Jay And Jordan McGraw?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dr. Phil McGraw has been a television staple for decades now, starting shortly after he first appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" all the way back in 1998. This led to 4,500 episodes of "Dr. Phil," which aired from 2002 to 2024, and plenty of other media appearances. All of this has allowed audiences to get to know the real Dr. Phil rather intimately, including his marriage to wife Robin McGraw and even her own pursuits. While the McGraw children have certainly been on the public stage, it has been to a lesser degree than their very famous parents. Obviously, we needed to fix that by bringing you some details on the two men, both of whom are accomplished in their own right.
While their status as nepo babies can't be ignored, both Jay McGraw and Jordan McGraw have strategically used their privilege to build rather impressive careers for themselves. Jay is a Daytime Emmy-winning producer who has worked on shows such as "The Doctors," "Face the Truth," and "Daily Mail TV." Although Jordan has also done a bit of work in television — he was a music supervisor on "The Animal Rescue Show," which his brother produced — he has mainly pursued a career in music. And, really, Jordan is probably best known for being married to a famous influencer-turned-TV-personality (more on that later). Keep on reading to learn more about the lives, loves, and careers of Dr. Phil's two sons, Jay and Jordan McGraw.
Jordan McGraw has been in multiple bands
Jordan McGraw is an aspiring pop star who has released an EP and multiple stand-alone singles under his own name, including an ode to his favorite actor in the song "McConaughey." "I wanna ride shotgun in his Lincoln, I wanna know everything he's thinkin'," McGraw croons on the catchy song. But before he launched a solo career, the celebrity spawn was all about that band life. He likes bands so much that he even tried his hand at a one-person band called Bort (which was originally supposed to be the name of an album and not a band). And no, a bort is not a bodily function like it sounds but a small diamond used for industrial purposes. It's also a reference to an episode of "The Simpsons," according to McGraw.
Once upon a time, McGraw's bands actually had other people in them. At first, he focused on playing the guitar and opted not to sing, though that shifted somewhere along the line. "To just be frank about it, I was in a band with a singer that wasn't a very nice person," he told Riff Magazine. "After one too many fights, I thought 'f**k it, I'll try this.'" Although he has also been in the bands The Upside and Stars in Stereo, McGraw's pop rock band Hundred Handed is probably the most notable of his endeavors. He started the group in 2015 with friends Matt Black and Drew Langan, and they made music for years thereafter. By 2021, however, McGraw started to sour on the complexities of band dynamics.
Jay McGraw is president and CEO of Stage 29 Productions
While we can't exactly picture Dr. Phil McGraw in a rock band like his younger son, his eldest son Jay McGraw has aligned himself much more closely with his father's brand. Jay has his hands in many things, but he has primarily worked in television production. He is currently the president and CEO of Stage 29 Productions, which he co-founded with his father in 2005. The company produced "Dr. Phil," as well the panel-based series "Face the Truth," lie detector talk show "The Test," and the Emmy-winning "The Doctors." They have also produced "House Calls with Dr. Phil," a series where the elder McGraw goes into peoples' homes to fix their problems.
It's not just nonfiction, however, that Jay McGraw has tackled. Stage 29 has also produced a few notable primetime scripted series, including the Michael Weatherly-fronted "Bull" and the legal comedy-drama "So Help Me Todd." Both shows aired on CBS, though the latter was canceled prematurely after its second season despite critical acclaim. "Bull" was more commercially successful, airing six seasons between 2016 and 2022.Jay McGraw is listed as a producer on a number of other projects, beginning with a handful of "Dr. Phil" specials right after Stage 29's founding. He has directed only one of these, "A Real World Afterschool Partnership," featuring both his mother and father offering advice to parents of latchkey kids.
Jay McGraw has founded several other companies
Although his bread and butter has been television, Jay McGraw has demonstrated ambitions beyond this. In fact, he both founded or co-founded multiple other companies, including an anti-gossip entertainment website, a telehealth company, and a publishing house. He even had a company called Launched.LA, which helped healthy lifestyle brands launch their products, though it appears to not be active today.
Doctor on Demand is by far the most successful of McGraw's endeavors, and it was well before its time. Launched in December of 2013, the service connected people with doctors for near-instantaneous videoconferencing appointments — something that is totally normal today but was not yet an established thing in 2013. Dr. Phil McGraw partially funded the company, but it is Jay who is credited with its invention. Doctor on Demand merged with Grand Rounds in 2021, which then acquired another company called Included Health. Jay McGraw remains Chairman of the Board for Doctor on Demand by Included Health, as it is now known.
A less enduring company McGraw founded was RumorFix.com, an anti-tabloid website aimed at clearing up celebrity-targeted rumors. McGraw launched the site in 2010, and it showed a lot of early promise — he even scored a big interview with Rick Sanchez, one of the few news anchors involved in scandals that completely rocked CNN. Hutch Media acquired the website in 2014, but it fizzled out not long after. The website URL is inactive and the brand's Instagram account has not been updated since April 2016.
Jordan McGraw is married to a famous TV personality
For all of his musical exploits, Jordan McGraw is still best known for being the son of a famous TV doctor. After that, he is probably most notable for his high-profile marriage to famous rich kid Morgan Stewart (now Morgan Stewart McGraw). Stewart first shot to fame as a cast member on "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills," and she used that fame to become a prominent fashion influencer. Her blog "Boobs and Loubs" led Stewart to start a couple of fashion lines, and she spent years on E! hosting programs such as "Daily Pop," "Nightly Pop," and others. "I always wanted to be Chelsea Handler. She is who I wanted to emulate," Stewart told The Hollywood Reporter. "I had to have a different hat for every show, and I don't know how I did it, honestly. It was so much."
Stewart's relationship with Brendan Fitzpatrick was a large focus of "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills," and the pair become engaged during their time on the show. Although they did marry, Stewart and Fitzpatrick were divorced within three years. Enter McGraw, who Stewart began dating in early 2020 and married in December of that year. The relationship was able to move quickly in part because the pair had previously dated for a year, all the way back in 2010. While McGraw was the one to end things in 2010, Stewart warmed to the idea of a rekindling due to the singer's determination at getting another shot a decade later.
Jay McGraw is married to a former Playmate
While Jordan McGraw is married to a one-time reality star who comes from tons of money, Jay McGraw's wife has a public legacy of her own. Her name is Erica McGrawn, but she used to be known as Erica Dahm, an actor who appeared in a handful of projects, including "Relic Hunter," "Pauly Shore is Dead," and "Nudity Required." Many of these appearances were alongside her sisters and, together, the three women made a name for themselves as "The Dahm Triplets." More than for their acting, the Dahm sisters gained notoriety for their work with Playboy. In addition to appearing in the magazine in December 1998, the Dahm Triplets have starred in a number of videos for the brand, including "Playboy: Playmates on the Catwalk" and "Playboy Exposed: Playboy Mansion Parties Uncensored."
Erica and Jay McGraw met on the set of "Renovate My Family," a reality show that he hosted and in which she appeared as a construction expert. Their 2004 meeting led to them becoming an item and McGraw proposed in August 2005. They wed the following August in front of 70 of their closest contacts then had a big 400-person reception at the Beverly Hills Hotel. While Erica has not acted or modeled since getting married, she made a few reality television and game show appearances after the wedding. These credits include six episodes of "1 vs 100," as well as single episodes of "Osbournes Reloaded," "Hell's Kitchen," and "Celebrity Family Feud."
Both Jordan McGraw and Jay McGraw are fathers
Jordan McGraw and Jay McGraw are both fathers, with two kids apiece. While Dr. Phil McGraw and Robin McGraw may be hoping for more grandkids, both of their boys seem to be done. For Jordan, it's pretty absolute, if you ask his wife. "No more babies," Morgan Stewart McGraw said on "Nightly Pop" in 2022 (via E! News). "I want to say this here. Vasectomy has happened. We didn't f**k around."
Jordan and Morgan's first baby, Row Renggli McGraw, was born in February 2021. Their second kid, son Grey Oliver McGraw, came into the world a year and a day after his big sister. "Being a father is the coolest thing that has ever happened to me," Jordan told French Fries magazine four months after Row's birth. "With both Morgan and me, the priorities are making this girl happy and we have so much fun sharing this responsibility. I know I'm blessed but ... Row is the most beautiful, smartest, coolest baby in the history of babies!"
We are sure Jordan has received plenty of parenting advice from his older bro, since Jay became a dad first. He and wife Erica McGraw welcomed their daughter, Avery Elizabeth McGraw, in 2010. She was followed by her brother, London Phillip McGraw, in 2011. Thanks to Jay's annual birthday tributes posted to Instagram, we know that London is into fishing, waterskiing, and surfing. Many of the photos of Avery, on the other hand, feature animals — a couple of cats, a pig, and even a meerkat.
Jordan McGraw toured with the Jonas Brothers (and they give him dad advice)
Although he may not have achieved great musical fame (at least, not yet), Jordan McGraw has had a few noteworthy highs in his career. One of these was touring with the Jonas Brothers on their "Happiness Begins" tour, which ran from 2019 through 2020, and then again on their "Remember This" tour the following year. "The brothers and I have quickly become family. We met over a love of baseball and music, and ... tequila," McGraw told French Fries Magazine.
McGraw also bounced song ideas off of the brothers and played demos for them. It was one of these sessions that led to the final version of the song "HER," which McGraw released in 2021. "I was playing some of my new music for Joe, and he told me he had a song that he and Nick had been working on that would fit perfectly," McGraw said. "He played me an early version of 'HER.' I was blown away. They let me take it into the studio and make it my own and the rest is history."
Beyond musical inspiration and collaboration, McGraw has said he also leans on his friends for parenting advice, as the Jonas Brothers are all married and have kids. "Kevin's kids are a little older, so he's like king dad. He really sets the bar high and sets the example," McGraw told People in 2021. "And Joe's seven months ahead, so I get the immediate advice from Joe, and then I get the bigger, broader advice from Kevin."
Jay McGraw once hosted a makeover show
The show that Jay McGraw hosted, "Renovate My Family," was not a typical home renovation show. It was actually designed to be far more complex, tackling not just homes but also their inhabitants. "The basic idea is to take every makeover show you've ever seen and roll it into one," Fox's Mike Darnell told Variety at the time. "We'll completely do their house over. If someone in the family needs to go on a diet, we'll help them with that. And if one of the kids is bullied in school, he'll get to learn karate. We're trying to do everything. There might even be a little plastic surgery — some Botox, a nose job."
Even with all of the bells and whistles, the series only lasted 17 episodes. And while each "makeover" was completed in only two weeks, they were not necessarily completed well. A couple with a paralyzed son even sued Fox for the "shoddy wreck of a house" they inherited after cameras left, as they told the Daily Herald (via Digital Spy). "Wiring remains exposed; door knobs are round, impossible for Steven to grasp; a dryer is vented into the home rather than out of it; smoke detectors don't work," read just a few of the complaints, per court documents (via Digital Spy). To be fair, plenty of other home renovation shows and experts have faced lawsuits; a number of high-profile HGTV stars were sued after renovations, and even HGTV's "Property Brothers" stars have been sued.
Jay McGraw is a New York Times bestselling author
Jay McGraw has published five teen-focused books, beginning with his first one in 2000, when he was only 19 years old. That book, "Life Strategies for Teens," was an extension of a book his father wrote for adults. "I guess it's a funny story, but my dad wrote 'Life Strategies,' and I read it in high school and it made a lot of sense to me. You know there was a lot of good stuff in there, but when I read it, it talked nothing at all about the life that we were living as young people," McGraw explained on "Larry King Weekend" in 2002. Dr. Phil McGraw was on board, and the rest is history.
"Life Strategies for Teens" was a hit, becoming a New York Times bestseller and resulting in an associated workbook with a cards pack. McGraw subsequently published four more books: "Closing the Gap: A Strategy for Bringing Parents and Teens Together" in 2001, "Daily Life Strategies for Teens" in 2002, "Ultimate Weight Solution for Teens : The 7 Keys to Weight Freedom" in 2003, and "Jay McGraw's Life Strategies for Dealing with Bullies" in 2008. Although he has not published his own work in over a decade, McGraw has a publishing company, Bird Street Books, that remains active. Bird Street published multiple of Dr. Phil McGraw's works in the mid-2010s.
Jay McGraw has a law degree from Southern Methodist University
Jay McGraw has done a ton of different things as far as careers go, but none of them — not TV production, nor business development, nor writing — are related to what he actually studied in school. McGraw first earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Texas, during which time he was already a public figure. He was only a sophomore when he wrote his first book, "Life Strategies for Teens," despite lacking any actual training as a psychologist. McGraw had not yet totally succumbed to the allure of Hollywood, however, and he opted to enroll in law school after finishing up his undergraduate studies.
McGraw's next stop was Dallas, where he graduated from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law. While he told the New York Post in 2004 that he passed the bar, McGraw never actually worked as a lawyer. Interestingly, his law school days almost collided with his work as a television producer. In 2021, CBS was said to be developing a sitcom called "Class Action" based upon McGraw's experiences as a law student, with both McGraw and his father as executive producers, but the plans never developed into anything tangible.
Jay McGraw has been linked to a shady lending business
While we don't love ending the article on a low note, we had to acknowledge the scandal surrounding Jay McGraw, which first made news in 2025 and will most likely continue to do so in the future. McGraw has not directly been named as a wrongdoer, but his higher profile has made him a central feature of most reports. These reports center on a company named CreditServe, which offers small, high-interest loans through Minto Money, an Alaskan company owned by a Native American tribe. Some of these loans, which are targeted toward lower-income persons, have interest rates up to 700%, and so it is no surprise that the feds have received hundreds of complaints.
According to Pro Publica's extensive investigation, McGraw first became involved in the payday lending industry a decade ago and has been linked to other companies that exploit Americans with poor or non-existing credit. Although McGraw is no longer a top dog in CreditServe — he used to be president and secretary — he is listed by name in at least one (now-settled) lawsuit. He is alleged to have provided "tens of millions of dollars" in capital for the loans and collected "hundreds of millions of dollars of payments made by consumers," per court documents. This particular suit was settled, but there is a high likelihood of future Minto Money customers filing their own suits.