Lauren Sánchez Bezos Has A Surprisingly Tight-Knit Bond With An Ex's Wife

While Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos may have tied the knot with a lavish (yet low-key boring) ceremony in June 2025, it was neither of the couple's first times down the aisle. Their blended family has only added fuel to the fire concerning Sánchez Bezos' baby fever, and while Bezos and his ex MacKenzie Scott have reportedly maintained a peaceful co-parenting relationship since 2019, Sánchez Bezos is a lot more public about her involvement with her ex's life.

The former journalist's relationship with former American football player Tony Gonzalez certainly had some ups and downs; rumors claimed she may not have been over him by the time she was set to marry her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell, nearly 20 years before her wedding with Bezos. The former couple seem to have a great relationship thanks to their son Nikko Gonzalez — and Sánchez Bezos shares a friendship with Tony's new wife, October Gonzalez. In a comment under one of October's posts celebrating Tony's birthday in 2026, Sánchez Bezos commented, "Best night ever. Love you both."

Sánchez Bezos not only has a lot of love for them as a couple, but also October personally. In an Instagram post the latter shared in 2021, the two were seen posing together on a trip to New York captioned, "When you share kids with your friends [Statue of Liberty emoji] #parentweekend2021." It seems that this close relationship transcends even just regular co-parenting etiquette, with the duo spending time together outside of their shared son. Considering Sánchez Bezos' reputation of being a matchmaker herself, it's doubtful she would hold any resentment toward a relationship that makes more sense.