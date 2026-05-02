Lauren Sánchez Bezos Has A Surprisingly Tight-Knit Bond With An Ex's Wife
While Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos may have tied the knot with a lavish (yet low-key boring) ceremony in June 2025, it was neither of the couple's first times down the aisle. Their blended family has only added fuel to the fire concerning Sánchez Bezos' baby fever, and while Bezos and his ex MacKenzie Scott have reportedly maintained a peaceful co-parenting relationship since 2019, Sánchez Bezos is a lot more public about her involvement with her ex's life.
The former journalist's relationship with former American football player Tony Gonzalez certainly had some ups and downs; rumors claimed she may not have been over him by the time she was set to marry her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell, nearly 20 years before her wedding with Bezos. The former couple seem to have a great relationship thanks to their son Nikko Gonzalez — and Sánchez Bezos shares a friendship with Tony's new wife, October Gonzalez. In a comment under one of October's posts celebrating Tony's birthday in 2026, Sánchez Bezos commented, "Best night ever. Love you both."
Sánchez Bezos not only has a lot of love for them as a couple, but also October personally. In an Instagram post the latter shared in 2021, the two were seen posing together on a trip to New York captioned, "When you share kids with your friends [Statue of Liberty emoji] #parentweekend2021." It seems that this close relationship transcends even just regular co-parenting etiquette, with the duo spending time together outside of their shared son. Considering Sánchez Bezos' reputation of being a matchmaker herself, it's doubtful she would hold any resentment toward a relationship that makes more sense.
Sánchez Bezos' close relationship with Tony and October could've helped her marriage to Bezos
Although Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Tony Gonzalez never revealed their exact reasons for breaking up, it does seem like water under the bridge. However, this past relationship may not have been without some consequence in her current marriage to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. A prenup between Bezos and Sánchez Bezos was reportedly the reason for their delayed wedding, but it didn't come on account of the couple themselves. An insider alleged to the Daily Mail in 2024 that, "His lawyers won't let him move ahead without it." Sánchez Bezos had been in six public relationships with varying degrees of commitment before marrying the billionaire, whereas Bezos had only ever publicly been with MacKenzie Scott.
Although they seem to be one of the most loved-up couples in the public eye, it's very likely that Sánchez Bezos' past relationships may have given his legal team some pause. Being the third-richest man in the world (as of writing) is bound to come with its own relationship complications, and being blinded by love was something his attorneys didn't believe Bezos could afford. Sánchez Bezos' peaceful co-parenting relationships with Tony and October Gonzalez, and Patrick Whitesell and his wife Pia Whitesell, were likely a green flag for Bezos, as they presented a solid foundation to bring their blended families together.