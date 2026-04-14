How Jeff Bezos Really Feels About Lauren Sánchez's Big Baby Bombshell
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his blushing bride, Lauren Sánchez, are controversial for a plethora of reasons. Between hijacking the 2026 Met Gala and confusing cuteness with codependence, there's seemingly only one aspect of their relationship that the public can get behind.
Numerous divorce rumors have been circulating since the pair tied the knot in June 2025, but Sánchez and Bezos are apparently incredibly eager to take their relationship to the next level. In an interview with The New York Times published on April 11, the former journalist gushed about being married to the billionaire and intimate details about their relationship. The couple enjoys spending time with their blended family and reportedly spent Bezos' 62nd birthday making pancakes for their collective seven children. While that might seem like quite a full plate, Sánchez declared, "I would have a baby tomorrow" — a feat that would likely require all hands on deck.
Luckily for her, Bezos is completely onboard with the idea. An exclusive source told the Daily Mail that "...when it was mentioned that she would have a baby with him tomorrow, he ate it up and loved it. It's what she tells him all the time as well." Despite their mutual excitement, a spokeswoman did contact The New York Times retroactively to confirm Sánchez was not expecting. The loved-up couple is still coasting in the honeymoon phase of their relationship despite one glaring sign it won't last.
Could Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez be expecting their first child anytime soon?
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez paint a picture of romance that can't help but feel out of this world, but having a baby — in the traditional sense, at least — might seem out of the realm of possibility. Sánchez was 56 at the time of her interview, an age that makes it extremely rare to conceive naturally. To be clear, the inner workings of Sánchez's personal fertility and bodily functions are, frankly, nobody's business but hers and Bezos'. However, even The New York Times article framed the issue as something to be overcome with "the right attitude and mind-boggling wealth."
The National Library of Medicine published a report titled, "Reproduction beyond menopause: how old is too old for assisted reproductive technology?" in May 2010, which highlighted that "women aged 50 years and older experienced a statistically significant increase in fetal risks during childbearing, which included increased incidences of fetal low birth weight, preterm birth, small for gestational age, and fetal mortality." While science and technology have certainly come a long way since the report, the risks of IVF or an egg donor aren't easily bypassed — even with a high net worth.
Adoption would likely be the easiest way to expand their blended family, but that might be a move better suited to Bill Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd. Bezos and Sánchez are committed to defying gravity and seemingly biology, and while plastic surgery can drastically change Sánchez's appearance, only time will tell if modern medicine can ultimately aid human conception.