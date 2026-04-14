How Jeff Bezos Really Feels About Lauren Sánchez's Big Baby Bombshell

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his blushing bride, Lauren Sánchez, are controversial for a plethora of reasons. Between hijacking the 2026 Met Gala and confusing cuteness with codependence, there's seemingly only one aspect of their relationship that the public can get behind.

Numerous divorce rumors have been circulating since the pair tied the knot in June 2025, but Sánchez and Bezos are apparently incredibly eager to take their relationship to the next level. In an interview with The New York Times published on April 11, the former journalist gushed about being married to the billionaire and intimate details about their relationship. The couple enjoys spending time with their blended family and reportedly spent Bezos' 62nd birthday making pancakes for their collective seven children. While that might seem like quite a full plate, Sánchez declared, "I would have a baby tomorrow" — a feat that would likely require all hands on deck.

Luckily for her, Bezos is completely onboard with the idea. An exclusive source told the Daily Mail that "...when it was mentioned that she would have a baby with him tomorrow, he ate it up and loved it. It's what she tells him all the time as well." Despite their mutual excitement, a spokeswoman did contact The New York Times retroactively to confirm Sánchez was not expecting. The loved-up couple is still coasting in the honeymoon phase of their relationship despite one glaring sign it won't last.