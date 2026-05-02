The Rapid Rise & Fall Of Erika Kirk

On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk attended a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. During the debate portion of the event, he was shot and killed. Charlie was 31 years old. In the wake of Charlie's assassination, there was no shortage of rumors, confusion, and misinformation. Initially, erroneous reports suggested that his wife and their two young children were at the event and witnessed the shooting. Later, Erika Kirk confirmed where she was when her husband, Charlie, was shot: She and her kids were in Utah, but at the hotel, not on the college campus.

Charlie's death sent shockwaves through the conservative sphere. Along with the grief and loss, his absence left a void in leadership among the youth crowd in the MAGA movement at Turning Point USA. About a week later, on September 18, Turning Point USA's board voted for Erika to take over her husband's position of CEO for the company. Erika stepped into the role and vowed to continue the work begun by Charlie.

"I carry my Charlie in every breath, in every ache, and in every quiet act of day to day living as I attempt to relearn what that rhythm will be," she wrote on Instagram one month after his passing. "And what I've realized through these past 30 days is the greater the suffering, the purer the love. And I have never loved him more than I do now."