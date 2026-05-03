Princess Beatrice's Husband Has Successfully Charmed Prince William
Princess Beatrice's marriage to wealthy property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may be facing some troubles due to the scandals surrounding Beatrice's father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The monarchy-shaking scandal has taken its toll on the entire royal family, and seemingly added yet another red flag to the couple's already shaky relationship. However, it seems that at least one important member of the royal family is rooting for their marriage and is in Mozzi's corner — William, Prince of Wales.
An unnamed source told The Daily Mail in March 2026 that William had long been known to disapprove of his cousin Beatrice's past romantic partners. However, when it comes to Mozzi — whom Beatrice wed in 2020 amid COVID lockdowns – he and the future king actually share some common ground. Namely, they are both big fans of football (or soccer). "William is a big Aston Villa fan and Edo supports Arsenal and there has been a fair amount of ribbing this season," the source shared, adding that Mozzi has been a source of friendship and companionship amid William's feud with his brother Harry, Duke of Sussex.
"I'm not saying they are the best of buddies and always chatting to each other," the source admitted. "But they do get on reasonably well." That's certainly a first for William when it comes to Beatrice's love life. That being said, it seems that William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, are making an effort to keep some distance between themselves and Andrew's side of the family following his historically embarrassing arrest in February 2026. Unfortunately, that includes Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie.
Princess Beatrice's life has been upended by her father's scandal
Regardless of any good feelings William, Prince of Wales, might have toward Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the royal family is still being forced to navigate the public consequences of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's high-profile arrest and links to the Epstein files. To this end, William has been actively trying to insulate his family from association with Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Beatrice and Eugenie likely understand William's position. For example, they were noticeably absent from the traditional royal Easter service in 2026. "I think it shows that they are sensitive to how difficult the situation is for the rest of the royal family," royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror, explaining that the sisters had decided to maintain their privacy amid the turmoil. "They've done the right thing by making themselves scarce at Easter. I imagine they will both be spending time with their husbands and children privately and out of the spotlight."
Andrew's scandal hasn't just impacted Beatrice's relationship with Prince William, but with her husband as well. While Beatrice has made it clear she wants nothing to do with her dad's turbulent drama, the backlash from their family's connection to Jeffrey Epstein has driven a wedge between herself and Mozzi. "He seems more and more distracted by work and travel," a source told The Daily Mail in March 2026, saying of Mozzi, "Just when [Beatrice] needs him most, he's been pulling away."