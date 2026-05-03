Princess Beatrice's Husband Has Successfully Charmed Prince William

Princess Beatrice's marriage to wealthy property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may be facing some troubles due to the scandals surrounding Beatrice's father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The monarchy-shaking scandal has taken its toll on the entire royal family, and seemingly added yet another red flag to the couple's already shaky relationship. However, it seems that at least one important member of the royal family is rooting for their marriage and is in Mozzi's corner — William, Prince of Wales.

An unnamed source told The Daily Mail in March 2026 that William had long been known to disapprove of his cousin Beatrice's past romantic partners. However, when it comes to Mozzi — whom Beatrice wed in 2020 amid COVID lockdowns – he and the future king actually share some common ground. Namely, they are both big fans of football (or soccer). "William is a big Aston Villa fan and Edo supports Arsenal and there has been a fair amount of ribbing this season," the source shared, adding that Mozzi has been a source of friendship and companionship amid William's feud with his brother Harry, Duke of Sussex.

"I'm not saying they are the best of buddies and always chatting to each other," the source admitted. "But they do get on reasonably well." That's certainly a first for William when it comes to Beatrice's love life. That being said, it seems that William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, are making an effort to keep some distance between themselves and Andrew's side of the family following his historically embarrassing arrest in February 2026. Unfortunately, that includes Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie.