Red Flags In Princess Beatrice And Edo Mapelli Mozzi's Relationship
When Princess Beatrice married the Italian property developer, Edo Mapelli Mozzi, in 2020, royal watchers were impressed by the low-key nature of the entire affair. Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, had wed millionaire Jack Brooksbank just two years earlier with a massive royal procession — at the urging of her status-obsessed father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi, however, said their vows in a quiet ceremony held at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading some fans to wonder if they had something to hide.
In principle, there should be nothing odd about a lower-ranking royal holding a quiet royal wedding. As of this writing, Beatrice is ninth in the line of succession, and only expected to fall further down the chart over time. King Charles III has famously favored a slimmed-down monarchy that prioritizes key members over errant cousins, and the dealings of his brother, Mountbatten-Windsor, have shown that pushing spares out of palace life might be the correct course moving forward.
In reality, though, Beatrice is understood to be just as interested in status as her disgraced father. As for Mapelli Mozzi, he stood to gain both money and fame from marrying the princess in a more public ceremony. Royal watchers, then, are left to wonder if there were any relationship red flags the couple may have wanted to keep quiet — red flags that included a broken engagement, allegations of infidelity, and diverging views on the future of the House of York.
Edo Mapelli Mozzi was engaged to another woman when he first fell for Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice's romance with Edo Mapelli Mozzi was riddled with red flags from the start. The dynamic duo formed a friendship at an early age, but never got together. As Mapelli Mozzi's stepfather, David Williams-Ellis, told The Hello! Royal Club, "When Beatrice first met Edo she was a teenager. Edo was maybe 18, 19 and probably looking out into the world, which looked rather exciting and glamorous. But I think they formed a bond from quite early on in their lives."
While we are all for high school sweethearts, the timing of Mapelli Mozzi and Beatrice's love story was suspicious at best. The pair declined to date for years, and it wasn't until Mapelli Mozzi was engaged to Dara Huang — the mother of his then-2-year-old child — that he fell for the princess. Reacting to Mapelli Mozzi's sudden change of heart, Huang's mother told the Daily Mail that she was surprised by how quickly the Italian developer ditched his little family. She added that Huang had been blindsided by the split, as it had come with practically no warning.
As for Huang, she has remained largely quiet about her relationship with Mapelli Mozzi. However, in a 2025 Instagram post, she described the separation as challenging, adding, "I was a single mum with a baby." Her words hint at Mapelli Mozzi's lack of reliability and commitment.
Edo Mapelli Mozzi faced social climbing rumors shortly after pairing up with Princess Beatrice
Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice's love story burgeoned from bizarre beginnings, and as the pair intensified their relationship, Mapelli Mozzi began to harvest the princess' connections. Writing for the Daily Mail, royal correspondent, Ian Gallagher, noted, "When Beatrice fell for him, Edo and his business activities were largely unknown." The journalist later added, "Post-wedding, it seemed his every project was given acres of space in newspapers and magazines."
Sources close to the couple largely seem to agree with Gallagher's assessment. Speaking to the journalist for the previously cited Daily Mail piece, one insider explained how Mapelli Mozzi's relationship with Beatrice helped him make a name for himself. "It was the kind of publicity money can't buy," they said. There were references in the likes of Vogue and Hello! to him joining the royal family."
Although Mapelli Mozzi is technically an Italian count in his own right, that title would not be enough to make him a society staple in the U.K. Marrying Beatrice, however, gave him the social capital to contact the important players in the development world. As the aforementioned source put it in the same interview, "It didn't exactly do his business any harm, did it? Would he have got it if he wasn't [Beatrice's] husband? Of course not." The fact that Mapelli Mozzi benefited from his marriage has left some royal watchers to wonder whether he loves the princess, or her titles.
Edo Mapelli Mozzi increased his earnings thanks to Princess Beatrice
Friends of Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice insist that their connection is pure. In an interview with People, insiders claimed that rumors of trouble in Mapelli Mozzi and Beatrice's marriage are "complete nonsense." However, the extent to which Mapelli Mozzi has profited from his relationship to the princess is undeniable. In 2023, the developer spearheaded a $172 million construction project on the Gold Coast of Australia, which he advertised using his royal ties. As per the Daily Mail, Mapelli Mozzi's team sold the development as a luxury real estate experience with connections to Beatrice. Magazines associated the wealthy design with the princess' reputation.
A separate piece in the Daily Mail reported that one of Mapelli Mozzi's London projects has been valued at just shy of the billion-dollar mark. Considering that his pre-Beatrice projects were much less successful — leaving his business with a 2019 year-end loss of approximately $324,000 — the monetary value of Mapelli Mozzi's marriage is clear. Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell can, therefore, hardly be blamed for asking, "Did Edo have pound signs in his eyes when he said, 'I do' to the princess in a small, private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor six years ago?" Ultimately, Mapelli Mozzi's true feelings toward Beatrice remain private. However, the money he has seemingly extracted from the union stands as a glaring red flag.
Princess Beatrice's family scandals have left her husband worried about his business
Edo Mapelli Mozzi has certainly enriched himself off of his marriage with Princess Beatrice, but some insiders worry that this arrangement will not last for long. The princess' mother and father — formerly styled the Duke and Duchess of York — famously fell from royal grace in 2025. The pair were stripped of their titles, leading to questions about Princess Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie's, future in the British royal family. In fact, so many major scandals will always haunt Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson that some royal watchers believe Beatrice and Eugenie will be forever tainted by their lineage. Reports indicate that Mapelli Mozzi has begun to fear that Beatrice's connections to Mountbatten-Windsor and Ferguson could impact his brand.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, insiders told journalist Amanda Platell that Mapelli Mozzi is "worried his in-laws will affect his business." Because Mountbatten-Windsor and Ferguson's connections helped his business skyrocket to begin with, Mapelli Mozzi is reportedly concerned that their downfall could crush him, as well. The same insider said that Mapelli Mozzi's parents — who once considered themselves Ferguson and Mountbatten-Windsor's life-long friends — "want him to create distance between the Yorks and the Mapelli Mozzis." Apparently, they "do not want to be wrapped up in the wreckage of Andrew" — a real possibility considering that, just months before the scandal hit, Mapelli Mozzi was asked to help his father-in-law renovate Royal Lodge.
Princess Beatrice may prioritize the York family image over Mapelli Mozzi's company
Rumor has it that Edo Mapelli Mozzi is a fair-weather friend, while Princess Beatrice is loyal to a fault. Although it's hard to say whether this is true, it does seem that Mapelli Mozzi has tried to distance himself from the downfall of the erstwhile prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Beatrice, meanwhile, has seemingly embraced her father, despite his strong connections to the late pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Just months after he was stripped of his royal titles, Beatrice joined Mountbatten-Windsor for a rather public horseback ride in the country. As royal expert Jennie Bond noted in an interview with the Mirror, "Beatrice must have known she would very probably be seen out riding with him, so we can take this as an open show of loyalty."
This display of loyalty may have been welcome from the likes of Mountbatten-Windsor and his disgraced ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson; however, it's unlikely that Mapelli Mozzi was thrilled with Beatrice's choice. The property developer needs to remain in good public standing in order to grow his business. For Mapelli Mozzi, it's unhelpful for his wife to socialize so openly with one of Epstein's closest supporters, even if he is her father. Beatrice's dedication to Mountbatten-Windsor has placed Mapelli Mozzi's financial interests at risk, creating tension between husband and wife. This difference of opinion could certainly become a serious problem in the couple's marriage.
Edo Mapelli Mozzi left Princess Beatrice to deal with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's fallout alone
If the scandal surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's ties to Jeffrey Epstein has already caused issues in Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice's marriage, the cracks have started to show. While Beatrice was still reeling at the news of her parents' downfall, Mapelli Mozzi left the princess at home with their two daughters to embark on a business trip to Florida. Friends of the couple told the Daily Mail that Mapelli Mozzi appeared disinterested in supporting Beatrice through her family crisis. One insider told the outlet that the developer, "seems more and more distracted by work and travel ... just when she needs him most, he's been pulling away."
Interestingly, in the same report, another friend claimed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's involvement in the Epstein scandal spurred an obvious emotional gap between Mapelli Mozzi and his wife. "Things haven't been great for a while between them," the friend added. As for the question of divorce, it seems that Beatrice would prefer to avoid a separation at all costs. "Beatrice is determined to soldier on and forge a path through this crisis," the source noted. That being said, it takes two to tango. If Mapelli Mozzi gives up on the marriage, the arrangement could come to a sudden end. He did not waste a lot of time separating from his first love, Dara Huang, and it seems he could leave Beatrice just as quickly.
Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice lack the synchrony of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice have seemingly clashed on how to deal with the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. However, another royal couple have provided the blueprint on how to manage this situation well. Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have also been faced with the challenge of navigating life after Mountbatten-Windsor and Ferguson's terrible public crisis.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source close to Eugenie claimed that the princess and her partner are on the same page. Apparently, Brooksbank has agreed to stay close to Eugenie to provide emotional support. "His first loyalty has to be to his wife and their two young children. The whole sordid affair has already brought them a great deal of unwarranted attention and he won't do anything to increase that," the insider alleged.
Still, rumor has it that Brooksbank has drawn the line short of inviting Ferguson into his home. The same source told the Daily Mail, "That's not to say they are not concerned about her welfare — they just don't actually want her to be living with them, even temporarily." The contrast between the Brooksbank family's ability to compromise and the Mapelli Mozzi family's choice to embrace conflict does not bode well for the latter's future. Unless Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi are able to follow in Eugenie and Brooksbank's footsteps, their marriage may be in trouble.
Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice don't necessarily work well as a team
Part of the reason why Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice's marriage is on the rocks could relate to their reported inability to collaborate well as a team. According to one source that has worked with the couple, Beatrice and her husband struggle to work together on the simplest of projects. Apparently, while they were planning their daughter, Athena's christening, Beatrice took charge while Mapelli Mozzi sat back. "They seemed very together, as they compared names and numbers from their phones. But it was Beatrice doing the work," the source told the Daily Mail. "Neither looked like they had had a good day. But she was stoically cracking on with the job in hand." Mapelli Mozzi, meanwhile, let his wife carry the bulk of the load.
According to psychologist, Dr. Randi Gunther, Ph.D., it's common for couples to lack total alignment on these sorts of projects. However, the way that duos deal with these differences is what counts. Writing for Psychology Today, Gunther shared, "It is important for couples to identify their mismatched characteristics and behaviors and to understand what either hurts or enhances their relationship." In the case of Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi, the couple could perhaps benefit from a long conversation about working together toward a common goal. Until they are able to address this issue in their relationship, it will remain a massive red flag.
High society has deemed both members of the couple immature
Ultimately, managing issues within a marriage requires maturity — a characteristic that neither Princess Beatrice nor Edo Mapelli Mozzi is said to possess. Members of high society have separately worried about both Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi's unique approaches to adulthood. While Beatrice is said to be inexperienced, Mapelli Mozzi has been compared to an adolescent boy. One voice from the Cotswolds elite told the Daily Mail that the princess is "incredibly kind, if a little naive." As for Mapelli Mozzi, apparently he can't even sit still through a church service.
Describing one particularly horrifying incident in the aforementioned Daily Mail article, political figure, Nadine Dorries, recalled, "Edo was laughing loudly and generally behaving like a disrespectful teenager so that, at one point, I turned round and gave him the evil eye that only a woman my age — and a mother — can bestow." According to the former U.K. Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport, that harsh look was enough to put Mapelli Mozzi in his place. However, the interaction also left Dorries feeling sick to her stomach.
"To his credit, he got the message, pronto. But there was an arrogance there that smacked of immaturity," she shared. These sorts of reports, unfortunately, stand as a massive red flag in Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi's marriage. If both parties really are so immature, it's easy to question the couple's ability to navigate the issues of adult life.
Rumors of cheating have swirled around Edo Mapelli Mozzi
As whispers of marital discord surround Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice, it's hard to forget that the former has been accused of infidelity. After Mapelli Mozzi headed off to do business in the U.S. in the spring of 2026, voices from the upper-crust have hinted that cheating could be his marriage's undoing. "Edo is a man who needs lots of attention, he's one of those men," one of Beatrice's friends told the Daily Mail. The same source claimed that the princess was already worried about Mapelli Mozzi's potentially wandering eye, noting, "Bea knows what he's like."
Mapelli Mozzi's case is not helped by the fact that he is believed to have cheated on his first fiancée, Dara Huang, with Princess Beatrice. As one insider told the Daily Mail in a separate report, "Even after the romance began he continued to live at the family home with Dara and their child." When confronted with the question of whether Mapelli Mozzi was faithful to Huang, the insider replied, "The timing pretty much says it all." Per statistics shared by Zipdo, adultery is one of the most common reasons that couples in the U.K. seek divorce. If Mapelli Mozzi really does go down that path, it could end things for good.
Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice do not share the same values
Although Edo Mapelli Mozzi technically hails from Italian nobility, he did not grow up in the same ultra-exclusive palace environment that shaped Princess Beatrice. If royal ties have always been important to Beatrice and the rest of the York family, Mapelli Mozzi does not seem interested in the upper-crust beyond the money-making opportunities it provides. He does not use his "count" title socially. And when it came to joining the royal family's 2025 Christmas celebration at Sandringham, Mapelli Mozzi was reportedly against it, with one source telling the Daily Mail that he was "opposed to playing happy families."
Beatrice, on the other hand, was raised to bask in the privilege of her historic family name. Missing a Sandringham Christmas seemed almost blasphemous to the princess, who did not seem to mind spending the holiday away from her disgraced mother and father if it meant that she remained in the king's orbit. "She was brought up to believe in dynasty and blue blood," added the aforementioned insider.
These differences in values may continue to impact Mapelli Mozzi and Beatrice's relationship moving forward. The property developer has reached the point of financial security where he would feel comfortable cutting ties with the royals and venturing out in his own. Beatrice, meanwhile, does not apparently know who she is without her titles. Pe the same insider, "She thought she would lead a grand House of York."