Red Flags In Princess Beatrice And Edo Mapelli Mozzi's Relationship

When Princess Beatrice married the Italian property developer, Edo Mapelli Mozzi, in 2020, royal watchers were impressed by the low-key nature of the entire affair. Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, had wed millionaire Jack Brooksbank just two years earlier with a massive royal procession — at the urging of her status-obsessed father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi, however, said their vows in a quiet ceremony held at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading some fans to wonder if they had something to hide.

In principle, there should be nothing odd about a lower-ranking royal holding a quiet royal wedding. As of this writing, Beatrice is ninth in the line of succession, and only expected to fall further down the chart over time. King Charles III has famously favored a slimmed-down monarchy that prioritizes key members over errant cousins, and the dealings of his brother, Mountbatten-Windsor, have shown that pushing spares out of palace life might be the correct course moving forward.

In reality, though, Beatrice is understood to be just as interested in status as her disgraced father. As for Mapelli Mozzi, he stood to gain both money and fame from marrying the princess in a more public ceremony. Royal watchers, then, are left to wonder if there were any relationship red flags the couple may have wanted to keep quiet — red flags that included a broken engagement, allegations of infidelity, and diverging views on the future of the House of York.