Pics Of Gwen Stefani Before & After Finding Her Signature Hair Color
Gwen Stefani may have been "Just A Girl" when she came onto the scene in the mid-90s as the lead singer of No Doubt, but her decades-long career has seen some twists and turns. The one constant, however, seems to be her perfect platinum blonde hair.
Throwback pics of the star from childhood, including a birthday tribute on Instagram for her brother Eric, showcase her natural mousey blonde hair, but it's one of the few colors that have never made it into the rotation of her numerous dye jobs. Yet, in the 2005 music video for her song "Cool," Stefani gave us a rare glimpse into what she would look like with her natural color.
One of the most interesting details from this video is how darker colors represent her past, while the "present" scenes depict Stefani with her signature blonde hair. Twenty years before she attended the "Oh. What. Fun" premiere in December 2025 (above right), the "Don't Speak" singer envisioned blonde as her future look. It's hard to imagine the star without her platinum blonde locks and dark eyebrows at this point in her career, but there have definitely been some more obvious changes to her appearance (including her Mar-A-Lago face in the making). In fact, her confusing political views have even instigated some teasing online concerning her hair color.
How has Gwen Stefani managed to stay blonde for so long?
Gwen Stefani chose her signature platinum blonde hair color long before her rise to fame as she told Teen Vogue in a September 2014 interview. "My mom started letting me do my hair in ninth grade with the frosting cap and all that, but it was a big moment for me when I did my whole head. I remember my boyfriend and I had just broken up, and I was like 'I don't care how much it costs, I'm getting my hair bleached!' That's really when everything changed," Stefani revealed.
Dying your hair can be an amazing outlet for self-expression, but in conjunction with her ideological shift, fans have started to see her platinum locks in a new light. In a reply to a Threads post regarding a Daily Mail article about the "It's My Life" singer's March 2026 return to Christianity after experiencing her "first miracle," one user joked, "Thirty years being platinum blonde in the public eye and we've never caught her looking brassy once... I'd believe in miracles too."
Her hair stylist, Danilo, told E! News in 2016 that Stefani gets her roots touched up every seven to eight days, but hasn't used bleach in years. "I developed a high-lift formula that achieves the same effect but saves the quality of her hair... I've spent years finding and testing new lines and technology." While her bleach-free blonde may be what's saving her hair, it may not help her and her husband, country music singer Blake Sheldon, outrun divorce rumors.