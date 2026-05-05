Pics Of Gwen Stefani Before & After Finding Her Signature Hair Color

Gwen Stefani may have been "Just A Girl" when she came onto the scene in the mid-90s as the lead singer of No Doubt, but her decades-long career has seen some twists and turns. The one constant, however, seems to be her perfect platinum blonde hair.

Throwback pics of the star from childhood, including a birthday tribute on Instagram for her brother Eric, showcase her natural mousey blonde hair, but it's one of the few colors that have never made it into the rotation of her numerous dye jobs. Yet, in the 2005 music video for her song "Cool," Stefani gave us a rare glimpse into what she would look like with her natural color.

One of the most interesting details from this video is how darker colors represent her past, while the "present" scenes depict Stefani with her signature blonde hair. Twenty years before she attended the "Oh. What. Fun" premiere in December 2025 (above right), the "Don't Speak" singer envisioned blonde as her future look. It's hard to imagine the star without her platinum blonde locks and dark eyebrows at this point in her career, but there have definitely been some more obvious changes to her appearance (including her Mar-A-Lago face in the making). In fact, her confusing political views have even instigated some teasing online concerning her hair color.