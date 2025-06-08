Gwen Stefani's Hair Transformation Is Hard To Ignore

No doubt about it, No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani became one of music's most recognizable stars after the band broke into the mainstream. Though the band had been together for a while, they didn't become a household name until the release of their third album, 1995's "Tragic Kingdom." In the music video for the album's lead single, "Just a Girl," Stefani rocked her go-to look at the time, which was a sporty, laid-back, cool girl aesthetic with a hint of pin-up glam. From that moment on, she was a bona fide style icon. "I've always been a girl who loves to dress up," the "Hollaback Girl" singer told Harper's Bazaar in 2012, adding that it was her grandmother who presented her with her first tube of red lipstick while she was still in high school.

Much like her bold red lip, the Grammy-winning artist's platinum blonde hair is, without question, a key part of her signature style. As she said in Teen Vogue in 2014, "My mom started letting me do my hair in ninth grade with the frosting cap and all that, but it was a big moment for me when I did my whole head."

Over the years, Gwen Stefani's look has certainly changed, and she's tried different hair colors, styles, and lengths. But every time she mixes things up, it seems like it isn't long before she gets back to her classic blonde 'do. From shocking hue shifts to edgy and dramatic chops and everything in between, here is Gwen Stefani's hair transformation.