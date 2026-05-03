The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2026 Kentucky Derby

The weather was clear, the mint juleps were flowing, and the mood was upbeat at the 2026 Kentucky Derby. The 152nd annual Run for the Roses made history on May 2 when Golden Tempo beat out his competitors at Churchill Downs, making Cherie DeVaux the first female trainer to win the Derby and only the second to train a Triple Crown winner. (Golden Tempo was a 23-1 long shot, so anyone who wagered big money on him came away quite happy themselves.)

Like all prestigious events, the Derby is known for welcoming celebrities from the entertainment and sports worlds who come dressed in their best. In this case, that means a semi-formal ensemble, preferably in spring pastel colors, and for the women, an elaborate hat or fascinator to complete the look. It's basically the American version of the looks one sees at the Royal Ascot race. Yet just as the royals themselves have made fashion missteps over the years, so too do the stars who turn up in Louisville every May.

This year, attendees would have done well to take their cues from Dylan Dreyer's Kentucky Derby outfit, a floral number with a matching hat that was just fun enough to be appropriate without veering into utter absurdity. Some, in fact, did strike that balance. Others, on the other hand, could have used some expert advice on color and style (or, perhaps, a good tailoring job) before stepping out of their hotel room. We chose just a few of the more egregious examples for your viewing pleasure, and we're keeping our fingers crossed that next year will see more hits than misses.