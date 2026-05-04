Goldie Hawn Dishes On Kurt Russell's Morning Routine—& It's Incredibly Romantic
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of those Hollywood couples who met on set. And while Hawn and Russell may not have ever gotten married, their romance is going strong. Hawn spoke about her relationship with Russell during an appearance on "The View," and she revealed the little thing that he does to show his love for her every morning. "Kurt's very romantic. ... He always gets my coffee in the morning, and he's really happy to do it," she said.
Even when you live a lavish life, like Hawn and Russell do, it's the little things that can go a long way to keeping a relationship strong. Having a morning routine can positively affect your day, and having a significant other who wants to be part of it is definitely couple goals. We can't imagine a sweeter way to start off a great day than the one that Hawn described with Russell, though she did quip that after his second cup of coffee, "He goes crazy."
Hollywood icon Goldie Hawn opens up about the secret behind her 43‑year love story with Kurt Russell — and reflects on the roles that defined her legendary career. pic.twitter.com/cOtVgrxYNe
— The View (@TheView) May 4, 2026
It's not clear exactly when Russell started bringing Hawn her coffee, but the couple has been together for over 40 years. They first met in 1968, though it would be years before the two of them pursued a romantic relationship. Their age difference played a big role in keeping them apart at first. "I was 21 and he was 16 and I thought he was adorable but he was much too young," Hawn said on "Desert Island Discs" (via People).
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell choose each other, even though they're not married
But even their age difference couldn't get in the way of true love. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell met again while making the movie "Swing Shift" in the 1980s, and they started dating not long after. "He was so good-looking, but he had no pretense about him. I could tell right away he wasn't a womanizer," Hawn told People. And when she saw how well he treated and got along with her kids Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, that helped seal the deal. Hawn and Russell now have a blended family with four kids, and they have eight grandkids.
As for why they haven't ever gotten married, Hawn has talked about how it's just not something that she needs or wants in her life. "If ... you like your independence, there's something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other," she said on an episode of "Loose Women" in 2016.
It's been an active decision for the two of them to stay together as a couple. "For me, I chose to stay, Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice," Hawn explained. It sounds like they're still making that choice, every day and with every cup of coffee.