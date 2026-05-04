Goldie Hawn Dishes On Kurt Russell's Morning Routine—& It's Incredibly Romantic

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of those Hollywood couples who met on set. And while Hawn and Russell may not have ever gotten married, their romance is going strong. Hawn spoke about her relationship with Russell during an appearance on "The View," and she revealed the little thing that he does to show his love for her every morning. "Kurt's very romantic. ... He always gets my coffee in the morning, and he's really happy to do it," she said.

Even when you live a lavish life, like Hawn and Russell do, it's the little things that can go a long way to keeping a relationship strong. Having a morning routine can positively affect your day, and having a significant other who wants to be part of it is definitely couple goals. We can't imagine a sweeter way to start off a great day than the one that Hawn described with Russell, though she did quip that after his second cup of coffee, "He goes crazy."

Hollywood icon Goldie Hawn opens up about the secret behind her 43‑year love story with Kurt Russell — and reflects on the roles that defined her legendary career. pic.twitter.com/cOtVgrxYNe — The View (@TheView) May 4, 2026

It's not clear exactly when Russell started bringing Hawn her coffee, but the couple has been together for over 40 years. They first met in 1968, though it would be years before the two of them pursued a romantic relationship. Their age difference played a big role in keeping them apart at first. "I was 21 and he was 16 and I thought he was adorable but he was much too young," Hawn said on "Desert Island Discs" (via People).