Martin Scorsese's Daughter Francesca Has Had Some Stunning Style Moments
It's no surprise that a director as successful and incredibly wealthy as Martin Scorsese would pass his talent onto his children. Martin Scorsese's eldest daughter, Cathy Scorsese, appeared in some of his most influential earlier works, such as "Casino" and "The King of Comedy." Likewise, Martin Scorsese's second-eldest daughter, Domenica Cameron-Scorsese, starred in several 1990s classics, including "The Age of Innocence" and "Cape Fear." Although Martin Scorsese's youngest daughter, Francesca Scorsese, only has credits in some of his later films, such as "The Aviator" and "The Departed," she gained fans for working closely with her famous father in other ways. TikToks testing viral trends with Martin, as well as accompanying him to several work events, have made the father-daughter duo's relationship key for connecting him with a younger demographic.
Besides being the bridge between Gen Z and her filmmaker father, Francesca also has an undeniable passion for fashion as well as film. The aspiring actor, producer, writer, and director has stunned on the red carpet more times than we can count, with her looks getting better and more refined each year. Francesca's self-confidence also makes her the perfect candidate for partnerships with high-profile brands such as Christian Louboutin, Chanel, and MAC Cosmetics — even boasting that she would name a shade for "Scorsexy, 'cause I mean, look at me," on Instagram. Francesca doesn't make any attempt to hide that she's a nepo baby either, embracing her reality and using her platform to promote the importance of independent cinema, uplifting women's voices, and appreciating art.
Francesca Scorsese's LBD moment had the sweetest silhouette
Francesca Scorsese's outfit for the CULTURED Magazine X Valentino Beauty event, at the Guggenheim Museum in April 2026, showed off her curvy figure with the gorgeous built-in boning, which tapered up into an adorable squared keyhole neckline. Although the dress was a solid black, the cut was cute and concise, punctuated by some perfectly pointy black stiletto heels. The lacy sheer quality of the shoes also added some much-needed texture.
Francesca Scorsese heated things up on the red carpet in red leather
The red carpet wasn't the only bold fabric at the "Mercy" premiere in January 2026, as Francesca Scorsese stepped out in a crimson leather sleeveless dress for the event. The stitched details added a bit of length and dimension to the piece, emphasizing the edgy textile and figure-hugging nature of the garment. The talented multihyphenate paired the dress with black heels that featured a cheeky asymmetrical strap along the side. Scorsese was really feeling herself in this outfit, and for good reason. Accessory-wise, her gold bracelet stacks brought out the anklet on her right foot.
Francesca Scorsese masterfully played with opacity
We're not sure if Francesca Scorsese was given the art direction for the premiere of FX's "The Beauty," in January 2026, but her all-black outfit matched the setup for the event perfectly. Standing in front of the fishnet backdrop, Scorsese's outfit was a masterclass in opacity. Her black bralette stood out against her sheer black top, framed by the darker sleeves of a black blazer/cardigan. The social media star's black miniskirt sat perfectly over black tights, alongside heavy leather knee-high boots.
Francesca Scorsese's tasteful peek-a-boo top left room for lots of accessories
Francesca Scorsese made sure to plan her outfit for the September 2025 Pandora Talisman Collection launch accordingly, pairing a black bralette and miniskirt with an open white, silky blouse. The negative space in the neckline was the perfect way to highlight her stack of gold necklaces, emphasized by charm bracelets and bangles on her wrists. The look itself was very minimal, but struck the perfect balance between being fashion forward and letting the jewelry speak for itself. Paired with another pair of knee-high black leather boots, the nepo baby proved she has her signature style down to a tee.
Francesca Scorsese's Oscar party look resembled a Botticelli painting
Francesca Scorsese channeled "The Birth of Venus" for her chosen ensemble at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. Her long blond locks were tied into a side-braid with the same gold material as her gorgeous strapless ballgown. The dress itself was an amazing combination of drapery and structure, with the boning of the corseted bodice peeking through the softer layers of the dress. Falling down loosely past her mid-thigh, the gown was as stunning as it was visually intriguing.
Francesca Scorsese looked super chic in Chanel
Bringing together so many of her signature looks, Francesca Scorsese was the ultimate It Girl in her outfit at the MoMA Film Benefit hosted by Chanel in October 2024. Comprised of a buttoned-up tweed black and white blazer over some black slinky slacks, the ensemble was as polished as it was chic. Scorsese could definitely go toe-to-toe with fellow nepo baby, and Chanel ambassador, Lily-Rose Depp, pairing her outfit with some strappy black sandals and a classic pillowed black Chanel handbag. A force to be reckoned with in the editing and dressing rooms alike, Scorsese is undoubtedly the fashion girlie to watch.