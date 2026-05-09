Martin Scorsese's Daughter Francesca Has Had Some Stunning Style Moments

It's no surprise that a director as successful and incredibly wealthy as Martin Scorsese would pass his talent onto his children. Martin Scorsese's eldest daughter, Cathy Scorsese, appeared in some of his most influential earlier works, such as "Casino" and "The King of Comedy." Likewise, Martin Scorsese's second-eldest daughter, Domenica Cameron-Scorsese, starred in several 1990s classics, including "The Age of Innocence" and "Cape Fear." Although Martin Scorsese's youngest daughter, Francesca Scorsese, only has credits in some of his later films, such as "The Aviator" and "The Departed," she gained fans for working closely with her famous father in other ways. TikToks testing viral trends with Martin, as well as accompanying him to several work events, have made the father-daughter duo's relationship key for connecting him with a younger demographic.

Besides being the bridge between Gen Z and her filmmaker father, Francesca also has an undeniable passion for fashion as well as film. The aspiring actor, producer, writer, and director has stunned on the red carpet more times than we can count, with her looks getting better and more refined each year. Francesca's self-confidence also makes her the perfect candidate for partnerships with high-profile brands such as Christian Louboutin, Chanel, and MAC Cosmetics — even boasting that she would name a shade for "Scorsexy, 'cause I mean, look at me," on Instagram. Francesca doesn't make any attempt to hide that she's a nepo baby either, embracing her reality and using her platform to promote the importance of independent cinema, uplifting women's voices, and appreciating art.