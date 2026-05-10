How Many Times Has Lauren Sánchez Bezos Been Engaged?

Marrying and divorcing a spouse is one thing Lauren Sánchez Bezos and her current husband Jeff Bezos have in common. The tech billionaire was married to writer and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott for 25 years before they divorced in 2019. Lauren, meanwhile, was married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell for 14 years before they called it quits that very same year. However, a little-known fact about Lauren Sánchez Bezos is that she was actually engaged more than once.

Out of all the men Lauren Sànchez Bezos dated before finding love with Jeff Bezos, she was engaged to five of them. But only two of those engagements — to Whitesell and the Amazon founder — ended in marriage. Sports journalist and radio broadcaster Rory Markas was the first man to make Lauren his fiancée. They met while she was a broadcast journalism intern in L.A. The couple ultimately broke up when she switched jobs, as an insider informed Page Six. She subsequently started dating NFL star Anthony Miller, while he was playing for the Denver Broncos in 1996.

They were together for a total of four years and engaged for a year and a half before ending things in 2000. Miller told the Daily Mail in 2019 that she forced him to propose and was unfaithful to him, so he eventually dumped her. In 2002, Lauren got with "NYPD Blue" star Henry Simmons, but the couple split in 2004 after being engaged for most of their relationship. She allegedly started dating her now ex-husband Whitesell while still living with Simmons, according to Page Six and E! News.