Pics Of Landman's Ali Larter & Her Husband Show How Much They've Changed
Ali Larter's husband, Hayes MacArthur, might look familiar because he's from a family of Hollywood legends. He and Larter met when they were co-stars in 2005, got engaged in 2007, married in 2009, and are now raising their two kids away from Hollywood in Idaho. They've been together for over two decades with no divorce or public split on record. That's basically unheard of in the entertainment industry.
The "Landman" star has gone through a stunning transformation over the years, whether considering the fact that she's aging like fine wine or that her career is having a resurgence thanks to her role as Angela Norris on Taylor Sheridan's hit drama. And honestly? So has MacArthur, who is a comedian. Not all celeb couples stay together long enough that fans can track how much they've changed together via photos. They're selective about the public appearances they make together, but there are still tons of photos of the couple that show just how much they've grown and changed together over the decades.
One of their first photos together was during awards season in 2007
One of Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur's first public appearances together was at a pre-Golden Globes party hosted by HBO in 2007. Larter was channeling old Hollywood glamour in her silver gown and a red shawl. It was hard to see the front of her gown as she was leaning into MacArthur. The couple had huge toothy smiles.
Larter looked like she could've been in 2026, while MacArthur's baby face was obvious as he stared at the camera wearing a black jacket and white shirt.
They chose a matching look in one of their last photos as an engaged couple
Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur chose to match for an event in Los Angeles in 2009. The photo was one of their last as an engaged couple — they got married in August. MacArthur was in a sleek black look that was forgettable, and Larter's simple, black backless dress was impossible to see as she leaned into him.
Her rosy cheeks were on full display. She was in her mid-30s at the time, but could've passed for a decade younger thanks to her bangs and smile.
They stuck with what they knew in one of their first photos as a married couple
One of Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur's favorite events to attend is the The Art Of Elysium's Black Tie Charity Gala "Heaven." It was one of their first photo ops as a married couple in January 2010, and they decided to wear their favorite color — black.
The couple coordinated, with Larter wearing a black jacket over a simple striped black dress. MacArthur posed in a classic black and white suit and tie. Their looks had hints of sophistication, like Larter's side part and the peek of MacArthur's pocket square.
Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur were about to become parents in 2010
Ali Larter was pregnant with the couple's first child when they attended the world premiere of Disney's "Secretariat" in September 2010. They stuck to their customary black uniforms — Hayes MacArthur appeared to be wearing the same suit jacket he donned earlier in the year, and Larter was absolutely glowing in a black dress with sheer, black floral lace-like details.
They became mom and dad to their son, Teddy, three months later.
They leveled up their fashion game in 2012
Hayes MacArthur and Ali Larter attended a W Magazine party at the Chateau Marmont in January 2012. MacArthur's look hadn't changed much, but he'd purchased a sleek gray suit. It was Larter who had transformed the most at the time, trading her usual black uniform for a stunning bright red outfit accessorized with gold jewelry and a red lip. She'd also gotten a sophisticated haircut — a mid-length bob that framed and flattered her face (as if anything looks unflattering on her).
Both Larter and MacArthur took fashion risks at the Heaven Gala in 2016
Ali Larter and Hayes MacArther were parents of two at the 2016 Heaven Gala, having welcomed their daughter Vivienne the year before. Larter welcomed in the new year at the January event with a new hair color. She was nearly unrecognizable as a redhead with a red lip wearing a strapless peach dress.
MacArthur looked the same, but he took one of his biggest style risks ever, wearing red plaid pants with a tuxedo jacket.
MacArthur debuted a new look in 2018
Hayes MacArthur debuted a new, more distinguished look at The Art Of Elysium's celebration in 2018, accessorizing his black suit and tie with a pair of black framed glasses. The couple had been married for nearly a decade at the time, and the photos depicted partners laughing and at ease with themselves on the carpet.
Larter epitomized Hollywood glamour again, this time in a silver gown with mid-length, wavy blonde hair. There's a mature vibe to this photo that wasn't as palpable in the past.
MacArthur transformed even more by 2024 while Larter went back to a classic look
The couple looked like a strong team at the premiere of Ali Larter's show "Landman" in November 2024. It was her husband Hayes MacArthur's turn to look like a new man, as he had grown his hair out nearly long enough to pull back in a ponytail. He looked older than he ever had in a good way. His tan suit jacket and dark brown shirt matched his wife's chocolate brown dress. Larter's hair was long again, and although she was nearly 50, she could've passed for decades younger.
Larter and MacArthur were stronger than ever in 2025
Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur looked like a strong couple in their prime at an F1 Party in Las Vegas in November 2025. MacArthur had cut his hair and was wearing a black suit, and he comfortably wrapped his arms around his wife as he smiled. His cheeks looked bigger, which potentially suggested too much injectable and changed the shape of his face.
Larter looked comfortable in her skin, wearing a form-fitting red dress that was sexier than her usual red carpet vibe. Her dark roots were visible, but made her look distinguished.