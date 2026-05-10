Pics Of Landman's Ali Larter & Her Husband Show How Much They've Changed

Ali Larter's husband, Hayes MacArthur, might look familiar because he's from a family of Hollywood legends. He and Larter met when they were co-stars in 2005, got engaged in 2007, married in 2009, and are now raising their two kids away from Hollywood in Idaho. They've been together for over two decades with no divorce or public split on record. That's basically unheard of in the entertainment industry.

The "Landman" star has gone through a stunning transformation over the years, whether considering the fact that she's aging like fine wine or that her career is having a resurgence thanks to her role as Angela Norris on Taylor Sheridan's hit drama. And honestly? So has MacArthur, who is a comedian. Not all celeb couples stay together long enough that fans can track how much they've changed together via photos. They're selective about the public appearances they make together, but there are still tons of photos of the couple that show just how much they've grown and changed together over the decades.