Lisa Rinna's Stunning Style Transformation Over The Years
From smashing her wineglass during the infamous Amsterdam dinner to her legendary "I brought the bunny" line, Lisa Rinna had many iconic moments during her eight seasons on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Her behavior on the Bravo reality TV show wasn't the only memorable thing about her, though. Rinna's aesthetic was — and still is — a talking point for many.
While Rinna caught some heat on "RHOBH" for her signature hairstyle, which pretty much stayed the same during her years-long tenure, the same can't be said for her fashion choices. Over the decades, the actor, media personality, and businesswoman has experimented with her style more times than she uttered her catchphrase: "Own it!"
So, with that in mind, here's how Lisa Rinna's style has transformed over the years, starting with her early '90s career debut on "Days of Our Lives," through her legendary time on "RHOBH," and up until the present day.
Lisa Rinna gave girl next door energy
In 1991, Lisa Rinna cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt, adorned with the American flag, and mom-fit denim jeans with lace cut outs. The fresh-faced 27-year-old looked every bit the girl next door and, while very '90s-coded, this was a pretty low-key outfit considering the fashion choices she later became known for. As you can see, this was also way before she met her now-husband, Harry Hamlin. And, more noticeably, long before Lisa Rinna's hair transformed into her trademark flicky bob hairstyle.
The soap star set hearts racing in lace
Two years after landing the role of Billie Reed in "Days of Our Lives," Lisa Rinna attended the 1995 Soap Opera Digest Awards in a little black dress. The nude and black lace Alaïa gown's form-fitting silhouette was very reflective of '90s fashion, especially paired with that gothic, black cross necklace and those strappy black stilettos. Clearly, Rinna is a fan of this look, as she wore it again several times. Outfit repeating? She owns it.
Lisa Rinna wowed in white on her wedding day
For her and Harry Hamlin's intimate backyard wedding in March 1997, Lisa Rinna wore a slinky gown designed by Vera Wang. Much like her red carpet looks at the time, she opted for a form-fitting dress and strappy heels, and finished the look with a billowing white veil, of course.
Years later, Rinna's daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, surprised her mom by posing in her wedding gown for a photoshoot. "Putting it on was the most it was the most surreal feeling," she told Paper magazine of the dress. "We look like twins, but different."
Her bold and blue dress showed off her baby bump
Unlike her usual all-black red carpet looks, Lisa Rinna rocked up to the 70th Academy Awards wearing a striking blue number ... which perfectly showed off her baby bump. Speaking about the dress in an episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Rinna revealed it was designed by Gianni Versace, but didn't fit when the time came to wear it. "I'd gotten bigger, and it didn't fit in the back," she said. "So Harry runs down to the garage and gets a pair of pliers, and somehow is able to fix the dress in the back and make it fit."
In 2000 Lisa Rinna hard launched her silver era
As the new millennium rang in, a new era dawned for Lisa Rinna, too. Moving away from the LBDs she typically wore on the red carpet in previous years, Rinna turned up to the 14th Annual American Comedy Awards in February 2000 wearing something altogether different. This head-to-toe silver outfit, made up of a sparkly halterneck sweater vest and satin pants, looks like it came straight out of a Y2K catalogue. She paired it with what looks like a fluffy cow print bag (again, very early 2000s coded) and a pair of slip-on heels.
Lisa Rinna only continued to slay in silver
Staying true to her silver aesthetic of the New Millennium, Rinna walked the red carpet at the Arista 25th Anniversary Celebration in April 2000 in a figure-hugging, metallic gown. The halter dress skimmed the star's body before fanning out below the knee in a stylish fishtail, and she finished the look with yet another pair of matching silver strappy stilettos, which were obviously her go-to style of shoe of the time.
The future Real Housewives star showed off another baby bump in blue
Sticking with a theme, Lisa Rinna wore another stunning blue gown to show off baby bump number two at the Marc Anthony Pilots Jaguar's Tribute to Style in 2001. This time, however, she switched things up and opted for gold accessories rather than the silver stylings of the year before. Her slinky, blue dress featured skinny gold straps, and she finished things off with a textured and tasseled gold shawl with a glistening gold clutch bag, and, you guessed it, a pair of strappy gold stilettos.
Lisa Rinna proved she can keep it cowgirl casual
Taking a break from her show-stopping red carpet looks, Rinna looked oh-so laidback at a charity benefit with Harry Hamlin in 2004. She wore a pair of blue denim jeans with a crisp, white tank top and proved she is California cool with a straw cowgirl hat. As for accessories? Well, it's hard to miss the matching red string Kabbalah bracelets that she and Hamlin were wearing. The bracelet was popular among celebrities at the time, and was often worn on the left wrist to ward off misfortune and envy.
As Roxie Hart, Lisa Rinna was all legs and LBDs
In 2007, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin hit a new relationship milestone when they traded the screen for the stage, appearing as Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn in "Chicago" on Broadway. Luckily for Rinna, her character's outfits weren't all too dissimilar to her own, and she often performed in her signature hairstyle too. That said, one sequined mini dress almost caused a stir for Rinna on "Dancing with the Stars." Per TV Guide, when she went on the reality show to promote her stint on Broadway, she was jokingly warned by host Tom Bergeron to keep the dress on during her dance.
Lisa Rinna proved her love for leopard print
Much like her iconic hairstyle, Lisa Rinna is known for her love of leopard print. She's been spotted in the, err, spotted pattern so many times over the years that it's hard to keep count. And, on the most recent series of "The Traitors," she even wore a completely head-to-toe leopard print look. As for how she wore leopard print to the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in 2008? She did so in typical Rinna style: a figure-hugging dress with slim, barely-there straps, and statement heels.
The small screen icon was pretty in purple
After hanging up her Broadway dancing shoes, Lisa Rinna seemingly hung up her usual figure-hugging LBDs, too. As the 2000s came to a close, she frequently opted for floatier fashion affairs and injected eye-catching color into her wardrobe as well. Take this punchy purple dress she wore to a luncheon at Chateau Marmont in 2009, for example. The one-shoulder gown — which she chose in a regal shade of purple that perfectly complemented her glowing Beverly Hills tan — draped across her bare, jewelry-free décolletage but completely fanned out across her body.
A floaty floral vibe for Lisa Rinna
Since she'd spent most of the '90s and early noughties in black, form-fitting dresses, Lisa Rinna seemingly enjoyed the switch up to floatier gowns. And that added pop of color, too. Although she still stayed true to her love of a skinny strap, a stiletto, and a deep V-neck, Rinna had fun playing with different silhouettes and floral patterns towards the latter end of the noughties. Just take a look at this 'fit she wore to TV Guide's Sexiest Stars of 2009 party, if you need evidence of that.
She was all business for her RHOBH debut
2014 marked an entirely new moment for Lisa Rinna. The soap icon who made a name for herself on "Days of Our Lives" headed to Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," joining the cast for Season 5. That same year, she walked the red carpet at a Bravo-sponsored event and did so in a chic, all-black outfit that really said "I mean business." She paired the look with black and gold accessories — including pointed heels — and still flashed her Kabbalah bracelet on her wrist.
Lisa Rinna looked luxe in velvet
Keeping up appearances in all black, but still clearly a fan of those floatier 'fits, Lisa Rinna rocked up to the 2016 Cinefashion Film Awards in Beverly Hills in a luxurious velvet number. Again, Rinna took the opportunity to show off her figure, with the low-cut top leaving very little to the imagination, and practically reaching her navel. Once again, she wore her hair in that signature flicky bob and stayed true to her love of a strappy heel — albeit, this time she graduated to a pair of skyscraping platforms.
A leather moment for Lisa Rinna
After experimenting with a head-to-toe velvet look just a few years earlier, Lisa Rinna turned her sights to leather for the Harper's Bazaar Icons party in 2017. And, her choice of fabric wasn't the only noticeable change to her look. Rinna leaned into the leather aesthetic and went full grunge, swapping her signature bob for an edgy, slicked-back quiff. Some things never change, though ... so, of course, Rinna went with a plunging neckline. Hey, if you've got it, flaunt it.
And then a latex moment for Lisa Rinna
Once a grunge girl, always a grunge girl? Well, that rings true for Lisa Rinna. Clearly inspired by her leather look, Rinna returned to the Harper's Bazaar Icons party in 2019 wearing a seriously sexy latex number by Alex Perry. The bodycon dress clung perfectly to the reality TV star, and she wore her hair pulled back — with an XXL ponytail — to show off her toned arms and shoulders. She finished the look with chunky diamond rings — very "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" coded — and a pair of strappy black heels. Surprise, surprise.
The reality icon rocked sequins and shoulder pads
While continuing to play with textures and silhouettes, but markedly departing from the all-black outfits she was spotted in in recent years, Lisa Rinna attended the Christian Cowan AW/20 Fashion Show in a bright pink mini dress, adorned with sequins on every inch, and complete with eye-catching shoulder pads. She finished the 'fit with a pair of cute pink pumps and, despite her arms and shoulders being very much covered, Rinna's stems were on full display.
And then she took the shoulder pads to the next level
Thought shoulder pads were left in the '80s? Think again. Lisa Rinna proved that shoulder pads can — and should — be a timeless fashion go-to. At the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards, Rinna walked the red carpet in an LBD ... although the shoulder pads were anything but little.
The daring leather mini dress — which perfectly hugged Rinna's body — was designed by Saint Laurent, and she took pride in showing it off on socials. "A little glam bot in full @ysl at the @peopleschoice awards," she wrote on Instagram.
Bodysuits became Lisa Rinna's new love
New year, new look for Lisa Rinna. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star opted for a more subtle shoulder pad — but a shoulder pad, nonetheless — when she walked the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards in an eye-catching Saint Laurent velvet bodysuit. Though she was covered up, her outfit looked all but molded to her body, and the twist of the fabric at the bust was a fun detail.
She didn't shy away from floral bodysuits either
If there's one thing about Lisa Rinna, she always commits to the bit. And, in the early 2020s, that bit was bodysuits. While out and about in New York in the summer of 2022, she made sure all eyes were on her in a black and floral-adorned Saint Lauren catsuit. The eye-catching design featured a cinched waist and a plunging neckline. She finished the look with a pair of dangly earrings and patent pumps.
Lisa Rinna's love of leopard print never died
In 2023, Lisa Rinna left "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Though her time on the reality show didn't last forever, her love of leopard print sure has. She attended the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2023 Collection in a statement Christian Dior pullover, adorned with her favorite print. She paired the look with a Dior clutch and oversized sunglasses, proving that, even while "on pause" from the hit reality show, she'd continue to serve main character energy. Live, laugh, leopard print. Right, Rinna?
Lisa Rinna took a big sartorial swing
Perhaps her most shocking look to date (at that point, anyway), Lisa Rinna threw her fashion rulebook out the window with this oversized look at the 2024 Balenciaga Women's Wear Fall/Winter show. While she's usually down to show a little skin, this look completely covered her body.
And Rinna wasn't the only one opting for oversize that day. In her patent black bubble coat, she twinned with daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, who wore an XXXXL black blazer. "Normal district 12 fits," someone joked of the outfits on X, referring to the "Hunger Games" film series.
The reality star roared in an animal print coat
Evidently in her go big or go home era, Lisa Rinna combined her love of (snow) leopard print with her love of oversized outerwear in 2024. At yet another Balenciaga fashion show in Paris, the "Real Housewives" alum cut a striking figure in a white, fluffy, floor-length animal print coat, which she matched to a new hairstyle: slicked-back, bleached hair. She finished the look — which, once again, covered every inch of her skin — with a black rollneck sweater, matte black tights, a black clutch bag, and pointy black boots. Très chic.
A showstopper of a floral gown
Florals for ... fall? Groundbreaking, if you ask Lisa Rinna. At the InStyle Imagemaker Awards in 2025, she hit the red carpet in a couture mermaid-tail two-piece, adorned with pink and red florals, designed by Richard Quinn.
Rinna wasn't the only fan of this 'fit, either. The corset and floor-length skirt had previously been worn by Kendall Jenner at the 2019 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Unlike Rinna, who showed off her décolletage in the gown (very on brand), Jenner memorably paired hers with a black latex turtleneck top.
Lisa Rinna embraced monochrome
By February 2026, florals were out for Lisa Rinna, but monochrome was well and truly in. She welcomed spring in a pastel yellow suit fitting of the season. For her appearance on "The View," the reality TV star contrasted against the grey cityscape in a bright, oversized pantsuit with buckle detailing around the waist and ... ankles, of all places. She paired the monochromatic look with contrasting black pumps and stylish black sunglasses.
The Traitors star traded yellow for red
While on her book tour in NYC in February 2026, Lisa Rinna traded in her lemon yellow pantsuit for another monochromatic 'fit just later that same day. Clearly, after her stint on Broadway, she had mastered the art of quick outfit changes. For her second monochromatic look of the day, Rinna cut a more casual figure in an oversized red hoodie, teamed with patent red pants. She finished the look off with contrasting accessories, opting for a pair of zebra print pumps and a zebra print bag.
Some more oversized outerwear for Lisa Rinna
Monochromatic and oversized seemed to be Lisa Rinna's style theme for her book tour in early 2026. Just days after wearing four same-same-but-different looks in 24 hours, she strutted the streets of Tribeca in New York City in an oversized floral bomber jacket paired with a matching white floral skirt, and finished with adorable lace detailing. To fend off any possible Cottagecore vibes, Rinna completed the look with chunky black boots, black sunglasses, and an edgy, slicked-back hair 'do.
And an oversized suit
It seems Lisa Rinna has begun embracing a totally different silhouette. And this oversized brown suit that she wore in New York City in 2026 is evidence of that. As chic as it is, the boxy 'fit of this chocolate blazer is far from the body-hugging silhouettes fans might expect from her.
Beyond fashion, this outfit clearly meant something to Rinna. "It's come to my attention that some of you might need a little refresher on my career," she said on Instagram of the look. "I'm more than a Housewife ... I'm Lisa F*cking Rinna and I mean business!"
And an oversized... whatever this is
From boss vibes to ... bright orange. When Lisa Rinna appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2026, she certainly turned heads in this Saint Lauren neon coat dress. She paired it with a contrasting purple belt. She finished the look with a pair of sheer black tights, oversized burgundy sunglasses, and velvet pumps. Colorful? Yes. Questionable? Maybe.