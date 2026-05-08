Lisa Rinna's Stunning Style Transformation Over The Years

From smashing her wineglass during the infamous Amsterdam dinner to her legendary "I brought the bunny" line, Lisa Rinna had many iconic moments during her eight seasons on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Her behavior on the Bravo reality TV show wasn't the only memorable thing about her, though. Rinna's aesthetic was — and still is — a talking point for many.

While Rinna caught some heat on "RHOBH" for her signature hairstyle, which pretty much stayed the same during her years-long tenure, the same can't be said for her fashion choices. Over the decades, the actor, media personality, and businesswoman has experimented with her style more times than she uttered her catchphrase: "Own it!"

So, with that in mind, here's how Lisa Rinna's style has transformed over the years, starting with her early '90s career debut on "Days of Our Lives," through her legendary time on "RHOBH," and up until the present day.