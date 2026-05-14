Julianna Margulies' Wigs On The Good Wife Cost A Pretty Penny

Julianna Margulies has gone through a stunning transformation in her life and career, including having major roles on hit TV shows. It's not exactly surprising that long-running network shows she starred in, like "ER" and "The Good Wife," had huge budgets. Still, when you begin to itemize the cost of individual props and costume pieces, it's amazing how much it cost to keep the glam for Margulies' character on "The Good Wife," Alicia Florrick, gorgeous and consistent.

During a 2015 episode of "The Late Show with David Letterman," host David Letterman expressed surprise to learn that Margulies wore a wig while playing Alicia, only to be shocked to learn that the price of the natural hair piece cost $10,000. "It's [an] amazing process to sit for a really good wig," the "The Morning Show" star said during the discussion. "People are usually scared of them because they're usually cheap."

At first, she didn't want to name the price of her wig, but Letterman began estimating figures. He started at $100 and kept going up in consecutive intervals before Margulies confirmed that the hair on her head on the show was $10,000. "You got your money's worth there," Letterman said when he got over his shock. Although the price may be jaw-dropping, celebrities like Nicole Kidman are known for wearing (sometimes bad) wigs on camera. Plus, huge pop stars and even the Kardashians embrace fake hair often.