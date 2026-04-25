The Messy Truth About Rory McIlroy Is Out
Rory McIlroy isn't just one of the best golfers on the PGA and European Tour; he's a generational talent with six major wins who has been dominating the sport for nearly 20 years. But just like every major athletic superstar, the golfer has his fair share of haters. The fiery Northern Irishman isn't one to hold back his opinions or check his emotions at the door.
Because of his international fame, McIlory is no stranger to tabloid fodder. In 2024, he filed for divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll. The press had a field day speculating about what really happened between the couple. Erica Stoll's past divorce drama keeps coming back to haunt her as rumors spread like wildfire. However, Rory McIlroy divorce rumors that have been firmly debunked included financial reasons and whispers of possible infidelity. The following month, McIlroy said that the couple planned to stay together.
By now, golf fanatics and even people who don't know the difference between a bogey and a birdie know about McIlroy's life both on and off the links. After snubbing the media during the U.S. Open in 2025, he finally talked to the press on Day 3, and let them know exactly who was in charge of his time. The truth about the golfer is out there, but it doesn't matter to McIlroy, who keeps on winning tournaments and cementing his name among the best golfers in PGA history.
Rory McIlroy blamed the course after losing on the European Tour
When you're one of the best golfers in the world, most courses probably seem easy. The 2019 PGA Tour Player of the Year finished tied for 26th place at the Dunhill Links Championship on the European Tour. The pedestrian 2019 score came even though Rory McIlroy finished 15-under 273. The PGA star blamed his lackluster result on the courses being too easy on the European Tour.
"I'm sort of honestly sick of coming back over to The European Tour and shooting 15 under par and finishing 30th," said McIlroy (via CBS Sports). "I don't think the courses are set up hard enough. There's no penalties for bad shots. It's tough when you come back when it's like that. I don't feel like good golf is regarded as well as it could be."
McIlroy also stated that he would make his voice heard and let the tour creators know that the courses should be more difficult. Despite his fiery disposition, the Northern Irishman's cooler side did prevail, and he apologized the following day. "I understand voicing my concerns about golf course setups in Europe to the media, at a pro-am event on benign links courses, wasn't the right place to do it or the right people to talk to about it," he wrote on Instagram. "I was venting yesterday, but I can assure you it came from the right place."
Rory McIlroy didn't congratulate the winner or speak to the media after losing in the 2024 U.S. Open
Rory McIlroy has a history of collapsing in the final round of a major tournament. The Northern Irish golfer captured his fourth major in 2014 at the PGA Championship. Then, the major's drought began. The golfer had a chance to hoist the trophy at the U.S. Open in 2024, after a decade-long wait. On the final day of the tournament, he was battling Bryson DeChambeau at Pinehurst.
DeChambeau and McIlroy were tied after nine holes, but the Northern Irishman took the lead after the 13th hole. It was McIlroy's tourney to win, except his putting game came up short. He missed two 4-foot par putts on the final three holes and lost the Open by a single stroke. It was another heartbreaking collapse for Rory after near misses at the Majors the prior two years.
Following the loss, McIlroy skipped talking with the media and didn't congratulate DeChambeau on his victory. He took to X the following day. "Yesterday was a tough day, probably the toughest I've had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer," wrote McIlroy. He went on to congratulate DeChambeau. "He is a worthy champion and exactly what professional golf needs right now." The golfer added that he will regret the two missed putts on 16 and 18, but the heartbreaking loss wouldn't stop him. "I've shown my resilience over and over again in the last 17 years and I will again."
Rory McIlroy took a heckling fan's phone and walked away with it
At a golf tournament, fans are lined up by the thousands within earshot of the players. In 2025, Rory McIlroy was playing a practice round to prepare for The Players Championship. A group of college golfers from the University of Texas team was present. The sometimes mercurial superstar hit a drive that landed in the water. It was similar to a devastating shot from the 2011 Masters when he hooked a drive on the course's 10th hole in the final round. College junior Luke Potter used the failed tee shot to heckle McIlroy.
McIlroy was in no mood to hear a heckler, so he walked over to Potter and asked the collegiate athlete if he could see his phone. Then, he grabbed it out of his hands and walked away. The whole fiasco was caught on video and spread like wildfire on social media. A reporter later asked the PGA star if he could inquire about the incident, and McIlroy told him that he could not.
Potter's phone was later returned. Just like Donald Trump's shoddy golf course etiquette leaves much to be desired, so does Potter's. The student was asked to leave. "Look, I just made a mistake, and I take ownership for it," Potter told GolfChannel.com. "I apologize for it. That's about all that needs to be said ... It's just a good learning experience." McIlroy was not bothered by the incident and wound up winning the tournament.
Critics claim Rory McIlroy had an unfair advantage at The Masters
Rory McIlroy's net worth? The golfer is worth even more than you think. His massive tournament success and sponsorship deals with companies like Nike and Optum have earned the PGA star a net worth estimated to be around $294 million. With that kind of wealth, McIlroy has many advantages over his competitors; one major perk is his private jet.
In April of 2026, the Northern Irishman bested the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, to win The Masters at Augusta. It would be the second year in a row that McIlroy had the honor of putting on the tour's legendary green jacket. After winning, McIlroy revealed to reporters that he had skipped the tour's prior three tournaments so he could practice for the Masters. "I did a couple of day trips like that where I felt it was a better use of my time than going to Houston or San Antonio ... I joked last week and going into this week, this place feels like my home course," he told reporters (via Fox Sports). McIlroy took his $50 million private jet from his house in Florida to The Masters course in Georgia. It's about a two-hour plane ride.
Critics, especially on social media, came out to blast McIlroy's unfair advantage, as not everyone has a private jet or enough money to skip tournaments. However, many players defended the six-time major champion.
Rory McIlroy was overly critical of PGA players who joined LIV Golf
In 2021, the landscape of the PGA tour was severely altered when LIV Golf launched. The controversial golf league for men was financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which has been possibly linked to terrorism. It led several of the PGA tour's biggest names, like Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka, away by handing out ridiculously large contracts. Once a player left, they could only play in the PGA's four major tournaments.
Perhaps the most anti-LIV golfer was Rory McIlroy. He took umbrage with the PGA's talented young golfers going to play somewhere that would be less competitive and for an organization backed by morally questionable funds. "I think everything that's happening with this [LIV Golf] tour, it legitimizes their place in the world, and I'm sure not every Saudi Arabian is a bad person," McIlroy said in a press conference (via ESPN).
McIlroy also discussed his disappointment with the players who left for LIV. His disdain for the league was a regular topic at many press conferences for the next couple of years. "If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on earth, I would retire,” McIlroy said at a press conference in 2023 (via Sports Illustrated). "That's how I feel about it." McIlory's moral stance upset a lot of the LIV players. To the golfer's credit, he did later admit that he was initially too disparaging.
Rory McIlory went after a caddie in the parking lot after a frustrating day's play at the 2023 Ryder Cup
The Ryder Cup is a big deal. The tournament pits American golfers against a team of European golfers. Teams play for national pride. In 2023's Ryder Cup, Rory McIlroy was paired with teammate Matt Fitzpatrick in a match against Americans Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark.
On the 18th green, Cantlay sank a hole-winning putt, and his caddie Joe LaCava celebrated by waving his hat. LaCava happened to be in McIlroy's sight line while he was attempting to putt. The Northern Irish golfer missed his putt and lost the match for the European team. European captain Luke Donald later explained the situation during a press conference (via CBS Sports)."Talked to Rory. He politely asked Joe to move aside. He was in his line of vision. He stood there and didn't move for a while and continued to wave the hat, so I think Rory was upset about that."
After the match ended, while in the parking lot, an angry McIlroy started screaming at Justin Thomas' caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay. The incident was caught on camera and shows the temperamental PGA star yelling and pointing. McIlroy had to be pulled away by his teammate, Shane Lowry. "I know he's friends with Joe, and I just tripped," McIlroy said (via CBS Sports). "Complete rage. I felt bad about it afterwards because Bones' wife was standing beside him, and I used a lot of swear words. So not my finest moment."
Rory McIlroy called out other golfers in the press
Rory McIlroy isn't shy about sharing his opinions regarding his fellow golfers. In 2025, the Northern Irishman was gearing up to try and win his first Masters tournament. The golfer had not won a major in 10 years. After finally securing the coveted title, he spoke at a press conference about how many legendary players did not help his confidence.
"It's tough. You've had Jack, Gary, Tom, Tiger ... and all say that I'll win the Masters one day," said McIlroy (via GB News). "These are idols of mine, and look, it's very flattering that they all come up here and they believe in me, and they believe in my abilities to be able to win this tournament and achieve the Grand Slam and all that, but it doesn't help, you know? I wish they didn't say it."
But McIlroy has not just disparaged his golf idols. Following the 2023 incident at the Ryder Cup with Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava, McIlroy went after his fellow pro. "My relationship with Cantlay is average at best," he said in an interview with Paul Kimmage (via Irish Independent). "We don't have a ton in common and see the world quite differently. McIlroy was not done going after Cantlay. "LaCava used to be a nice guy when he was caddying for Tiger and now he's caddying for that d*ck [Cantlay]. He's turned into an ar*e," McIlroy added.
Rory McIlroy did not speak with his playing partner, Cameron Young, during the Masters final
Prior to the 2026 Masters, only three golfers had won back-to-back championships. Jack Nicklaus did it in 1965 and 1966. Nick Faldo put on the green jacket in 1989 and 1990. Finally, Tiger Woods accomplished the feat in 2001 and 2002. Rory McIlroy had the opportunity to write his name into history in 2026 after capturing the coveted crown in 2025.
Heading into the final day on Sunday, McIlroy was tied with Cameron Young after three days of up-and-down play. McIlroy had blown a six-shot lead on Saturday and needed to regroup. He was paired with Young on the final day, and it was clear from his demeanor that he didn't care much for small talk.
"I don't think he really wanted to talk to me today," Young told reporters after play wrapped (via Golf Channel). "Sunday at the Masters in the final group, you know, don't wish anything poorly on the guy, but we're playing against each other. Not trying to be best friends out there." No one can blame McIlroy for not being chatty. Following his historic win, the champion talked about the mental grind of the game. "I think of all the big sports, I do think it is the most mental," said McIlroy (via Masters.com). "It's the most challenging mentally. I think it's hard to stay in the same mental space for four days in a row."
Rory McIlroy complained about American fans at the 2025 Ryder Cup
Golf has had a long history of being a gentleman's sport. Unlike other major sports, crowds at golf tournaments are supposed to be respectful. But this is 2026, and golf is no longer just for the hoity-toity elite.
At the Ryder Cup, a team of 12-American golfer plays against a team of 12-European golfers in match-play over three days. It's a big deal for the players who get to team up in a sport that is usually about individual performance. Fans get into the spirit of international battle as well. The Ryder Cup is played every other year. The tournament alternates between locations in Europe and the United States.
The 2025 Ryder Cup took place in Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York. The Long Island spectators were more rowdy than the usual golf crowd. At one point, McIlroy got so upset with the fans that he told them, "Shut the f*ck up." The PGA star's tumultuous interactions with the American fans became a talking point throughout the three-day tournament. "I don't think we should ever accept that in golf," McIlroy said after Europe's victory (via New York Post). "I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week. Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people."
Rory McIlroy has a contentious relationship with the media
Part of being a superstar professional athlete means having to deal with the media. On April 13, 2025, Rory McIlroy put on the green jacket at the Masters tournament for the first time in his career. McIlroy talked to the media after his historic win and then just suddenly stopped for a few months, including all four days at the PGA Championship in 2025. He finally spoke to the media on Day 3 of the U.S. Open in June. The PGA does not require players to speak with the media like in other sports such as football.
During the U.S. Open, McIlroy did not hide his frustration regarding his subpar play and even threw a club. Donald Trump's questionable reputation on the golf course doesn't surprise us, but McIlroy isn't known to throw many on-course tantrums. When he finally spoke with the media, he was honest about why he had been skipping the press. "It's more a frustration with you guys," he said (via Golf Monthly). "I've done it before; I'm just doing it a little more often," he added. "I feel like I've earned the right to do whatever I want to do."
McIlroy admitted that the media cold shoulder was because they leaked the results of his failed driving test at the PGA Championship — driving test results are supposed to be confidential. Or, was it the Rory McIlroy affair rumors that fueled his divorce drama with Erica Stoll, as his marriage trouble became an international story?