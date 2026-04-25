The Messy Truth About Rory McIlroy Is Out

Rory McIlroy isn't just one of the best golfers on the PGA and European Tour; he's a generational talent with six major wins who has been dominating the sport for nearly 20 years. But just like every major athletic superstar, the golfer has his fair share of haters. The fiery Northern Irishman isn't one to hold back his opinions or check his emotions at the door.

Because of his international fame, McIlory is no stranger to tabloid fodder. In 2024, he filed for divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll. The press had a field day speculating about what really happened between the couple. Erica Stoll's past divorce drama keeps coming back to haunt her as rumors spread like wildfire. However, Rory McIlroy divorce rumors that have been firmly debunked included financial reasons and whispers of possible infidelity. The following month, McIlroy said that the couple planned to stay together.

By now, golf fanatics and even people who don't know the difference between a bogey and a birdie know about McIlroy's life both on and off the links. After snubbing the media during the U.S. Open in 2025, he finally talked to the press on Day 3, and let them know exactly who was in charge of his time. The truth about the golfer is out there, but it doesn't matter to McIlroy, who keeps on winning tournaments and cementing his name among the best golfers in PGA history.