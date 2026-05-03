The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

When a well-known TV personality is given a pink slip, headlines tend to surface — and the stories that unfold often detail not just the firing itself but the circumstances that led to it.

In many cases, the firing of a news anchor is the result of a scandal. Famous anchors have been axed for behaving inappropriately, breaching journalistic ethics, and even engineering their own ouster. Other times, though, an anchor's termination has resulted from corporate restructuring or something similarly benign — yet no less fatal to the TV personality's career.

Whatever the reason, rebounding from the public humiliation of being fired is a process — and one that's gone better for some than others. After hitting the absolute pinnacle of television news and then being flung from that perch, the only direction is downward. With that in mind, read on for a look at some news anchors who suffered major career downfalls after getting fired.