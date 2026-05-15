Cute Pics Of Henry Winkler & Marion Ross Spotlight Their Real-Life Friendship

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Besides becoming a cultural phenomenon, "Happy Days" left a lasting impression on its cast. "I have always thought of the people I worked with on "Happy Days" as my family — my team," Marion Ross wrote in the prologue of her memoir, "My Days: Happy and Otherwise." Some of those connections, like the friendship between Ross and the late Tom Bosley, took time and effort. Others had a natural affinity from the start, like Ross' bond with Henry Winkler.

"[Henry] always made such a fuss over me, and it would fluster me so. The more flustered I would be, then the more he would do that to me," Ross recalled to Entertainment Weekly in 2008. "We're very, very close friends. I just adore him." Winkler's on-screen antics are evident in outtakes from the show, like one scene where the family is standing together, and Ross and Winkler keep kissing each other between breaks in the dialogue. Winkler later divulged that although he initiated things, Ross was an enthusiastic participant as the studio audience egged them on. "There is such a playfulness about her that I just love," Winkler commented in Ross' memoir.

Happily, Ross has had a long, busy life in the decades since "Happy Days" ended, and that includes her enduring bond with Winkler. While they frequently talk on the phone, the real magic is evident when they're together. As these photos show, Winkler and Ross' friendship is as legendary as the iconic characters they brought to life.