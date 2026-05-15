Cute Pics Of Henry Winkler & Marion Ross Spotlight Their Real-Life Friendship
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Besides becoming a cultural phenomenon, "Happy Days" left a lasting impression on its cast. "I have always thought of the people I worked with on "Happy Days" as my family — my team," Marion Ross wrote in the prologue of her memoir, "My Days: Happy and Otherwise." Some of those connections, like the friendship between Ross and the late Tom Bosley, took time and effort. Others had a natural affinity from the start, like Ross' bond with Henry Winkler.
"[Henry] always made such a fuss over me, and it would fluster me so. The more flustered I would be, then the more he would do that to me," Ross recalled to Entertainment Weekly in 2008. "We're very, very close friends. I just adore him." Winkler's on-screen antics are evident in outtakes from the show, like one scene where the family is standing together, and Ross and Winkler keep kissing each other between breaks in the dialogue. Winkler later divulged that although he initiated things, Ross was an enthusiastic participant as the studio audience egged them on. "There is such a playfulness about her that I just love," Winkler commented in Ross' memoir.
Happily, Ross has had a long, busy life in the decades since "Happy Days" ended, and that includes her enduring bond with Winkler. While they frequently talk on the phone, the real magic is evident when they're together. As these photos show, Winkler and Ross' friendship is as legendary as the iconic characters they brought to life.
Ross and Winkler snuggled up during softball
The "Happy Days" stars engaged in literal teambuilding during the show's 10-year run. "It kept the cast together. I don't know if we would have survived if we didn't have that softball team," Ross informed Fox News in 2018. They even traveled internationally to compete with U.S. military teams.
While Ross praised the on-field prowess of many of her castmates, her connection with Henry Winkler was evident. In this photo from around 1980, she and Winkler posed with their arms wrapped around each other, highlighting their close friendship. "I carry her in my heart," Winkler informed Emmy TV Legends in 2012.
Winkler and Ross locked lips at events
Although Marion Ross maintained that Henry Winkler was affectionate with many of the "Happy Days" cast, based on this photo, it seems like he had a particularly soft spot for her. Although the specifics of this 1980s-era event aren't known, Ross and Winkler are dressed in their best and not afraid to engage in steamy PDA.
However, the kiss is likely platonic, since Winkler and his wife, Stacey Weitzman, have been together since 1976. Ross had to wait a little longer to find lasting love — her longtime romance with Paul Michael began in 1988.
Winkler celebrated Ross' stardom
In 2001, Marion Ross received her spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Henry Winkler congratulated her with a big squeeze and a kiss on the cheek. Winkler had received his star 20 years earlier.
Both actors faced difficulties with limited character development in the early episodes of "Happy Days." Winkler's experienced his share of tragedy in life, including undiagnosed dyslexia. He depended upon Ross' encouragement during the show's decade-long run, and both their roles eventually grew, with Winkler's Fonzie becoming especially memorable. Happily, the vagaries of popularity never impacted their strong bond.
Ross and Winkler's shared sense of humor is evident
At the 2006 ACE Eddie Awards, Marion Ross got to spend time with her "Happy Days" co-stars, Henry Winkler and Ron Howard, and her longtime partner, Paul Michael. Ross' mischievous side really stood out as she lovingly caressed Winkler's cheek and smirked at the camera.
During "Happy Days," Winkler regularly liked to goof around and make Ross appear disheveled before they went in front of the studio audience. Ross eagerly reciprocated the silliness. "We used to make lots of little gag shots," Ross recalled to the Archive of American Television. "We would see Marion coming down from [Fonzie's apartment], buttoning her dress up."
Ross and Winkler cuddled up at a fan event
In addition to more formal "Happy Days" reunions, the show's cast has hung out at other star-studded events. In 2009, Marion Ross and Henry Winkler participated in The Hollywood Collectors and Celebrities Show. Winkler stopped by Ross' autograph table to give his friend a sweet cuddle. Happily, the pair live fairly close to each other, so they don't have to wait for events like these to catch up.
Besides getting together for lunch dates, Winkler checks in via phone. "I may not have much of anything to tell her, but I always just want to hear her voice," Winkler explained in "My Days."
Ross is a leading lady in Winkler's life
At a 2019 awards dinner, Henry Winkler stood between two of the most important women in his life, his longtime friend, Marion Ross, and his wife of many decades, Stacey Weitzman. Just as Winkler's connection with Weitzman has deepened throughout their marriage, his friendship with Ross has grown more precious with time. Ross is 17 years older than Winkler, and she continues to be a role model. "One of the great joys of my life has been getting to spend time with Marion, to work with her, laugh with her, and absorb her wisdom," Winkler shared in Ross' memoir, "My Days."